The FBI is seeking information and digital media depicting individuals inciting violence during First Amendment pro… https://t.co/zdA1OD75Vv

As protests continue, it's difficult to keep track of what's going on. What's clear is that despite the media's focus on "looters" and incidents of random violence, much of which has been incited by interlopers and not protest organizers or Black Lives Matter supporters, police continue to act with stunning violence against the people they claimed to and continue to fail to protect and serve.
This comes as no surprise to protestors who are already out protesting police brutality. Who knows how many of these incidents occurred away from video? Who knows how many killings like George Floyd's occurred without being filmed in the decades that police have been allowed to shoot and kill at innocent people without fear of culpability?

More than half of the board of the Minneapolis police union has been involved in police shootings, said its preside… https://t.co/BJYRXs021V

Undoubtedly there are cops that do not condone these actions and that support Black lives, and yes, there are some police officers who have been injured. But people who only care about injured police—and not at all about the innocent people that the police injure—may want to reexamine their morals and the unconscious biases that may be informing this.
The violence inherent in policing cannot be denied. The fact that these incidents continue to occur across the nation is telling, at the very least—telling about the systemic violence that haunts America's police system and that manifests itself in real bloodshed.

These videos are proof that the police have a serious and deadly problem, and at best they will be catalysts for complete and total reform of the American policing system.
Read More:

The Marshall Project's Police Abolition Project

Opinion: America's Protests Won't Stop Until Police Brutality Does — New York Times

Police Prove Point of Protests by Instigating Violence Across the Country — The Root

Friends please send me articles which you think best outline meaningful and achievable police reform

Please note that many of these videos contain violent, disturbing imagery.

1. NYPD recording of calls to shoot and run over protestors surfaces.

NYPD Scanner Broadcasts Calls to Shoot, Run Over Protesters https://t.co/v24V5keZzm

2. Kansas City police use excessive force against protestors.

What @kcpolice did today was UNFORGIVABLE and UNFORGETTABLE  https://t.co/WSmVqeSfIE

3. Cops shove a photographer into fire.

So Trump is just going to pretend that it's not the cops making everything violent?? #DictatorTrump https://t.co/XQHTksSsfH

4. An officer drives a van into a crowd in Brooklyn.
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1266885414016688134" id="twitter-embed-1266885414016688134" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1266885414016688134&created_ts=1590883994.0&screen_name=pgarapon&text=Wtf%21%21%21+%23BlacklivesMaters+%23brooklynprotest+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FS1oet8JC0x&id=1266885414016688134&name=Pierre+G." frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="36aa31b954dcdbb3a0c5a2635f7da358"></iframe><p>5. An NYPD officer pulls down someone's mask to pepper spray him.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-proxy-image">
<a href="https://mobile.twitter.com/AJRupchandani/status/1266889115288711168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266889115288711168&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theroot.com%2Fajax%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3Dtwitter-1266889115288711168%26autosize%3D1" target="_blank"><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGZXh0X3R3X3ZpZGVvX3RodW1iJTJGMTI2Njg4OTA5NzkzMjY3MzAyNCUyRnB1JTJGaW1nJTJGSl9sMnczOUNLS1R5YVRaMS5qcGclM0FzbWFsbCZobz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBicy50d2ltZy5jb20mcz0zNTYmaD02OGMwYjIwYWQxNWM2OWJjMmZkMDdmNzFlMDRkYjg2NWRmZGMyYjE0Y2ZkZDNkOWI2M2VmMDI0NjBlNzYwNjZiJnNpemU9OTgweCZjPTE0MzQxNjQ5MzMiLCJleHBpcmVzX2F0IjoxNTk1NDIwMzkwfQ.il4i_LEHUv4QS4O07KdVj0NiK0K8gOpttfEJ-1cz2oM/img.jpg" id="828d5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2173b431a81403e3053df68108c559a7"></a>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Twitter</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://twitter.com/AJRupchandani/status/1266889115288711168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1266889115288711168&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theroot.com%2Fajax%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3Dtwitter-1266889115288711168%26autosize%3D1" target="_blank">twitter.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>6. A photographer is shot with rubber bullets.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5aee4492aa811165319003fbc8252e2e"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9wgkGLmphLE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">WCCO Veteran Photographer Struck By Rubber Bullet, Arrested By State Patrol</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wgkGLmphLE&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>7. Atlanta police officers are charged with excessive force for arresting two Black college students. </p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267854088936587267" id="twitter-embed-1267854088936587267" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267854088936587267&created_ts=1591114945.0&screen_name=ajplus&text=6+Atlanta+police+officers+were+charged+over+the+violent+arrest+of+two+Black+college+students+during+protests.+%0A%0AThe%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FKmZzM6BbQ3&id=1267854088936587267&name=AJ%2B" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="dccb58027c6db682cda61e41d23c809f"></iframe><p>8. Officers fire rubber bullets at peaceful protestors in LA.</p><p>9. Police assault a Wall Street Journal reporter.</p><p><br></p><p>10. Police tase someone sitting in their car.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1ec137de6123bccf6415a5ceb88940e7"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fBbir5aLxMM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">APD use Taser to get driver out of car</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBbir5aLxMM&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
6 Atlanta police officers involved in a violent tasing incident have been charged. https://t.co/nG1F5n6wxD


