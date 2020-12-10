7 Disgusting Moments That Should Have Ended Howard Stern's Career
The notorious shock jock has just had his contract renewed by SiriusXM — despite decades of disgusting behavior.
Howard Stern is an assh**e.
He has attempted to clean up his act over the year and has made claims of serious personal growth. And maybe he's had some success in rebranding as a major critic of soon-to-be-former-president Donald Trump.
Howard Stern Addresses Offending Fans | The View www.youtube.com
But as he's just received a five-year extension of his contract with satellite radio giant SiriusXM, it's worth looking back at what got him to this point — decades of being a cruel and spiteful dick. There are way too many examples to mention, but these 7 disgusting moments (that would have ended anyone else's career) are some of his finest work.
Baby Spice Interview - 2005
Back in 2005, Emma Bunton — AKA Baby Spice of the Spice Girls — appeared on Howard Stern's show and seemed to be prepared for some discomfort, as she remained a good sport throughout. Nonetheless, she was visibly uncomfortable as Howard made comments about her body, announced that he was turned on by the thought that she might have come to his studio without a bra or underwear, "just for me."
While Bunton did her best to brush off these comments — as well as endless questions about her sex life that rose to a level just shy of propositioning her on air — the whole situation was horribly degrading. Stern and his crew even played loud, graphic sex noises until Bunton was compelled to take off her headphones.
It was part of Bunton's job as a singer and actor to participate in this kind of interview and promote her work. There is an implicit pressure to play along, but she made it clear that she didn't want to participate. Howard Stern responded by leaning into it, treating her like a sex object, dismissing her objections, and making her about as uncomfortable as he possibly could.
Carnie Wilson Fat-Shaming - 1999
In 1999, Carnie Wilson of the iconic trio Wilson Phillips went on Howard Stern just a few months after getting gastric bypass surgery to help her control her weight. At that time Stern's radio antics were filmed for a TV show on E!, so there were cameras set up to film in and around the studio.
When Wilson arrived, she was directed by a producer to stand in a particular spot to "wait for Howard." Little did she know, they had set her up for embarrassment, and the "Hold On" singer was actually standing on a scale, with her weight being displayed in big red numbers.
Though she had already lost more than 50 pounds following her surgery, it was obviously mortifying, but that was just the beginning. Once in the studio, Howard grilled Wilson about why she didn't date overweight men, and even bringing on her boyfriend — now-husband Rob Bonfiglio — to suggest that he was either gay, or only interested in Wilson for her money, and that their relationship wouldn't last.
When Wilson pushed back and called stood up to Sterns bullying, he seemed to be impressed and said, "I adore you." Meanwhile, Wilson was inwardly concealing how much he had hurt her. On an appearance on The View she noted that immediately after the interview, Bonfiglio bought her flowers at their hotel to cheer her up, but said, "I literally crawled in bed."
Gabourey Sidibe Fat-Shaming - 2010
In another instance of egregious fat-shaming, when Gabourey Sidibe was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 2009 movie Precious, Howard Stern couldn't handle the fact that people were praising an obese woman. He repeatedly referred to her as "the enormous fat black chick," impugned her acting abilities, and joked that the only future she could have in acting would be as "the football player" in Blindside 2.
On top of it all, Stern couldn't even be bothered to learn Sidibe's name, calling her "Gabrielle Siday" and, when corrected, joking that she was named "Gabaret" after the movie Cabaret. Stern attempts to justify his fat-shaming by talking about a time in his life when he was badly overweight and his parents supposedly shamed him into changing his habits.
It's hard to say to what extent there's any truth to that story. But his attempts to frame it as a form of compassion, looking out for her health, were somewhat undermined by his comparing her to a planet...
Of course it's possible that Howard Stern really does attack other people's bodies as a projection of some internalized shame about his own struggle with weight. If that's the case, he should take note that his predictions about Sidibe's acting prospects were wrong. She has continued to have an active career, with major roles in the Showtime series The Big C and in FX's American Horror Story.
Dolly Parton Audio - 2008
In 2008 Howard Stern played a series of clips cut together from the audiobook of Dolly Parton's memoir, My Life and Other Unfinished Business. The clips made it sound as though the "9 to 5" singer was making hurtful and disgusting remarks about fellow musical icons Linda Ronstadt and Kenny Rogers — as well as some other celebrities. They even cut the audio together to have Dolly talking about her love of "n****r c**k."
