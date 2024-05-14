Nepotism - noun - the practice among those with power or influence of favoring relatives, friends, or associates, especially by gifting them jobs.

Before Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was a superstar in the NFL world. The go-to tight end on the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs, the most recent dominating football franchise since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

And sure, Travis Kelce is a nine time Pro Bowler and seven time All-Pro selection with four of those being first team nods. He may hold the record for most consecutive and overall seasons with 1000 receiving yards (seven seasons strong)...but what the heck does Travis Kelce know about acting?

Reports indicate that Travis Kelce will be acting in none other than a Ryan Murphy original. Yes, that Ryan Murphy - the creator of shows like American Horror Story, Dahmer, and Glee…The Ryan Murphy who has 38 Primetime Emmy noms (and six wins), two Grammy’s and a Tony - just cast football professional and boyfriend of Taylor Swift in a scripted television series.

Which TV Show Is Travis Kelce Starring In?

The show is called Grotesquerie, and will also star Niecy Nash-Betts(who previously worked with Murphy on Dahmer) and Courtney B. Vance (who you may recognize from Murphy’s American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson).









Nash-Betts confirmed the news in an Instagram shortly after People reported Travis Kelce’s premier acting endeavor. She says,

"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" the actress teased before showing Kelce, who said, "Jumping into new territory with Niecy!"

Judging by the teaser Ryan Murphy shared, a phone call from Niecey Nash warns of something bad happening that only her character can see.









And while Ryan Murphy has a habit of including unlikely stars in his shows (think Kim Kardashian in AHS), Travis Kelce’s inclusion begs a bigger question:

Is Trav the world’s first nepo boyfriend?









After the nepotism baby exposure that led countless celebrities to unnecessarily defend their names, we learned a ton about the state of the industry. Publications like Rolling Stone are riddled with nepo babies whose famed parents landed them the internship. Your favorite actor, singer, model, etc. is most likely a descendant of your mom’s favorite actor, singer, or model.

But the thing is, we already know that Kate Hudson is Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s kid. We know Lily Rose Depp’s parents…and the Jenners…and Angelina Jolie…and Miley Cyrus…I could go on. The point is, we didn’t care.

In today’s entertainment industry, it’s hard not to find a nepo baby . But as long as they’re good at what they choose to do, no one cares. Which is why I worry for Travis Kelce.

Travis is the face of brand deals galore. Especially since his New Heights podcast (alongside his brother and fellow NFL icon, Jason Kelce) is the hottest sports podcast on socials right now. Dating Taylor Swift may have been the best thing to happen to the Travis Kelce brand in general, because now he gets to go beyond sports and into bigger realms.

The 34-year-old KC Chiefs’ tight end’s previous TV endeavors include a cringe-worthy dating show called Catching Kelce and hosting Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?

So, yes, the question must be raised: can Travis even act? If we’re being completely honest, I can’t guarantee that answer. Murphy has a way of making any non-actor (see: Kardashian) into a passable star with camp lines and witty delivery…but I’m worried about Kelce.

Let’s all admit that when he began dating Swift, Travis Kelce got catapulted into superstardom as the First Boyfriend of The Era’s Tour … But have we taken it too far by launching an acting career? Is there a time when we should stay in our respective lanes?

I’m all for Travis getting the recognition he deserves..and I think the Kelces are our Royal Family…but I’d rather see a Keeping Up With The Kelces moment than watch Travis potentially fail at acting.

What would make sense? Travis Kelce in couture runway settings, or collaborating with high fashion brands to create exclusive lines. Travis and his family having their own reality show. Expanding their football empire in a number of ways.

What doesn’t really make sense? Casting Travis in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie…but you bet I’ll be tuning in anyway.