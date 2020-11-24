Beyhive Slams J-Lo for her 2020 AMAs Performance
Did Jennifer Lopez Copy Beyonce At The 2020 AMAs? Does it Matter?
The 2020 American Music Awards were certainly different this year, but that didn't stop the spectacle or the drama.
Hosted by Taraji P Henson, the AMAs delivered an impressive lineup of socially distanced performers and hosts, including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, the live premiere of the Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes collaboration, and Jennifer Lopez. One of the more highly anticipated performers, JLo is known for her stage presence and performance power. Unlike Bieber x Mendes, there would be no awkward belting from six feet apart.
What would she do? Show off her athleticism? Wear that Versace dress yet again?
Lopez was joined by Maluma in performing their popular collaborations "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" to promote their new movie, Marry Me. The performance was sensual and provocative, with J-Lo dressed in a black bodysuit and notably short hair while dancing around a chair. Admittedly it was stunning, it was impressive, it was … familiar.
Twitter was quick to point out why: The performance very closely resembled Beyoncé's 2014 Grammy Awards Performance of "Drunk in Love."
Did y’all just not see how J.Lo & Maluma just decided to copy & paste Beyoncé’s “Drunk In Love” performance for the… https://t.co/FqHEmUBeHs— RoMane (@RoMane)1606098638.0
Does J.Lo think Beyoncé is dead or sumn? Why does she keep giving tribute performances— jessica (@jessica)1606144507.0
In 2014, Beyoncé, soon after the release of her transformative surprise self-titled visual album, performed "Drunk in Love" with her husband, sporting short blonde hair and a body suit while dancing around a chair. It is easy, then, to see why the Beyhive had a problem with J-Lo's performance six years later.
Down to the striking fluorescent bars of light in the background, the two performances have been compared side by side with clear resemblances.
But honestly, so what?
How many boilerplate performances of artists standing in place, gesticulating wildly, and doing nothing else have we sat through? And I'd rather J-Lo give us Beyoncé-Lite than give us nothing.
I can't imagine Beyoncé breaking a sweat over this controversy. The fact that the Beyhive recognized a performance from 2014 is credit to Queen B herself.
And Beyoncé has evolved endlessly since her self-titled era. To think, we didn't know then how much we needed Lemonade. Of her performances, Beyoncé's recent years have been her best and most iconic. While thrilling at the time, the "Drunk in Love" performance was not Beyoncé's most innovative.
If J-Lo had appeared at the AMAs and replicated Beyoncé's Coachella set, a visual from Black Is King, or even a scene from Lemonade, this would be a different take. While there is something to be said about how J-Lo, as a white Latinx, has benefited from Black aesthetics during her career, this is not the conversation fans are having.
Despite being slightly derivative, Jennifer Lopez delivered exactly what we expected: an enviably athletic, drama-filled performance. And whether she's offering the Versace dress, this pseudo-Bey performance, or just the nature of her music, Jennifer Lopez isn't necessarily an innovator, but she knows how to put on a good show.
It's almost eerie how accurately Kanye West predicted his own fate when he uttered the words "I miss the old Kanye" on 2016's The Life of Pablo.
In my head, and likely in the memories of many others, there are two Kanyes: a then and a now. Both are cocky, self-important, certifiable jerks, but then, he at least still felt a marginal need to continue proving himself.
Now, he's so immeasurably detached from reality that it's a little hard to take anything he does or creates seriously—at this point, I find it difficult to even care. I don't want to explicitly cite a certain presidential election and its aftermath as the dividing line between the Kanye of then and now in my conscience, but...yeah, Kanye rubbing elbows with Trump was pretty much the last straw for me.
Actor and former MMA fighter Gina Carano has once again come under fire for her social media presence.
Previously Carano — best known for playing former resistance soldier Cara Dune in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian — had received pushback over the summer for liking and retweeting messages attacking the Black Lives Matter protesters as violent and irrational.
6 of The Undertaker's Greatest Opponents
Last night, World Wrestling Entertainment bid farewell to one of its most iconic superstars, The Undertaker.
His goodbye was the headliner to last night's Survivor Series, the pay-per-view event where he debuted 30 years ago to the day, in what was known then as the World Wrestling Federation.