Cutting together bits of celebrity audiobooks is a favorite bit of Stern's. As recently as 2017 he cut together pieces of Caitlyn Jenner's audiobook to have her talking about having a "huge c*nt." But while a frequent Stern guest like George Takei may take this kind of "joke" in stride, Dolly did not appreciate it.
Noting that she was "completely devastated," the icon of Dollywood released a statement saying, "I have never been so shocked, hurt and humiliated in all my life. I cannot believe what Howard Stern has done to me. In a blue million years, I would never have such vulgar things come out of my mouth ... If there was ever going to be a lawsuit, it's going to be over this."
Dolly didn't end up suing, but it should go without saying that anyone who gets on Dolly Parton's side is pretty much trash.
Selena's Funeral - 1995
Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was a talented young Mexican-American singer-songwriter who had a thriving fanbase in the '90s and is still beloved to this day. In 1995 she was just 23 years old when she was murdered by an obsessive fan who had insinuated herself into Selena's life — until she was caught embezzling money from the singer's fan club. Millions mourned for her.
Her life story was turned into a 1997 movie starring a young Jennifer Lopez and is the subject of a miniseries that just started airing on Netflix. The one person who didn't seem to understand the gravity of this tragic story when it actually took place was Howard Stern...
As her fans mourned, Stern responded to Selena's death by insulting her music, playing sound effects over it, and performing a racist caricature of a Mexican Selena fan.
Dana Plato Interview - 1999
In May of 1999 Dana Plato, former star of the classic '80s sitcom Diff'rent Strokes, was nervous to go on the Howard Stern Show. Like many child stars, she had struggled with the temptations and pitfalls that life presents.
She had struggled with addiction, lost custody of her son, had most of her money stolen from her by a trusted accountant, and — in a moment of desperation in 1991 — resorted to robbing a Las Vegas video store with a pellet gun.
Following rumors that she was once again abusing drugs and near death, she gave an interview with Howard Stern. She had reason to expect some unpleasant questions from the infamous shock jock, but the interview started out well enough. Stern and co-host Robin Quivers complimented her looks — contradicting some of the rumors. It was only when Stern started fielding abusive calls that things got bad.
Stern may not be to blame for the content of these calls — though given his well-known history of having employees call in, even that is uncertain — but he chose how to respond to them. Rather than cutting off callers who were speculating that Plato sounded high, Stern encouraged it — along with abusive comments about her sex life — and surveyed the studio for opinions, pushing Plato to deny it and encouraging her to take a drug test.
The calls created a clear sense of public animosity and suspicion, making Plato defensive and even more nervous. Just one supportive caller was enough to bring Plato to tears.
The next day Plato took a combination of painkillers and muscle relaxants that killed her. Initially thought to be an accidental overdose, her death was later ruled an intentional suicide.
Rather than taking the sad news as a reason to reflect and to consider how his own actions may have affected Plato's mental health, Stern took the opportunity to tell his audience that Plato had tried to avoid being drug tested.
"Battle of the Wits"
Of course it's important to note that Howard Stern doesn't only go after celebrities. He also directs his bullying at his employees (particularly Gary Dell'Abate, AKA Bababooey) and at ordinary people whom he deems worthy of his and his audience's derision.
Over the years this has resulted in a cast of recurring characters termed "The Wack Pack". Referred to by nicknames like "Gary the Retard" (Gary Loudermilk, who has Down syndrome),"Eric the Midget" (Eric Shaun Lynch, who suffered from Ehlers Danlos syndrome), and "Beetlejuice" (Lester Green, whose microcephaly lent him a supposed resemblance to a character from Tim Burton's 1988 Beetlejuice) — every segment featuring one of these guests is disgusting exploitation — something approaching a modern take on the freak show.
While members of the Wack Pack generally enjoyed the notoriety and the opportunities the show provided them, that was never even close to the main purpose of these segments. Howard Stern plays the part of the kid in middle school who would "befriend" a special education student in order to amuse his real friends.
Stern fakes innocence while asking questions designed to elicit a response that he and his crew can mock. Perhaps the most blatant and upsetting example of this behavior came in 1994 with the "Battle of the Wits".
Stern pitted "Gary the Retard" against "Beetlejuice," in a trivia contest in order to laugh as they failed to correctly answer questions like "how do you spell 'red'?" There are clips of the contest available on YouTube, but it's honestly too cruel and exploitative to share any of them here.
