Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews

Dixie Chicks Return with First New Music in 14 Years, "Gaslighter"

"Gaslighter" is a return to form for the country trio.

 Abby Jones
New Releases 03/04/20

The Dixie Chicks are back, sharing the lead single from their first album in 14 years.

In 2006, the iconic country trio of Natalie Maines, Emily Robison, and Martie Maguire turned their anger into their biggest hit to date—and they're still not ready to back down. Today, the Dixie Chicks make a welcome return with "Gaslighter," the title track from their forthcoming comeback album.

"Gaslighter" holds no prisoners, spelling out a spouse's habitual lies. In true Chicks fashion, the lyrics lean on real-life occurrences: "We moved to California and we followed your dreams / I believed in the promises you made to me / Swore that night 'til death do us part / But you lie, lie, lie, lie, lied," Maines sings. By the arrival of the chorus, the subtle bluegrassy tune erupts into a full-blown barnburner, with the work of coveted producer Jack Antonoff giving the song a full, layered effect. "You're such a gaslighter / Denier," the band sings in unison. "Repeating all of the mistakes of your father...You're sorry but where's my apology?"

"Gaslighter" is a return to form for one of country's most resilient artists.

www.youtube.com


Follow Dixie Chicks Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

 Abby Jones
Trending Articles
dixie chicks dixie chicks new music dixie chicks new song dixie chicks new album country music folk music pop music bluegrass album new music gaslighter natalie maines emily robison martie maguire jack antonoff produced jack antonoff ready to make nice george w bush 14 years wide open spaces emily strayer album taking the long grammy awards dixie chicks fans dixie chicks returned taylor swift long time called gaslighter country radio music video album gaslighter
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.