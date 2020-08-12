CeeLo Green Has Less Than Zero Room to Criticize Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion
Kamala Harris Will Be Joe Biden's Running Mate
Give us your best meme of Kamala destroying Pence at the debates: GO!
After months of deliberation, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Harris became nationally recognized after she surged to prominence in the 2020 Democratic primary season. Notoriously, she called Biden out about racial issues during the first Democratic debate. "There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public school, and she bused to school every day," she said in a speech that has now become famous. "And that little girl was me."
55-year-old Harris is currently the only Black woman in the Senate. She served as California's Attorney General prior to being elected in 2016.
Harris was born in Oakland, California; her father is from Jamaica and her mother from India. She studied at Howard University and then at University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. She worked as a prosecutor in Alameda County and San Francisco before running for district attorney and then attorney general.
As a Senator, Harris was on the Intelligence Committee which interrogated Trump about Russia, and she also made waves through her interrogations of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Attorney General William Barr and Brett Kavanaugh.
This is how Kamala Harris handled Barr. Now imagine how she’ll handle Pence. #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/UbRcW4vzpy— Rantt Media (@Rantt Media)1597179179.0
Since her 2020 presidential campaign concluded, Harris has focused on the Senate's response to the coronavirus crisis, as well as their response to systemic police brutality and racist violence. In the past, Harris worked closely with Joe Biden's late son, Beau, on challenging big banks in the wake of the housing crisis.
Biden announced the decision via email and text messages to his supporters. "You make a lot of important decisions as president. But the first one is who you select to be your Vice President," he wrote Tuesday afternoon. "I've decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021. These aren't normal times. I need someone working alongside me who is smart, tough, and ready to lead. Kamala is that person."
If elected, Harris would be the first vice president to be female or a person of color. "I think that she will help bring a strong voice on issues of immigration and racial justice," said Rep. Ro Khanna, a Fremont Democrat who backed Harris' opponent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the primaries. "Given her life story, to see someone like her selected ... it will be encouraging to so many young people of different backgrounds."
Harris's mixed record as a prosecutor and her vacillation on progressive policies like Medicare for All has come under fire from many progressives' but in this scenario, even the most radical progressives seem to agree that Biden must be elected in order to oust Trump.
Immediate reactions to the Biden-Harris ticket on social media indicated how much supporters were looking forward to seeing Harris face off with Pence during the debates: The match-up seems to be made in meme-heaven.
I will take EXTREME pleasure watching Kamala Harris eat Mike Pence alive in a debate. JUST SAYING.— Adam Rippon (@Adam Rippon)1597180224.0
Kamala Harris waving goodbye to Mike Pence’s wig after the first VP debate https://t.co/ZYplRfTG4E— Joey Nolfi (@Joey Nolfi)1597178245.0
mike pence on his way to the first debate against kamala harris https://t.co/A1PBV94fiI— chase (@chase)1597177622.0
Perhaps meme culture is the best response to the Biden-Harris ticket, as Democrats must support Biden as the only way to oust Trump–though Biden is far from ideal. "Biden is very problematic in many ways, not only in terms of his past and the role that he played in pushing toward mass incarceration, but he has indicated that he is opposed to disbanding the police, and this is definitely what we need," said civil rights activist Angela Davis.
Davis continued, "The election will not so much be about who gets to lead the country to a better future, but rather how we can support ourselves and our own ability to continue to organize and place pressure on those in power. And I don't think there's a question about which candidate would allow that process to unfold."
7 Iconic Movies You've Probably Never Seen (and Never Will)
And here's why.
You know those movies that have been parodied, memed, and referenced so much that you feel like you've seen them–but you never have and, honestly, why would you bother?
You know that at the end of Taxi Driver Travis Bickle may or may not hallucinate a violent episode, and you've seen people dress up in Robert De Niro's utility jacket, black shades, and weird Roman soldier haircut at every Halloween party you've ever attended. You know that Scarface's Tony Montana screams, "Say hello to my little friend" while wearing a suit with giant lapels and holding a machine gun.
How do you know this? No, you've never seen the movie; the fact is that the sheer masterpiece of a few key scenes capturing the climax of a film can overshadow the entire production. Sure, you want to sit down to watch them "one day," but you just never get around to it.
1. Scarface (1983)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2e3d6533a219b62d01192639798edfc4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/a_z4IuxAqpE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><br>Look at those gold accented chairs, the blood-red carpet, the dramatic drapery: This scene is everything I ever want from an Al Pacino cartel movie. Any more would simply be overwhelming!</p>
2. Old Boy (2003)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a359bf27a806d35fed7206059cded7e0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VrqdbBZqT7U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><br>It's one of the best fight scenes in movie history, and because of that countless people have walked away feeling satisfied that they love Park Chan-wook's entire film–without actually seeing the entire thing.</p>
3. Schlinder's List (1993)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6d92d8bc7367ff62a0ed1384f669be8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j1VL-y9JHuI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>That f*cking little girl in the red dress haunts all our dreams. (Also, masterfully done Holocaust movies are tough to watch since they, you know, bring the incredible cruelty of a mass, systemic genocide straight to your screen).</p>
4. The Godfather (1972)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b04897e9bd4af6faefe493e9496b2e2f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8vwsu4-jFBw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you've ever jutted out your chin because you felt like a badass, you have channeled the power of Marlon Brando as Don Corleone as he says, "You come into my house on the day my daughter is to be married and you ask me to do murder - for money."</p>
5. Casablanca (1942)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc83f689757de3a1e6b3a8c7742b2992"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rEWaqUVac3M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Yes, we know, it's very sad when Humphrey Bogart (Rick) tells Ingrid Bergman (Ilsa) to get on a plane and leave him for her own safety. It's so sad, in fact, that it's been on cultural repeat for the last 78 years.</p>
6. Citizen Kane (1941)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b6ecf27775fb481b9f307b5906172772"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/47l_q4YjSc4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>A terrific example of a boom shot and dissolve edits.
Citizen Kane - Rosebud Scene (10/10)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99d7f41bdce0e8f33d6c68e3cbfbf445"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fr93wwtiKQM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This single transition is a quintessential example of a boom shot and dissolve edits, proving that it's rightly called one of the greatest movies of all time. (Be warned that this next clip has a spoiler for when you, you know, totally eventually watch it one day).</p>
7. Deliverance (1972)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3c896d0c5fd77eb358cef09ee6416ef6"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gsC4kf6x_Q0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Who isn't won over by a boy with a banjo. With Ronny Cox as Drew and Billie Redden as Lonnie, a lonely "mountain kid" who communicates best through music, this John Boorman gothic thriller changed the way we see banjos.</p>