So as Howard Stern's career continues, and he works to sell himself as a changed man, we should keep in mind how he got to where he is. For decades he has commodified being an assh**e.
His greatest talent has always been a willingness to be the cruelest most unpleasant man in broadcasting. And he has never properly apologized for any of it.
So congratulation on your new contract, dick.
- Howard Stern Show Regular, Eric 'The Actor' Lynch Dies, Age 39 ... ›
- Paul McCartney Talks Lennon Rivalry and Beatles vs. Stones with ... ›
FKA twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Physical and Emotional Abuse
"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through," the musician said of her actor ex-boyfriend.
Content warning: This article contains description of sexual assault.
Musician FKA twigs has sued her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, citing "relentless" physical, emotional, and mental abuse.
"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, told the New York Times. In the lawsuit, she cited a 2019 incident in which she was on a road trip with LaBeouf, who was driving, as he threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him. After finally letting Barnett out of the car at a nearby gas station, LaBeouf allegedly assaulted her, marking one of many instances in which the musician said her ex-boyfriend had abused her throughout their almost year-long relationship.
LaBeouf and Barnett met in 2018 on the set of Honey Boy, a largely autobiographical film written by the former. Once their "honeymoon phase" wore off, Barnett said LeBeouf began exemplifying controlling behavior, to the point where she was unable to fulfill work responsibilities. Her critically-acclaimed 2019 album, MAGDALENE, was delayed as a result.
"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," Barnett told the Times. "I'm unconventional. And I'm a person of color who is a female...What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."
Barnett's lawsuit also mentions plans to donate a large portion of any monetary damages to domestic violence charities.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call 800-799-SAFE (7233), or chat live at the National Domestic Violence Hotline's website.
Slept On: The Latest In Underground Music
With new releases from 38 Spesh, Lil Loaded and Skooly among others
Taylor Swift has returned, again.
The sister album to folklore, evermore, is all the internet can talk about, and if you're a rap fan, Kid Cudi's highly anticipated Man on the Moon 3 has finally landed alongside Jack Harlow's debut That's What They All Say.
"CRIPTAPE" – Lil Loaded<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae6104c71d7e623e46102012fabbe51e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5eoK0G8HHvc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Buzzing southern rapper Lil Loaded has seen a tumultuous rise in recent months. The 20-year-old emcee turned himself into Dallas authorities back in November after he was wanted in connection with the shooting of<a href="https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.59446/title.dallas-rapper-lil-loaded-announces-hes-home-upcoming-criptape-following-murder-charge" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> 18-year-old Khalia Walker</a>. He has since returned home, ankle monitor and all, and celebrated his freedom by announcing a new project. </p><p><em>CRIPTAPE</em> is a compact 8-track collection of braggadocious street raps. Still, the project's quaking bass and sinister piano keys alongside Lil Loaded's gruff young growl take up a monumental amount of space. Songs like "Link Up" and "6acc Doe" are full of ominous paranoia, with Loaded sounding almost sadistic as he raps. </p><p>In a brief moment of levity, the young rapper explores melody on "Harder Times," where he sings candidly about the origins of these anxieties. "My guy switching up, it f*cked me up on the inside," he raps before calling out, "Most hated in my city, I won't let 'em take me out." Lil Loaded may be a buzzing new talent, but fame never warrants protection for young rappers, and <em>CRIPTAP</em><em>E</em> demonstrates that the young rapper still remains focused on survival.</p>
"The Boy With The Bars" – Skooly<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:5fmbCpYNVZpAGFQUKPybQ9" id="be740" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0cb5319b0b1b0cd82e02bc478624eb16" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>T.R.U. emcee Skooly has always had an ear for curating fierce melodic trap music. 2 Chainz loves him, and he's been featured alongside many A1 contemporaries like Young Thug and Lil Baby. Still, the question has remained whether Skooly's brand of melodic rap would stand on its own. Despite having <a href="https://pitchfork.com/thepitch/in-praise-of-skooly-who-changed-the-way-atlanta-rapped/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">influenced most of today's singer-rappers</a> at least somewhat, Skooly has kept to himself, mastering an impressive output of projects all while maintaining a low-key profile. But on <em>The Boy with Bars</em>, the ATL rapper's latest collection of syrupy trap ballads are infectious ear candy and find Skooly as open and transparent as ever. </p><p>The project offers a few moments of levity, but mostly the tape serves as an emotional testament for Skooly, who uses the project's expansive 15-tracks to warble words of wisdom ("4rmdawestsidewidluv6ix") and roll his eyes at the sleepers who haven't given him his flowers ("Thank Me Later.") His frustrations are warranted; he is responsible for a massive movement in Atlanta rap, and <em>The Boy with Bars</em> merely reaffirms what we already know: He's the most influential melodic rapper out of ATL.</p>
