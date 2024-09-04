Rumors began to swirl online yesterday that the American Royal Couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, were heading for Splitsville.

It began with a Reddit post with an alleged contract, providing an exact date when Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift would break up. This fueled even more gossip that the iconic couple — who have made debuts together on-stage at Swift's Era's Tour — were a so-called PR relationship.

Online forum and social media users began to speculate whether or not Swift and Kelce's relationship has merely been a ploy for popularity — or not. However, Travis Kelce shut down those rumors immediately by having his PR firm, Full Stop, call lawyers to confirm these documents are falsified and they will be taking action.

image C/O Daily Mail

It's a sigh of relief for many as The Tortured Poet's Department singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end haven't called it quits. But it's also an important sign not to believe everything you see on a Reddit thread...and luckily, this couple will never go out of style.

A spokesman from Full Scope told The Daily Mail that the document is "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency."

'We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,' Full Scope added.

It's been a busy week for Travis Kelce, who spent the summer following Taylor on tour, as he prepares for the start of NFL season on Thursday. He also just revealed the trailer for Ryan Murphy's latest show, Grotesquerie,starring Kelce and Niecy Nash. While the trailer is sure to turn heads, we can't help but still fear for his acting abilities— or lack thereof!









Regardless, we can all relax now knowing Taylor and Travis are still going strong. And I will wait patiently for the engagement rumors to ensue.