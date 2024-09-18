As a girl who’s a die-hard football fan, it’s tough out here. I have men who don’t believe that I actually follow the sport and women who complain about having to watch the game in general. Football has been a male-dominated territory for a long time, but Taylor Swift is making groundbreaking changes.

With her regular attendance at Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce , Swift is basically guaranteeing that women will be there for NFL games now…even if it’s only to catch a glimpse of Miss Swift herself.

And even if you’re not a Swiftie, more and more women are watching football more than ever. Whether it’s because your father, brother, uncle, friend, or boyfriend forced you to watch alongside them…or because you and your gal pals started an all female fantasy football league just for fun.

Where I live, Sundays are great days to go out and socialize. Bars are packed with people watching the games, so even if you’re not a fan it’s a fantastic excuse to get out of your house.

Morning Consult Brand Intelligence reported that, in December 2023, 64% of Gen-Z and millennial women held the NFL in a favorable view. The interest surrounding football goes beyond Swift now, and the NFL must do something to continue to capitalize on that.

Yes, it helps that heartthrobs like Joe Burrow exist simply to keep women interested. But what’s more interesting is that women are starting to care about the game itself.

I’m in an all girls fantasy league, where almost no one cared about football beforehand. However now, everyone is super invested in their teams.

But even more critical is looking good during the football season. For so long, the NFL neglected their women’s merch. Even more egregious, all the team apparel for women was hideous.

However, since football has turned over a new leaf…things have improved significantly. Now, it’s about looking trendy this 2024 football season. And I’m here to make sure you do just that.

Here are my favorite women’s NFL apparel picks for 2024:

Abercrombie

Abercrombie genuinely has some of the best NFL apparel for both men and women. It’s all on-trend, vintage in the right way, and a fan favorite. Seriously, every girl I know has one of the NFL sweatshirts from Abercrombie.

My roommate has this sweater and swears it changed her life because it’s so incredibly soft. Plus, the designs for your designated team are actually cute. Whether you like the quarterback because he’s handsome or because he can escape a sack like a magician…these sweaters are a staple this football season.

There was a time where only a few stores carried women’s NFL apparel. Since we’re in better days, plenty of women-focused stores now sell NFL gear that you’d actually wear.



This American Eagle Dolphins crewneck is oversized in the best way. Fine to wear with baggy jeans, leggings, a nice skort, or just biker shorts a la Princess Diana. An oversized crewneck is a staple for your closet…so make it NFL-themed.





Junk Food









Junk Food is the go-to for graphic tees and sweatshirts. So it should be easy to find something for your NFL team on this site, because everything is simply adorable.

This thermal is outstanding for everyday wear during the colder months when you’ll be rooting for your fave team (in this case, the Eagles) while still serving looks. Not a fan of the Birds? Don’t fret, they have every team on this site.

NFL Shop

Vintage is very in right now, which is why this Buffalo Bills sweater by Tommy Hilfiger is a must-have. With a double v-neck and the red, white, and blue trim, this sweatshirt gives the perfect dose of nostalgia.

Order one a few sizes bigger than your normal and you have an excellent oversized sweatshirt for the fall!

New Era

The perfect NFL baby tee does exist, and it’s sold at New Era. With a simple embroidered cursive font and logo, this baby tee doesn’t have a lot going on. But it works with jeans and a leather jacket for a cute gameday fit.

It’s one of the most popular NFL apparel pieces this season for a reason, so get it while you can!