"Over the time this album was written, I was in a process that some would call an 'awakening,'" says Kéren of her new album, In Form.
"I began to see my facades and masks of personality, the caricature I'd created for myself, my defense mechanisms and patterns, and went into deep inquiry of Self. I began my healing journey," she says. "This required some deep shedding as parts of myself were transforming."
Written over a span of five years, the songs on In Form are about change and evolution—depicting what Instagram influencer and creator Gabi Abrão summarizes with her oft-reproduced quote, "I am constantly shapeshifting, adapting, and evolving."
The album begins with the spellbinding "Love Blinds," a song that has the feeling of an old classic. Lit up by bells and a stirring drumbeat, the song feels like the personification of springtime—new growth even in the face of winter. Softly psychedelic, it's a testament to living while you can "before we turn to dust," even while knowing the risks of bearing your heart to the elements.
The album was produced at Dreamland, a legendary church-turned-studio in New York's Catskill Mountains. Perhaps that studio's ambience lent the album some of its mystical atmosphere—though it may also be thanks to Kéren's musical upbringing and her inclination towards spirituality.
Raised on a rich blend of Eastern and Western music as well as musical theatre, Kéren's music is a tapestry of influences that sounds like it was made in the midst of a dream. After studying at Berklee College of Music, Kéren dove into meditation and sound healing, developing a skill for singing bowls, synthesizers, and mystical sounds that appear all over In Form.
The process of creating the album itself was also a form of meditation and healing. To craft the tracks, Kéren had to dive deep into the hidden parts of her soul, baring herself to reality in order to access divine inspiration.
"Relationships ended, realizations were made as well as epiphanies and prayers. Those are encapsulated in this album," she said of her experience creating In Form.
For all its lofty influences, In Form never takes itself too seriously. Instead, songs such as "Outside Mirrors the Inner" deftly overlay spiritual lyrics on catchy, upbeat folk-pop tapestries. Tied together by guitar riffs, dreamy synthesizers, and twinkling bells, the song seems to grow larger and deeper as it goes on.
"I saw you as myself," she sings, "cause nothing's separate." These types of insights, shrouded in delicate instrumentation, seem to shine.
"Talisman" is another upbeat, floating, hypnotic jam which, by the end, is sure to induce a trance in any focused listener. Drenched in harmonies, it's tied together by Kéren's slightly hoarse, constantly transforming voice.
Her voice is a unifying force on the album. Alternatively honeylike and wild, shifting between softness and power, her voice is a powerful and pliable force that soars, dips, and transforms on a dime.
"Ever Learn" is even more euphoric, leaning into whimsical, joyful pop, set apart by dizzying guitar riffs that seem to cast reverb like a spell across the song. Songs like "You Without Me" and "Somewhere Else to Go" are more subdued and understated, but they sound like the sonic embodiment of incense wafting through a room on a rainy night.
Even sadness glitters on In Form, becoming a transformative, shifting force capable of being transmuted into beautiful sound with the right incantation.
With In Form, Kéren has clearly accessed and actualized her higher powers as an artist, leaving regret behind for wisdom and perspective. On "Somewhere Else to Go," she embarks on the next phase of her transformation, leaving home in Brooklyn for California after she realizes. "I no longer need to put home in a face that chose somewhere else to go" because she has all the seasons she needs inside.
Warm and inviting, enchanting and peaceful, In Form is a remarkably refreshing dip into a more beautiful world and a vivid portrait of an artist coming into her own.
The Many Problems with "Autism Speaks"
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
Recently, Sia came under much scrutiny for her upcoming film, Music, which stars Kate Hudson as an older sister who assumes guardianship over her younger sister who's non-verbal and on the autism spectrum. Two deeply contentious problems with that: Music is played by Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress; and Sia consulted with Autism Speaks for the film.
When the online autistic community voiced their displeasure at Sia's casting and consulting choices, she responded defensively:
The Legacy of Kanye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"
The rapper's magnum opus turns 10 years old today.
It's almost eerie how accurately Kanye West predicted his own fate when he uttered the words "I miss the old Kanye" on 2016's The Life of Pablo.
In my head, and likely in the memories of many others, there are two Kanyes: a then and a now. Both are cocky, self-important, certifiable jerks, but then, he at least still felt a marginal need to continue proving himself.
Now, he's so immeasurably detached from reality that it's a little hard to take anything he does or creates seriously—at this point, I find it difficult to even care. I don't want to explicitly cite a certain presidential election and its aftermath as the dividing line between the Kanye of then and now in my conscience, but...yeah, Kanye rubbing elbows with Trump was pretty much the last straw for me.
Interview: Cautious Clay Is Learning How to Embrace Discomfort
The singer sat down with Popdust to talk about his upcoming debut album
It's easy to connect with Cautious Clay's music.
Texturized and diaphanous, it can snap with precision alongside quippy surf-rock guitars ("Cheesin") or float effortlessly above reverberating R&B instrumentals ("Sidewinder").
It's clear from the first few moments talking with him that 27-year-old Josh Karpeh is completely unaware of how talented he is. Just three years ago, Karpeh worked in real estate and loosely balanced his creative pursuits with his day job. But as of 2020, he's been praised by The New Yorker, credited and sampled by Taylor Swift, contributed music to the Insecure soundtrack, and maintained a steady creative relationship with John Mayer, all while he averages around two-million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Even with these accolades, Karpeh won't go as far as to say that he's made it. "I'm hopeful," he told me.
4 Best Scenes from "My Cousin Vinny"
The only good part about Rudy Giuliani's meltdown is that it reminded us how good My Cousin Vinny is.
Rudy Giuliani is falling apart.
Just in the past month, his scandals have included: his scene in Borat 2, the Trump campaign losing the election, the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco, and now a sweaty press conference claiming voter fraud.
Between his nonsensical accusations and the hair dye streaking down the side of his face, there was one moment of truth: when he said My Cousin Vinny was a great film.
The Witness Montage