Shawn Michaels<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgwMjQ1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzEzMDQyNX0.9Li9RIBQ8NizIkHW31b0lM1ENMieIGc31fyvkMQ1nWs/img.jpg?width=980" id="5f0ad" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2ad09e076e0b405e5e073e6b1fd7ea72" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The Undertaker and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0382582/" target="_blank">Shawn Michaels</a> were must-see rivals during the <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1276425-wwe-10-reasons-why-the-attitude-era-will-never-be-matched" target="_blank">WWF's Attitude Era</a>. Their most memorable matches during this time were at 1997's <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0297457/" target="_blank">Badd Blood: In Your House</a> in the first-ever <a href="https://www.wwe.com/shows/hellinacell" target="_blank">Hell In A Cell</a> match, and their <a href="https://www.wwe.com/playlist/undertaker-creepy-casket-matches" target="_blank">Casket Match</a> at the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0234629/" target="_blank">1998 Royal Rumble</a>.</p><p>Their in-ring chemistry would stand the test of time. Almost ten years later, they would have classic matches at <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1279975/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wrestlemania 25</a> in 2009 and <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/343600-wrestlemania-26-match-card" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wrestlemania 26</a> in 2010. Their 2010 encounter was a <a href="https://www.wwe.com/shows/wrestlemania/26/matchphotos/undertakervsmichaels#fid-13956490" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Streak vs. Career</a> match where if The Undertaker lost, it would be his first ever Wrestlemania loss. But if Michaels lost, he would have to retire from in-ring competition. We won't spoil the outcome, but let's just say it was a match to remember.</p>
Mankind<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgwMjQ1My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzgxODMyNn0.z3JPcq4RwjSpfsYwim_AClYFzQ_3PVLRx4P0FGr_PHc/img.jpg?width=980" id="4dbf8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2588e70e0578d7191f9699aedea9c612" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/mick-foley" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Mick Foley</a>'s willingness to put his body on the line elevated the level of danger in his matches with The Undertaker. His portrayal of the deranged Mankind made their rivalry both fun and uncomfortable to watch.</p><p>Taker and Mankind's violent feud would span a series of matches. They took part in the inaugural <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2545068-wwe-classic-of-the-week-the-undertaker-vs-mankind-from-summerslam-1996" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Boiler Room Brawl at SummerSlam 1996</a>, but their most memorable encounter took place at the <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0311996/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">1998 King Of The Ring</a> in a Hell In A Cell match, where Taker tossed Mick Foley from the top of the 20-foot cage, sending him crashing into an announcer's table at ringside.</p>
Kane<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgwMjQ1NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDk3MDY3OH0.YFtfTZnq0FXQ6TG4MUwwMwrcV895-F4BWjfmkLlPGNw/img.jpg?width=980" id="ae657" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7de1ee2c8767dd21a57ade725bd441cb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0414417/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Glenn Jacobs</a> played a plethora of characters before finding success in the WWF as The Undertaker's "brother" <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/kane" target="_blank">Kane</a>. In 1997, Undertaker's manager, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/paul-bearer" target="_blank">Paul Bearer</a>, turned against him, revealing his brother—who he believed died in a fire during childhood—was alive and coming for revenge. Kane's arrival took place on the same night as Taker and Michael's Hell In A Cell Match at Badd Blood.</p><p>Their feud gave birth to WWF's first <a href="https://www.wwe.com/classics/the-fiery-history-of-the-inferno-match" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Inferno Match</a>, a match where the entire ring is surrounded by fire and the only way to win is to set your opponent on fire. When they weren't trying to murder each other, Kane and his older brother would join forces. Dubbed The Brothers of Destruction, they would wreak havoc on the WWF/E's tag team division.</p>
Stone Cold Steve Austin<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgwMjQ1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzYzMTI3M30._D2EJV0715tkwauBIt4ho4bQKIplLLHzodIRlDWEZH0/img.jpg?width=980" id="f4e56" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="880434b020a5309255b1c35c9b4e4108" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>WWF's Attitude Era also saw the rise of the most popular wrestler in wrestling history in <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0042524/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Stone Cold Steve Austin</a>. Austin's edgy character was more in line with the WWF's core demographic at the time. He would break in the mold of the traditional "good guy" in pro wrestling, a trope created by characters like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0001356/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hulk Hogan</a>.</p><p>While Austin was becoming the company's top good guy, The Undertaker was in the middle of his run as the resident evildoer and head of the faction called The Ministry of Darkness. Their collision course consisted of Undertaker sacrificing Austin, trying to inject him with embalming fluid, and a <a href="https://www.thesportster.com/wrestling/every-first-blood-match-wwe-history-ranked/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">First Blood match at 1999's Fully Loaded pay-per-view.</a></p>
Triple H<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgwMjQ2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTUzMDIxNX0.M7jyC5yzYqPChrMbstiuOaDUg7eipRLrTMfSlu7Or-Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="ecf28" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5a3df56db94e1297981a2324dad39fa4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>The Undertaker and <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/triple-h" target="_blank">Triple H </a> had matches at the height of their popularity, but their best matches came towards the end of their runs as full-time wrestlers. Much like his best friend Shawn Michaels, Triple H had back to back classics with The Deadman at <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/655207-wrestlemania-xxvii-recap" target="_blank">Wrestlemania 27</a> and <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1128143-wwe-wrestlemania-28-results-a-match-by-match-breakdown" target="_blank">28</a>. The match at 28 was known as the <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/1129324-wrestlemania-28-truly-the-end-of-an-era" target="_blank">"End of An Era" match</a>. Shawn Michaels was the special guest referee, with the match stipulation being one Michaels and Taker made famous...Hell In A Cell. </p>
Brock Lesnar<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgwMjQ3MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDY2MDIyNn0.oZer7j-t-rOWoByCRvrmzyNMzGNBNwW6wBB5gAYkYAE/img.jpg?width=980" id="21ef8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa62abf37f3f32c05dda7bf8e6270a04" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Much like The Undertaker, <a href="https://www.wwe.com/superstars/brock-lesnar" target="_blank">Brock Lesnar</a>'s presence and resume made him as feared as he is respected. He was WWE's fastest rising star before leaving the company back in 2004 due to his dislike of the rigorous travel schedule.</p><p>Upon his return in 2012, Lesnar would dominate the same way he did when he first debuted back in 2002. His path of destruction would lead to <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2019410-wwe-wrestlemania-30-results-winners-grades-recap-and-highlights" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Wrestlemania 30</a> in 2014, where Brock would be the 22nd opponent to face Undertaker at the premiere event. Many had Taker pegged as the winner because this was an event he dominated for 20 years. </p><p>But on this night, the world came to a standstill. Brock would accomplish the impossible and beat The Undertaker.</p><p>The shocking victory made Undertaker's record 21-1 at the Showcase of the Immortals.</p>
The world of "oddly satisfying" content is large and undefinable. There are thousands of different types of content optimized to satisfy and relax you—from ASMR to binaural beats to zit-popping, the list goes on and on. The Reddit thread "oddly satisfying" is a hotbed of these types of posts, as are YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.
For the purposes of this article, we'll stay away from auditory ASMR, instead focusing purely on visual content. This is your invitation into the safe, magical, fanciful world of colorful paint, billowing slime, and deliciously skilled workers doing their jobs well.