11. Police fire rubber bullets at a reporter.
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-proxy-image">
<a href="https://mobile.twitter.com/mollyhf/status/1266911382613692422?s=20" target="_blank"><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGZXh0X3R3X3ZpZGVvX3RodW1iJTJGMTI2NjkxMTE3NzAxMzE3MDE3OSUyRnB1JTJGaW1nJTJGMzN1SmgtZUNxajdRYWVZcy5qcGclM0FzbWFsbCZobz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRnBicy50d2ltZy5jb20mcz01NDYmaD04OGVjZmZlMGE0ZDZmZWIzYmIyZGE2ZDhhMTZlMjkxNzYzMzZhYjljYTU1N2M3MjNhYzU3ZTFkNTc1ZGI3ZDQ2JnNpemU9OTgweCZjPTIxMTQ5NTU2NzkiLCJleHBpcmVzX2F0IjoxNjI3ODUwMzAwfQ.3i1eCDxjgAk1quQ9RgLx3ceUXNekXIj3Q_7HUjgboGs/img.jpg" id="86e6d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="993c7edbd0b3ef3fb2f81f550e117c16"></a>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Twitter</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://twitter.com/mollyhf/status/1266911382613692422?s=20" target="_blank">twitter.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>12. Police shove a girl to the ground and continue to pepper spray her.</p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1266812309562785792" id="twitter-embed-1266812309562785792" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1266812309562785792&created_ts=1590866565.0&screen_name=SleepyDjango&text=%40ryangrim+This+frame+tho.+Cop+shoves+the+girl+to+the+ground+then+doses+her%2C+point+blank.+Real+coward+shit+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FezJtOMFRBC&id=1266812309562785792&name=Django+%E2%8C%96" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="5d85b359f66113b72c34b102a5dd711a"></iframe><p>13. Police beat a pregnant woman.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-proxy-image">
<a href="https://mobile.twitter.com/FreeThemAll2020/status/1267926334023614464?s=20" target="_blank"><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGbWVkaWElMkZFWmlVUTllWGdBRUphX08uanBnJTNBbWVkaXVtJmhvPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGJzLnR3aW1nLmNvbSZzPTY4MiZoPThmNzMxMzc2MTU3NmM4MzExM2UxOTE0MTZhNjczOTAzY2VlODg3ZTk2M2E5YTdhOTBkODQyYTRlYTM4NjJmYTEmc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9MjY3NzQ2NjgwMyIsImV4cGlyZXNfYXQiOjE2NTE1MzIwNTF9.J4nKzXY0PN6yKQtRqzp6WjMZYYcqrXCde1rRhZlmiAA/img.jpg" id="d6c79" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="272f4b0e58a7ecaf4b3c61a23070b674"></a>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Twitter</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://twitter.com/FreeThemAll2020/status/1267926334023614464?s=20" target="_blank">twitter.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>14. Police use tear gas on a group of protestors putting their hands up.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="30a2d6e7ce8a208f92f24c799bd99d62"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oCVe8mXOU94?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Philadelphia Protest 06/01/20 - Highway</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=169&v=oCVe8mXOU94&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>15. Police mace a seven-year-old girl in Seattle.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-proxy-image">
<a href="https://mobile.twitter.com/FinchHaven/status/1266914721959010304?s=20" target="_blank"><img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGbWVkaWElMkZFWlQ4TklVVU1BQXp4RmwuanBnJTNBbWVkaXVtJmhvPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGJzLnR3aW1nLmNvbSZzPTMxMyZoPTlkMDZkZDk1NDUyM2Y5NTJkZWIzOGU0ZDU3ZDA2ODVhN2IyN2M5MTlhNTQ2NTZhZTQ3ODk3N2Q3OWU4NjI4YmMmc2l6ZT05ODB4JmM9NDE5MzY0MjQyIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMDE0NjU0NH0.q3BVSKfFZbZHBNQ7y_imtASrWwNX8wYmKXk18GoJEGU/img.jpg" id="8d08d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1a58a99460043dbc489e44ca9dcdea2e"></a>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Twitter</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://twitter.com/FinchHaven/status/1266914721959010304?s=20" target="_blank">twitter.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>16. Police handcuff a family asking for protection.</p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267636917245325312" id="twitter-embed-1267636917245325312" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267636917245325312&created_ts=1591063167.0&screen_name=ArashMarkazi&text=Moments+before+they+were+handcuffed+after+trying+to+get+the+attention+of+the+police%2C+the+woman+described+why+it+was%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FkAZcYY8WwR&id=1267636917245325312&name=Arash+Markazi" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="5824ac7d3c8ce02bb57968398400d2f9"></iframe><p>17. Police shoot paint canisters at people sitting on a porch.<br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1266921821653385225" id="twitter-embed-1266921821653385225" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1266921821653385225&created_ts=1590892675.0&screen_name=tkerssen&text=Share+widely%3A+National+guard+and+MPD+sweeping+our+residential+street.+Shooting+paint+canisters+at+us+on+our+own+fro%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FbCeLFfmVF8&id=1266921821653385225&name=Tanya+Kerssen" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="1c3519023c6627b44cc7f2d1259dcfda"></iframe><p>18. Police use tear gas on protestors in Washington D.C.