When Giuliani referenced the "how many fingers" scene, he was partially remembering a moment from a cross examination of the witnesses. After an unsuccessful arraignment and Billy (Ralph Macchio) considering abandoning Vinny's counsel for the public defender, Vinny's cross is his chance to prove himself.

What ensues is a series of unconventional and satisfying takedowns of all the prosecution's witnesses — featuring famous lines like, "How could it take you five minutes to cook your grits when it takes the entire grit eating world twenty minutes?"

The moment Giuliani was thinking of comes shortly after, as Vinny questions a witness named Constance Riley who identified the defendants as the perpetrators, claiming to have seen them from her home. But Giuliani misquoted the scene and misremembered the point. 

Yes, Vinny does hold up his fingers for Constance to count, but she sees four fingers, not the three Giuliani claimed, and not because of the distance, which Giuliani's argument hinges on — she just needed new glasses.
"What Is a 'Yute?'"

Part of the charm on My Cousin Vinny is watching the leather-jacket-wearing New Yorkers try to adapt to conventional Southern mannerisms. From courtroom dress code to an introduction to grits, many laughs of the movie depend on watching the Brooklynites stumble through rural Alabama.

One thing that gives Vinny away is his classic Brooklyn accent. In a moment in the courtroom, Vinny refers to the defendants as the two "yutes," leaving the judge to interrupt with one of the most quotable exchanges in the movie: "What is a yute?"

To which Vinny replies, "Oh, excuse me, your honor…Two youths."
The Car Monologue

After threatening to break up with Vinny, he begs her back to the courthouse to refute the claims of the prosecution's car expert. Her initial stubborn defiance melts away to infectious giddy enthusiasm as she begins to analyze pictures of the tire marks left by the perp's car with vehicular knowledge she inherited from her family of mechanics.

Step aside Gone Girl's "cool girl monologue," Marissa Tomei talking about cars to a skeptical audience of misogynistic white men who don't believe her expertise is peak cinema.
Marisa Tomei's Biological Clock

The only scene that could rival the car monologue is only shortly preceding it, one of Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei's greatest scenes together. At the core of the movie is their give and take, the relationship dynamic which carries the film with its pacing and the two's incredible comedic chemistry.

Before the triumphant end of the case, when things are looking bleak for Vinny, Lisa asks Vinny when they're going to get married. He'd promised her they'd do it after he won his first case, but having taken years to pass the bar exam, she paces in a skintight floral one piece, lamenting that her niece is already married and insisting that "my biological clock is ticking like this."

The physicality of her performance is amplified by Joe Pesci meeting her with the same dynamic enthusiasm, matching her body language, the two playing off each other incredibly.
On November 19, southern rap legends Jeezy and Gucci Mane will battle on the season 2 premiere of Verzuz. Fellow Atlanta emcee T.I. was Jeezy's original opponent, but swapping him for Gucci Mane has piqued rap fan's interest more than the original matchup. Because, unlike a majority of the previous Verzuz's battles, this one has a lot of personal history attached.
Many in Hip-Hop believed Jeezy versus Gucci Mane would never happen. Their relationship deteriorated almost instantly after their first time working together. In 2005, their collaboration on "Icy" became a hit in the southern region. Animosity grew when both men were gearing up to release their debut albums and felt "Icy" should appear on their respective projects.
"Icy" wound up on Gucci's album Trap House. Jeezy stated that he didn't receive royalties. Both men have denied that their differences started over the song's ownership, but the tension between the two would make its way to wax shortly.
