Chadwick Boseman's Final Performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" Hits All the Right Notes
When news of Chadwick Boseman's death was announced back in August, the world grieved the loss of a true artist. This loss was made more apparent with his final role in Netflix's original film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and produced by Denzel Washington.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a film adaptation of August Wilson's 1980 stage play of the same name. The story focuses on a fictional recording session in 1927 with legendary blues singer Ma Rainey (Davis) and her band in Chicago. Boseman plays the talented but arrogant trumpeter Levee Green.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Official Trailer | Netflix www.youtube.com
The film isn't about Rainey's life, but more about the inner turmoil amongst the band as a collective and as individuals during this session. Boseman's portrayal of Levee shows a young man with supreme confidence in his ability. His rebellious spirit and cynical attitude towards life reveal a man who has endured a great deal of pain.
Levee's bandmates (Played by Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, and Michael Potts) jeer at his views and bold declarations of being a big star. The jeers often turn into reminders to Levee that this is still Ma's band. Green takes exception to Ma and the band's attempts at humbling him and feels that his way of playing music is the future of blues.
Viola Davis' work as Rainey appears effortless. Her performance captures Rainey's larger-than-life persona without making a mockery of her legacy. Her rivalry with Boseman's character shows how well both actors fed off one another when highlighting their character's conflict.
Though they have opposing opinions, Levee and Ma couldn't be more alike. Their temperaments are derived from a lifetime of discomfort, so they are unapologetic in wanting things to work in their favor.
Boseman is undoubtedly the centerpiece of the film. He has the responsibility of conveying complicated emotions with lengthy dialogue. He seamlessly transitions from a passionate musician with a zest for life to a tormented Black man looking to prove himself to anyone who doubts him.
Given the time in which the story takes place, the issue of race isn't as pronounced as some would assume it would be. The two white characters find themselves at Ma's mercy, doing everything to make her happy. However, conversations between the Black characters make it apparent that their fame doesn't make them immune to racism.
With a run time of 1 hour and 34 minutes, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is subtle, yet bold. The cast of seasoned veterans conveys genuine emotion without overacting. Boseman's presentation will make viewers emotional.
Despite battling colon cancer during filming, he delivers a stellar performance as only he could. If this was going to be his final song, he went out on a high note.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is now streaming on Netflix.
What did you think of Chadwick Boseman's final performance?
Follow us on Twitter @Popdust and let us know!
- The VMAs Were a Tribute to Chadwick Boseman - Popdust ›
- Chadwick Boseman Announces New Film - Popdust ›
- Grieving Chadwick Boseman and Imagining Black Futures - Popdust ›
The 10 Best Mega Man Games of All Time
The platform series was born on this day in 1987
On this day in 1987, a playful little blue robot named Mega Man debuted around the world.
Armed with a gun for an arm, the Mega Man series would become insanely popular among platformer and action-RPG junkies and would spawn 50 additional games, a handful of TV, anime, comic, and film adaptations.
Mega Man X8<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTQ4MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTAxODAxMX0.dDXs2ukz4Ck3_nQw8kHJ9c1liuUKJPpitDPqSkmg8Cg/img.jpg?width=980" id="b8c10" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73b0b71ccf2516651b3fd641d5afc3c8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man X8" />
Mega Man X8<p>The Mega Man X series was one of the most overlooked sub-series, but while critics <a href="https://www.gamespot.com/reviews/mega-man-x8-review/1900-6114749/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">scorned X8 </a>for its tepid level design and difficult gameplay, memorizing a map and dodging those one-kill spike-things bred a deep level of satisfaction.</p><p>The gameplay was fast and unforgiving, the combat colorful, and the difficulty was only suited for Mega Man fans who really wanted a challenge. You could also control two characters <em>at once, </em>and those R2 combos felt so good to time and initiate correctly. It was definitely one of the sub-series' weaker debuts, but to disregard it entirely would feel somewhat like a disservice.<br></p>