</p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267587955545329665" id="twitter-embed-1267587955545329665" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267587955545329665&created_ts=1591051493.0&screen_name=JFKucinich&text=This+was+a+peaceful+protest.+And+they+are+using+tear+gas.+In+the+United+States.+In+front+of+the+White+House.&id=1267587955545329665&name=Jackie+Kucinich" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="8a1364572f37536b58a97bcb05b57751"></iframe><p>19. Police send flash-bangs and helicopters to disperse a protest in DC.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf4c2833d38c3531ff2e5f2cd71565b6"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qSDrJEzVMGw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Helicopter Disperses DC Protesters</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSDrJEzVMGw&feature=emb_title" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
20. A SWAT team shoves and knocks down an old man with a cane.
21. Police attack peaceful protestors in Virginia.
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="46b557076577c1fb491ef2208ca3bdbe"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rKeNdcMhoZE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
<small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Team coverage: SWAT responds to protest in Downtown Salt Lake City</small>
<small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rKeNdcMhoZE" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a>
</small>
</p><p>21. Police attack peaceful protestors in Virginia.</p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267650345947271176" id="twitter-embed-1267650345947271176" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267650345947271176&created_ts=1591066368.0&screen_name=Justiceaddwater&text=%23RICHMOND+%23VIRGINIA+peaceful+protest+attacked.+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FsaxfBeDkAn&id=1267650345947271176&name=JUST+ADD+HAND+SANITIZER" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="a972ba9a7f2741ae6d11badb7ad2e559"></iframe><p><br></p><p>22. Police tear gas crowds of protestors in California.</p><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1266917228752056320" id="twitter-embed-1266917228752056320" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1266917228752056320&created_ts=1590891580.0&screen_name=JordanUhl&text=Who+is+this+serving%3F%0A%0AWho+is+this+protecting%3F+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FIK8DkwLLUT&id=1266917228752056320&name=jordan" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="8abeddae7bfb69b5ad20989229a8e61e"></iframe><p><br></p><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267906926420979713" id="twitter-embed-1267906926420979713" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267906926420979713&created_ts=1591127542.0&screen_name=vcorozco&text=I%E2%80%99m+tired+of+people+saying+they%E2%80%99re+%E2%80%9Cfor+BLM+but+against+the+violent+protests%E2%80%9D%0A%0AThis+is+just+one+example+of+how+poli%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FT8bW0eX8wN&id=1267906926420979713&name=Vanessa" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="f857f5f330ca8ecc740cde225ce9be11"></iframe><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267925372177440769" id="twitter-embed-1267925372177440769" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267925372177440769&created_ts=1591131940.0&screen_name=jazz_inmypants&text=Since+the+narrative+continues+to+focus+on+the+looters+and+the+violent+rioters%2C+here%E2%80%99s+a+little+thread+of+police+usi%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FoiJAFzgFbH&id=1267925372177440769&name=eli+%3A%2F" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="f789d26153d327768eb516010eb69bac"></iframe><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267617085913522177" id="twitter-embed-1267617085913522177" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267617085913522177&created_ts=1591058439.0&screen_name=MurielBowser&text=I+imposed+a+curfew+at+7pm.+A+full+25+minutes+before+the+curfew+%26amp%3B+w%2Fo+provocation%2C+federal+police+used+munitions+on%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FgBNnXVArlq&id=1267617085913522177&name=Muriel+Bowser+%23StayHomeDC+at+7+pm" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="9d9d73f4658dc850c798db0c070195d2"></iframe><p><br></p><iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267935153403449346" id="twitter-embed-1267935153403449346" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267935153403449346&created_ts=1591134272.0&screen_name=CBSNews&text=A+protester+knelt+down+to+tell+police+he+loves+and+respects+them.+They+threw+him+in+jail.+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FbGBVl2kGde&id=1267935153403449346&name=CBS+News" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="d7cc0c2e81a6976dcec50c6ac0d30215"></iframe><p><br></p><h4></h4><p>These are not the only incidents. These are not the worst incidents. This is why people are in the streets.<br></p>
