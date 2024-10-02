Now that it’s officially fall and we’ve settled in for the colder weather, I’m looking to pack my calendar. While summer is for vacationing, fall is for engaging in local activities. And one of those — as an NYC-adjacent resident — is going to concerts.

There are a bunch of artists still touring through the end of the year…which is both good and bad news. The good news is that I’ll be going to a lot of shows, the bad news is I’ll be broke.

Live concerts are a terrific way to find your new favorite artist, or as an excuse to go on a date, or simply to get out on the town with your friends — or even by yourself! Regardless, there are plenty of reasons why you should catch a concert soon.

Luckily for you, I know a few tours that you won’t want to miss before the new year hits us. There are plenty of shows to catch before the year ends, so no matter what genre you prefer, there’s something for everyone.

If you’re anything like me and want to see as much live music as humanly possible in fall 2024, here are 10 of my must-see concerts:









What’s special about generational talent Billie Eilish is that she’s constantly improving. Three studio albums in, and her music is consistently finding new heights. As she continues the sensational HIT ME HARD AND SOFT world tour — alongside brother-and-collaborator Finneas — you will want to see this.

She sounds the exact same live as she does on her recordings, if not better. After having the pleasure of seeing Eilish a few times, we look forward to our next opportunity very soon.









Sabrina Carpenter quickly established herself as this generation’s pop princess. Her ongoing Short n’ Sweet tour is one of the hottest tickets in town for a reason. It’s an entire production: 60s-inspired commercials, an entire set, and cute intro- and outro-videos.

You’re getting the full sleepover experience with Carpenter, who flounces about stage belting out hits from her latest album. It’s fun, exciting, and playful, something the world hasn’t had in a while from a popstar.









Fall 2024 — Dayglow is coming to a city near you. After writing, producing, and singing his own music, Dayglow just released his “debut” album and kicked off a tour on September 25th and will deliver a live show for all fans to enjoy.

He gives the perfect indie sound that’s quintessential fall, and is just all around fun. With old hits like “Hot Rod” and “Can I Call You Tonight,” and fresh tracks from his new album, this is a guaranteed good time.





BRAT Summer will never die. After all, it’s a mindset. And if you’re looking to keep up the chaotic party energy of Charli’s BRAT album, go see her — and Troye Sivan! — light up the room for a few hours.

It’s sassy, it’s camp, it’s everything concerts should be. Just two friends prancing around, strutting their stuff, and showing us how they launched an outrageous — and outrageously fun — pop culture movement this summer.





We already know we love Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker’s soothing vocals blending together in one song…but how about a tour? Their years-long friendship is evident in their songs and albums, creating a deep emotional bond that resonates in every song and album they create.

The Brent Forever tour is a must-see because there’s nothing more fall than Chelsea Cutler crooning to you for a few hours.





Joe P delivers a no-frills, fun-loving atmosphere that’s the epitome of live music. With just his guitar and his band, Joe P comes onstage and provides a lively time with sick riffs and gritty, captivating vocals.

One of my favorite live shows I’ve been to, a Joe P show is not one to miss. It’s the perfect blend of rock and roll and alternative indie sound that gives us a flashback of the 2010’s.