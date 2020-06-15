Comedian and actor Jay Pharoah didn't grow up with nearly as much fear of the police as many Black men in America.

The former SNL star describes himself as "a law-abiding citizen," who "grew up in the burbs" of Chesapeake, Virginia—where he was sheltered from a lot of the worst of American racism. Until this April, he had never been in a pair of handcuffs, let alone surrounded by police with their guns drawn, let alone pinned under a dogpile of LAPD officers, with one cop kneeling on his neck...

In a video detailing the experience—including some security footage of what went down, Pharoah, 32, explains that his parents "tried to shelter me and my sister for years," adding, "I didn't experience first-hand racism in America until this year."