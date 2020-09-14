Since lockdowns and social distancing have taken over the world since spring, we've had to become more creative about vacations.

For some people that means going on a camping trip or renting a cabin in the middle of nowhere to escape the city and pretend the world doesn't exist for a while. But for those of us who aren't up for roughing it, there are some options for a different kind of escape.

If you would rather relax in luxury, pretending to be a celebrity, or a character in your favorite movie or TV show, these vacation rentals may be right for you...

The Villa Sophia - Los Angeles This 1920s home, built in the style of an Italian Villa, has been featured in numerous TV shows, movies, music videos, and commercials. But perhaps it's most recognizable role was as the paradise where agent Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven) and his wife Melissa escape in the finale of HBO's Entourage. And you can rent a slice of that same paradise for just $395 per night. While the palatial main house is not currently for rent, the luxurious poolside guest house includes access to the pool and beautifully landscaped grounds and offers incredible hilltop views of LA. In 2013 LA Weekly called it "the best place to pretend to be a celebrity for a day," and it's hard to imagine spending time in such a beautiful setting without some stardust rubbing off on you.



The Spice Bus - Isle of Wight Do you remember 1997's Spice World, wherein Girl Power helps Posh Spice to jump the Spice Girls' massive double-decker tour bus over the gap in London's Tower Bridge? No? How dare you! For those of us with enough respect to be old and remember who "Victoria Beckham" really is, the original Spice Bus is an iconic piece of cinema history. And now you and two friends can rent that piece of history for just $186 a night. Situated on the beautiful Isle of Wight off the southern coast of England, the interior of the spice bus has been renovated into a comfortable living space with an appropriately colorful decor. And while International travel might be a scary prospect right now, at least Americans are allowed in England...

The Avengers Cabin - Fairburn, Georgia In Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark gives up the superhero life to live in quiet seclusion with his wife and daughter at a lakeside cabin. Of course, that doesn't last, and after he (spoiler) heroically sacrifices himself in the elaborate effort to save the world, his fellow avengers gather at that cabin to pay their respects. And for $800 a night, you and 5 guests can pay your respects too. Half an hour outside of Atlanta, this beautiful lakefront retreat is the perfect place to cry over the loss of your good friend Robert Downey Jr.

The "Fresh Prince" House - Los Angeles Instagram Okay, this one is a fresh addition to Airbnb's offerings. In fact—as Will Smith's listing puts it—it's "The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around." That's right, your host while spending the night at this iconic mansion is none other than the man himself—the eponymous Fresh Prince of Bel-Air—Will Smith. Is it his house? Nope. Did he want to arrange for it to be rented out to some Fresh Prince fans? Yup. And when you're Will Smith, you can kind of just make things happen. In addition to Will's "wing" of the mansion and pool access, the stay also includes a pair of Air Jordans, access to Will's wardrobe, and meals "served on silver platters." Sadly, the initial listing only had five one-night stays available at $30 each—in honor of the show's 30th anniversary—and they've all been sold. But superfans should keep an eye on the listing to see if more opportunities become available.

Breaking Bad House - Albuquerque How many vacation rentals do you know of that come with their own hazmat suits? This home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which was featured in season 5 of Breaking Bad might just be the only one. With a Breaking Bad color scheme, a city guide to the show's various filming locations around the city, and enough room for you and 15 of your partners in crime, the house is a steal at just $126 a night. Best of all, you don't need to worry about bugs, as the space was recently fumigated by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Reversible Destiny Loft - Tokyo In Season 5 of Lena Dunham's Girls Shoshanna escapes New York to an unbelievably adorable Tokyo apartment. But it turns out that colorful, geometric dreamland is a real place that you and a friend can escape to for $229 a night... assuming Japan ever opens its borders to Americans again. In the Mitaka area of Tokyo, the small apartment is in a complex of similarly whimsical architecture.

Fields House - South Wales Officially listed as a historic building in the UK, the luxurious Fields House in South Wales was built in the 1860s, and has room for up to 10 guests for $516 a night. But if you're a fan of BBC's Sherlock, you'll want to make sure you end up in the master bedroom. If you do, you might just recognize it as the beautifully appointed apartment where Benedict Cumberbatch's Sherlock had a battle of wits with Irene Adler in Scandal in Belgravia. The house was also featured in the 2012 Doctor Who Christmas special, which makes sense, as the elegant decor is enough to convince you that you've traveled to a different era.

So if just watching TV and movies isn't enough of an escape anymore, now you have the option of stepping through the screen and into your next vacation.