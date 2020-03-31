Sophie Brussaux Shares More Photos of Drake's Son, Adonis

Yesterday, Drake finally shared photos of his son, Adonis, on his Instagram account.
This comes after Pusha T confirmed the longstanding rumor that the "God's Plan" rapper had a child in a diss track released in 2018. The track is called "The Story of Adidon" and features a verse with the following lyrics: "A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap," Pusha says on the song. "You are hiding a child, let that boy come home...Adonis is your son / And he deserves more than an Adidas press run; that's real." Now, it seems that Drake is finally embracing fatherhood.
Soon, even more photos of the rapper's son surfaced, this time on Adonis' mother's account.
The post features a variety of shots of the blonde, curly haired toddler, including several pictures of Drake with his son and ex. Sophie's caption includes, "Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired...but Adonis's parents are really blonde 😱😂" Her mention of blonde hair is a reference to the final shot in the photo montage, which depicts Drake and Brussaux with photoshopped blonde hair.
There is a lot of discussion surrounding how little the child looks like Drake, but given the rapper's online confirmation of fatherhood, it would seem his paternity is a sure thing.