"Double O Baby" – Hotboii<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df3488e5e925c689da153d4f1684d3af"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_APihTzas7U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A brooding new talent, Hotboii's glitzy swagger may have the appearance of youthful exuberance, but the South Florida emcee instead creates emotional rap music that often reflects on a childhood full of trial-by-fire experiences.<a href="https://www.xxlmag.com/hotboii-interview-the-break/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Incarcerated at a young age</a>, Hotboii's music is transparent and melancholic, revisiting traumatizing experiences with wisdom beyond his years. </p><p><em>Double O Baby</em>, the rapper's debut album and second effort of 2020, is made up of more of these somber melodic trap ballads. "Out of the Mud," a particular highlight that features recent XXL freshman Lil Mosey, reminisces on the stints that landed him in a youth correctional facility in the first place. Hotboii pines to escape his past, which has stuck to him like glue. </p><p>"Soon I'll be out of reach," he raps with a tone that is both cautiously optimistic and full of yearning. Hotboii knows he's on the path to greatness and just hopes for now to stay the course.</p>
"Zaystreet" – Young Scooter<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4SflERwxTOuSS2VqKEJizf" id="c4f86" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="988b65288853c0385df766ef58aba7be" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>For years, the Freebandz emcee Young Scooter has been one of Atlanta's most reliable street rappers. He's repeated time and time again that he makes "counting music" – music to count money to – and has fed the ATL underground with a reliable and consistent stream of street rap over the years. On <em>Zaystreet</em>, the emcee's collaborative tape with Zaytoven, Young Scooter still raps with his signature slow burn droll, but his bars carry more weight than before, even after more than a decade in the game. </p><p>Even though the project remains stacked with high-profile guest features (2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and Future obviously), Scooter isn't as bogged down by his superstar friends this time around. He rides through the sludgy instrumental on "24 hours," but his voice cracks with urgency on "Pressure" and takes off on a great melodic tangent on "Want More." But after all this time, some themes will never change" "A trap rapper, if it ain't 'bout money, I don't wanna rap," he chirps on "Black Migo."</p>
"1995" – 38 Spesh<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab4653645d99cff2c6e7a917f0db8482"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tQtso07bQh4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Raised on Jay-Z and Nas's gritty street gospels, 38 Spesh uses sparse boom-bap instrumentals to spin intricate motivational wordplay. At just 16 minutes, 38 Spesh's latest release <em>1995</em> is a brief but captivating effort. The tough emcee wastes no time as he winds his way through the dark street experiences that have haunted him. </p><p>"Chalk Board" is rank with old-school east coast stylings, while tracks like "Past Tense" and "Round Table" toy with Griselda-esque loops and sludgy breakdowns. With co-signs from most of the Griselda team, 38 Spesh is a captivating underground voice ready to meet this moment.</p>
"Don't Play" – Anders<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6xWw24oa3FVpU4Q30quSBK" id="01158" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b9f4e7164b8f935f41129b024e0d65c" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Canadian R&B crooner Anders has been slowly building up a reputation throughout his city as the country's next big popstar. With a brief discography to his name, Anders has relied on slick loosie singles to keep his momentum afloat, as fans collectively yearn for the singer to put forth a debut project. "Don't Play" doesn't necessarily signify that a project is on the way, but it's still a catchy new track that shows Ander's has a bonafide talent for curating bouncy contemporary R&B.</p>
- Slept On: Underground Acts You Need to Listen to Today - Popdust ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases From TSU Surf, Teejay3k ... ›
- Slept On: New Releases That Deserve Your Attention - Popdust ›
- Slept On: New Releases From NLE Choppa, G$ Lil Ronnie & More ... ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases from Famous Dex ... ›
- Slept On: Xavier Omär, Comethazine, Yak Gotti, and Q Da Fool ... ›
- Slept On: The Latest In Underground Rap - Popdust ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases from Drakeo The Ruler ... ›
- Slept On: New Releases from UnoTheActivist, SahBabii, and More ... ›
Grogu: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Everything you need to know about the true star of The Mandalorian
November 12, 2019 marked the series premiere of The Mandalorian, and with it, Baby Yoda's introduction to the world.
