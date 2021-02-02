While the gaming industry just had its biggest year ever thanks to the pandemic, Black people remain severely underrepresented within the industry.

In fact, Black people make up only 2.5 percent of all video game developers. With that being said, the rise in popularity of indie games has served as a great platform for Black creatives to showcase and distribute their games. Here are 6 great games made exclusively by Black developers.

Hex Gambit Hex Gambit Developed by Alex Okafor and Adam Stewart, Hex Gambit is a lighthearted turn-based strategy game that operates like a more cartoonish version of BattleChess, using a buoyant movement mechanic called "crowd surfing." Available both for PC and Nintendo Switch, the game has been praised for its colorful cast of characters and clever turn-based mechanics. The game additionally offers both 1v1 and 2v2 competitive multiplayer.

Hair Nah Momo Pixel was tired of people touching her hair, so she made a video game to express her frustrations. This addictive game has you play as a Black woman traversing between Osaka, Santa Monica, and Havana. In each location, players have to fight off white hands as they fly in to touch your hair. The game ended up being so addictive that it went viral.

SwimSanity! SwimSanity! Built in a similar fashion to Metal Slug, SwimSanity! is an aquatic side-scrolling action game developed by Decoy Games. Players star as Mooba, an underwater soldier who has to use different abilities and a range of different weapons to survive against dangerous sea creatures. With over 150 challenges across eight different game modes, SwimSanity! has some serious replay value, and also supports multiplayer capabilities both locally and online.

B'Bop and Friends B'Bop and Friends Created as an educational video game to help kids master their reading and writing skills, B'Bop and Friends is probably one of the most charming educational games on the market. Developed by Grefonda Hardy and her daughter, Noelle, the game stars two male and female characters who each have their own background narrative. The player then partakes in various games and activities to enhance their reading skills and discover more about each character.

Treachery in Beatdown City Headed by developer Shawn Alexander Allen, Treachery in Beatdown City was released for the Nintendo Switch in 2019. After "President Orama" and the first lady get kidnapped by Ninja Dragon Terrorists, it's up to a group of street fighters to save them from certain demise. The 8-bit brawler features a hilarious story, mindless combat, and a great soundtrack curated by alt Hip-Hop artists like 2 Mello and Open Mike Eagle.