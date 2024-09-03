We hail Taylor Swift for many things: her innate musical ability, her consistent chart-topping albums, her drive. And her personal life is something we’ve all been invested in for years, whether it’s her boyfriend Travis Kelce or even her private jet usage, people are obsessed with Swift.

And while the Eras Tour is all the rage right now, selling out in seconds and causing a outright siege on Ticketmaster , I’m not paying attention to surprise songs…or the teasing of the reputation (Taylor’s Version) re-release…I’m fully focused on Taylor Swift’s makeup.

You see, the woman has performed in rain, in the heat of the summer, dancing and charming, and belting out songs for hours upon hours…and her makeup doesn’t move. There’s not a single photo with Taylor’s mascara running down her face, her blush is still intact, it’s actually an anomaly.

Taylor Swift ’s makeup routine may be one of the most sought-after recipes in the world. Why can’t we keep our faces in flawless condition, ready for any event or natural disaster that comes our way? It seems unfair.

Well, for one, we don’t have makeup artists and a team of stylists curating the best routine for our faces and skin tones. But, we can take a note from the artists and see what products they use.

Look, I’m not performing for hours on a stage for tens of thousands, but I am going out and sweating my makeup off night after night. And heaven forbid it rains. So, I need to prepare my makeup just like I’m on tour. It’s the only way.

Okay, I’ve done my research and I’m willing to share. If you want Taylor Swift’s makeup routine, here are the go-to Taylor Swift makeup products you need:

The Secret? It’s All Pat McGrath

Pat McGrath is similar to Patrick Ta: both celebrity makeup artists-turned-beauty-brand-gurus who make incredibly viral makeup. There’s a reason they’re two of the most in-demand names in the beauty industry right now.

Tons of celebrities are often seen wearing Pat McGrath thanks to its second skin-like finish and long-lasting wear. Fans have been asking for years for Taylor Swift’s routine, and while it’s never fully been confirmed…we have an idea thanks to some internet sleuths unearthing a number of hints.

Swift collaborated with legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath for the “Bejeweled” music video from her album, Midnights, where McGrath herself even makes a cameo. Not only that, but fans have figured out she’s a regular McGrath fan thanks to the likes of Deuxmoi.

Taylor Swift's makeup routine Deuxmoi via Instagram

So, it’s safe to say that Taylor is exclusively using Pat McGrath makeup products. It makes sense, considering they’re luxurious, premium quality, and highly celebrated by makeup artists.

And while Pat McGrath may be on the pricier end of Sephora products, it’s well worth the money. When shopping for makeup, I use Girl Math. Sure, foundation can sometimes cost upwards of $50…but that’s $50 for six months of wear…or $10 per month! So cheap.

Now that we know the brand and some of the products that Taylor’s rumored to enjoy. Here are a few:

We’re all aware that Taylor opts for a bold red lip, it’s kind of her signature. But don’t be afraid to try the other shades in this collection. While LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte is very Taylor, it’s also great to layer with a gloss.

Pricey, but well worth it. The Sublime Perfection Foundation sets in like a second skin while covering any imperfections or discoloration that you may have. It gives a subtle glow that we all love while remaining full coverage. Plus, it stays on the skin forever.

One of Taylor’s lyrics is literally “dry the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man” so you know when it comes to eyeliner Taylor doesn’t play. Pat McGrath Labs’ PERMA PRECISION liner is silky smooth to use and glides effortlessly over any lid…giving you an easy wing in no time.

What I love about the Skin Fetish Highlighter is that they’re easy to keep in your purse for on-the-go fixes. They pack a major punch when it comes to shine, and you can put it anywhere on your face, including your eyelids for a subtle glimmer look.

Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Setting Powder and Primer

While I’m personally not a fan of primer in general, I can’t discount Taylor’s makeup regmen. It endures. It stays on her face through anything, so it’s got to be working. Plus, when you pair the same foundation, setting powder, and primer, it’s going to look cohesive.

I’ve spoken volumes about this palette. While it may be on the more expensive side, it’s definitely worth your money. First of all, consider how often you’re buying eyeshadow. Palettes last a long time, and this highly pigmented one is packed with color.

It’s buildable, blendable, and easy for beginners to use. Plus, the rose shades are amazing.