At the time, Star Wars fans were simply expecting a delightfully solid-looking new entry to the franchise. We had no idea that the show would birth a cultural phenomenon, uniting nerds and normies across the globe in unanimous adoration. That beautiful gift - that meme that keeps on meming - was none other than "the Child," aka "Baby Yoda."
For over a year the internet collectively obsessed over the little green creature while knowing close to nothing about the character. It wasn't until November 27, 2020 with the release of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" that the show finally revealed the Child's true name: Grogu.
At this rate it could be 2025 before we hear Grogu's first words or learn his favorite color. However, the show does find clever ways to tease details about the character's background and importance with each episode. And despite the showrunners' proclivity for secrecy, there is actually a lot of information with which we can at least speculate.
Popdust Presents: The Official Guide to Everything Known, or Theorized, About Grogu (Baby Yoda)
1. Grogu is 50 years old<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTQ0MDIyNH0.jvnONiz_Vz6c7nLPFlFqndts3gjVcmadDm2J9CTIlyw/img.jpg?width=980" id="f85eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c3b20e56f6e73c100ced777ef19cd00c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda 50 years old" />
Baby Yoda<p>Grogu was born in <a href="https://www.sideshow.com/blog/the-history-of-grogu-explained/#:~:text=Grogu%20was%20born%20in%20the,when%20Ahsoka%20was%20Anakin's%20padawan." target="_blank">41 BBY</a> (Before the Battle of Yavin), and <em>The Mandalorian </em>is set in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). Oddly, Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader) was also born under mysterious circumstances in 41 BBY. While it's unclear if the show will make that connection between Grogu and Anakin explicit, their shared birth year is unlikely to be a coincidence. </p><p>Why does Grogu still look and behave like a baby if he is 50 years old? </p><p>Ahsoka Tano confirmed in Chapter 13 (Season 2, Episode 5) that Grogu belongs to the same species as Jedi Grand Master Yoda. <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoda" target="_blank">Yoda lived to be 900</a> years old before dying of old age. Therefore, we can infer that Grogu's species ages differently and much slower than humans. <em></em></p><p><em>Star Wars </em>creator, George Lucas, has always been very secretive about the history and origin of Yoda's species. Perhaps Lucas wanted to wait for something like <em>The Mandalorian </em>to serve as a grand reveal. <em></em></p>
2. Grogu has no known living family members<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzgyMDgxNX0.5aUyYPeYzWOfWH_N1T5Mq4i5uAij7n_Z9He6HJYsm6w/img.jpg?width=1200&coordinates=121%2C0%2C121%2C0&height=800" id="890e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e3e10fe7f9e270df88038dcb970c86f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Family" /><p> The only other beings from Grogu's species ever depicted in <em>Star Wars </em>canon are Jedi Grand Master Yoda (male) and Jedi Master Yaddle (female). Understandably, many fans theorize that Grogu is the offspring of Yoda and Yaddle. </p><p><em>The Mandalorian</em> has not yet confirmed nor denied that theory. However, it's worth considering that no <em>Star Wars </em>media has ever hinted at a relationship between Yoda and Yaddle. Furthermore, Jedi were forbidden from romantic attachments during the era when Yoda and Yaddle sat on the Jedi High Council. </p><p>Unfortunately for Grogu, even if Yoda and Yaddle are his parents, both are either confirmed or, <a href="https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Yaddle/Legends#cite_note-ST-2" target="_blank">in the case of Yaddle</a>, believed to be dead. </p><p><span></span>At this point, Din Djarin, aka "Mando" (the titular Mandalorian) is the closest thing Grogu has to family. Ahsoka Tano even confirmed to Din after reading Grogu's thoughts that Grogu considers him a father.</p>
3. Grogu is happy to eat almost anything<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyNi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTE2OTY1N30.wb5Aubn2VnjLDg0QVoXGTC9mLbm2SG2VWgqeoNglhuI/img.png?width=980" id="73909" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e6e877a99c6f4de0d1f4337c072fe2d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda eating eggs" /><p>"Yoda's species is thought to be carnivorous, based on Yoda's sharp teeth and claws. And given Baby Yoda's instinctual appetite for frogs, this may be true. However, Jedi Master Yoda also is shown to sustain himself on roots and mushrooms, indicating his species is omnivorous." - <a href="https://screenrant.com/baby-yoda-star-wars-alien-secrets-canon/" target="_blank">ScreenRant.com</a><br><br>So far we've seen Grogu stuff whole frogs in his mouth, eat unfertilized eggs, and even unborn ice-spider babies. Occasionally Grogu will enjoy a normal bowl of soup with Din, but whenever unsupervised, he is liable to shove basically anything down his green gullet. </p><p>In Chapter 12 (Season 2, Episode 4), he steals a snack resembling blue macarons from another child and devours them throughout the episode (before puking them up at the end). <br><br></p>
4. Grogu was trained by Jedi masters on Coruscant<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDA2MTA0MX0.PmfrzyEOEKTXrYfJ_51E0VcZovfa14LEwZNS2MU4LPc/img.jpg?width=980" id="0471a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b3aa4001b11790dcf010ea98869dc7a3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Jedi Training" /><p>One of the most intriguing pieces of <a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-season-2-ep-5-2649057390.html" target="_blank">Grogu's history revealed to us by Ahsoka</a> was that Grogu spent his life being trained by "many Jedi masters" on Coruscant before the Empire rose to power. </p><p>It's unlikely Grogu has ever wielded a light saber, but he has shown off several powerful Force abilities throughout the series. According to <a href="https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Grogu" target="_blank">Disney.Fandom.com</a> these abilities include:</p><ul><li><strong>Telekinesis</strong>: "The Child" utilized this ability for combat purposes. He is able to lift a beast to prevent it from killing the Mandalorian, although the sheer amount of effort required to do this caused the Child to faint and not wake up for several days.</li><li><strong>Force Choke</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Choke to constrict the organs of living organisms in order to suffocate or strangle them, which he could use to either incapacitate or kill. He used this ability to choke Cara Dune because he believed she was harming the Mandalorian, not realizing they were having a friendly arm wrestling match. After the Empire kidnaps him late in the second season, he uses this ability to torture a pair of stormtroopers who attempt to apprehend him in his prison cell.</li><li><strong>Force Grip</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Grip to lift his opponents off the ground and into the air, sometimes by the neck, to immobilize them. He lifts a beast in order to save the Mandalorian.</li><li><strong>Force Barrier</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Barrier to create a barrier or wall of Force energy in front of or surrounding himself or his allies. He is able to create one to save his companions by creating one to hold back a stream of fire coming from an incinerator stormtrooper.</li><li><strong>Force Healing</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Heal to heal other sensitive beings. He used this ability to heal Greef Karga.</li></ul><div>What's odd about Ahsoka's history lesson is that it doesn't seem she ever met Grogu before, despite both of them having trained at the Jedi temple on Coruscant approximately around the same time. Also unclear is how Grogu survived "order 66," in which most Jedi in the galaxy were killed. </div><p>Perhaps the Jedi kept Grogu hidden away because of his high "M-count" (Midi-chlorians) and fragile body. Or maybe Grogu was the secret love child of Yoda and Yaddle, hidden to prevent another high profile Jedi Council sex scandal. <br></p>
5. Grogu really likes round objects<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDAxNzY5MX0.BsDk_0vOkPnBxuZ4lnHpgLqWjGTVpQwZC__6wOXAL1k/img.jpg?width=980" id="3ff3b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7c93666048b0967209e8aa2b33501c9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Death Star" /><p>From the first time Grogu sat in the cockpit of Din's Razor Crest ship, he has had an odd fascination with a spherical knob on one of the ships control levers. In Season 1 it seemed he just reaches for the knob to put it in his mouth like any baby would. But in Season 2, Grogu's obsession increases, with him using the Force to draw the knob towards him telekinetically whenever he has the chance. </p><p><strong>Erik Voss</strong> of New Rockstars <a href="https://youtu.be/bLA8-zx5Epo?t=58" target="_blank">recently pointed out that the knob looks an awful lot like a tiny Death Star</a>. Perhaps Grogu was taken to the Death Star at some point in his life and wants to go back. Maybe he even considered it home at one point. </p><p>Beyond just knobs, Grogu has also shown a peculiar affinity for other spherical shapes like eggs. Many viewers pointed out that Grogu's interest in Frog Lady's eggs (<a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-season-2-2648654125.html" target="_blank">Season 2, Episode 2</a>) seemed to run much deeper than just hunger. Whenever Grogu spotted the eggs, a whimsical musical score was cued and Grogu's facial expressions resembled wonder and maybe even familiarity. </p><p>Later, in Chapter 14 (<a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-s2-e6-review-spoilers-2649186141.html" target="_blank">Season 2, Episode 6</a>), Din places Grogu on a round "seeing stone" atop an ancient Jedi ruin on Tython. Before long, the large round stone creates a beam of energy around Grogu as he falls into a deep meditation. It seems possible that spheres and circles are important or even sacred geometry in the Jedi order. As Erik Voss also keenly observed, the Jedi High Council always sat in circle formation in a round room above the temple on Coruscant. </p><p>Oh, and that floating bassinet he chills in is shaped like an egg. </p>
6. Grogu may be struggling with the dark side of the force<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTM0NC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDQ5ODMzNX0.GdA1YnN7utT8fYKbnxV6VdXrqj5dsWYYUecomrzeUBY/img.gif?width=980" id="36628" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da5995d877b4dd5b87bf2bb156843bbb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Dark Side" /><p>After being kidnapped by Moff Gideon at the end of Chapter 14, we see Grogu basically torture Stormtroopers with the Force in his holding cell. Jedi are supposed to be peacekeepers that may use the Force in self defense, but never to inflict harm. Even after Grogu has incapacitated the troopers by flinging them around the room, he beings to Force-choke them, seemingly out of spite. The music playing during that sequence is definitely more meant to convey tragedy and fear, and as we know, fear leads to the dark side. </p><p>One could write this moment off as one-time moment of weakness for poor Grogu if it wasn't for the several other times in the series where he seemed to use dark side Force moves. For example, in Chapter 7 (Season 1, Episode 7) when <a href="https://www.popdust.com/baby-yoda-choked-a-bitch-2641639663.html" target="_blank">Grogu Force-choked Cara Dune</a> because he saw her armwrestling with Din. </p><p>The show also offers some other hints that Grogu might be heading down a dark path. When Ahsoka meets Grogu, she tells Din that she can only see the early years of his life on Coruscant before the memories "go dark." Later in that same episode, Ahsoka warns Din that Grogu's attachment to him could lead him to do terrible things (like Anakin's attachment to his mother), and that she cannot train him because of that. "Best to let his abilities fade," she warns. </p><p>Finally, when Moff Gideon confronts Grogu in Chapter 14, he speaks to Grogu as if they have spent time together before. Gideon remarks that Grogu has gotten better at using the Force, but knows that it makes him very sleepy. He then extends his dark saber, which Grogu reaches for as if he recognizes it, before Gideon tells him he isn't old enough yet. </p><p>Is it possible Grogu was taken from the Jedi during "order 66" to be trained by the Empire? Could Gideon or even Palpatine or Vader have once been Grogu's master, during that "dark" period in Grogu's memory? </p>
- #MayThe4thBeWithYou: "Baby Yoda" is the Cutest Creature in ... ›
- Baby Yoda Is Male and Other Facts from "The Mandalorian" - Popdust ›
What We Know About Taylor Swift’s “evermore”
We have a name, a tracklist, and big hopes...
Taylor Swift is back in a big way, announcing her ninth studio album, evermore, on social media only months after the release of folklore.
In July, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, folklore. The album was written during the first half of quarantine alongside the National's Aaron Dessner and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. The album was a feat of storytelling that felt like a hazy-half dream, a stripped down return to her roots, and her best album yet.
Troye Sivan, Kacey Musgraves, And Mark Ronson Team Up For “Easy” Music Video
Giving "Gone Girl" energy
Just weeks ago, indie lovers were treated to a video of Phoebe Bridgers's "Savior Complex" directed by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Normal People's Paul Mescal.
The stacked Phoebe x Phoebe x Paul lineup produced a gorgeous video to a gorgeous song, all while making fans hope for more joint endeavours — especially given Phoebe Bridgers's proven love for trios and collaboration projects.
Now, pop fans have a trio of their own.
Troye Sivan just released a Mark Ronson remix of his song "Easy" alongside a video that co-stars Kacey Musgraves. An earlier version of the song appeared on Sivan's August EP, In A Dream.
- Kacey Musgraves Reminds Us Christmas Doesn't Have to Suck ... ›
- Kacey Musgraves Reminds Us Christmas Doesn't Have to Suck ... ›