Mega Man ZX Advent<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTU0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzkxNDg4OX0.wi49N8mAOy4WhtrGe5JdcevZYG422e6XvfBYrUY9ADU/img.jpg?width=980" id="cc2d2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b19d93d273f7e381cc42f0bafb762c2c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man ZX Advent" />
Mega Man ZX Advent<p>One of the saga's lesser-known subseries, <em>Mega Man ZX Advent</em> wasn't as popular as its other handheld constituents but remained a fun Capcom rehash whose enjoyment <a href="https://www.ign.com/articles/2007/10/23/mega-man-zx-advent-review" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">surprised almost everyone</a> when it was released to Nintendo DS back in 2007. Leaning more into the action/RPG hybrid of previous Mega Man games like <em>Battle Network </em>and <em>Megaman ZX</em>, <em>Advent</em> was far more stylized and colorful. </p><p><em>Advent's</em> open-world map also worked much better on DS touch screen than its predecessor, and the ZX sequel designed the controls to work more intuitively as well. These minute changes made for snappy gameplay that felt more fluid than past Mega Man games. Characters could dash, jump off walls, and overall bounce around any map with minimal effort. </p><p>The game's greatest achievement came in the form of "Biometals," collectible orbs that allowed your player to absorb the powers and overall identity of a defeated boss. It was a refreshing new invention that made for some unique gaming moments. <em>Advent</em> also offered snippets of voice acting throughout the game's cutscenes, but collectively they were pretty terrible.</p>
Mega Man Xtreme 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUzOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTk1NDQ4MH0.IMpyLSC3uC61e46NY90J_SXmTOWwwEcTjuMYU561eB0/img.jpg?width=980" id="6451a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c83214acded0fd57134123d8d6bce9d9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Xtreme 2" />
Mega Man Xtreme 2<p>One of the only entries to trek onto the GameBoy Color, <em>Mega Man Xtreme 2</em> was for the young millennials whose parents wouldn't cave and just buy them a Gameboy Advance – where most of the series' better handheld entries existed. But <em>Mega Man Xtreme 2 </em>scratched that itch just fine, as it was a robust and surprisingly complicated game that offered a lot of great boss battles, explorative gameplay, and just an overall fun experience. Plus, you could play as Zero, who we all know is way cooler than Mega Man.</p>
Mega Man X2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTQ5OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDI1MjY0MH0.4wtLW5le83UVhCrJORr91TwVBwzgP4HkYuahcTWmZgA/img.jpg?width=980" id="dee52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca26c2409f5585f539d2c8eb3925a590" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man X2" /><p>Colorful level designs, satisfying boss battles, and intuitive gameplay mechanics made Mega Man X2 the best addition to the <em>X</em> sub-series and one of the best side-scrolling platformers to come from the Capcom saga in general. X2 focused heavily on platforming, which made for fast-paced and captivating combat scenarios that were as frustrating as they were compelling. </p><p>X2 placed far more emphasis on the fluid movement of the Mega Man series. Dashing, wall jumping, all of it imperative to master. The storyline was also a twinge darker than past entries, and little additions like reserve energy tanks and improved armor upgrades made X2 a joy to play. As is the case with most <em>X</em> entries, Capcom didn't reinvent the wheel by any stretch in terms of gameplay, but the addition of hidden rooms and special boss battles made for some refreshing moments.</p>
Mega Man & Bass<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDA2NDg5Nn0.OrwbHw3CWxTHAOClb4tA69VXuOaDTMjFrJleUEkZCs8/img.jpg?width=980" id="67c69" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b7a0df8714b83b825fd064b877f1a185" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man & Bass" /><p>One of the most underrated Mega Man entries, <em>Mega Man & Bass</em> was actually a great platformer. You could play as either Mega Man or his foe Bass, and both characters had distinctive pros and cons in terms of combat and powers that made each character feel like their own individual. </p><p>It had all the tried-and-true gameplay mechanics of a classic <em>Mega Man</em> entry, but a surprisingly vast shop system made for a fun range of power-ups to purchase and use. <em>Mega Man & Bass</em> didn't refresh the series, but regardless remained a captivating 2-D platformer that would satisfy <em>Mega Man</em> veterans or newcomers alike.</p>
Mega Man Legends 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzkwNDg0OX0.P8jtHbdLksT1CBmc3Qvpf98Xx7j5eXNDcsyIJ_p_rMg/img.jpg?width=980" id="42499" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e730c15cef124bf557e9f043b2ef60c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Legends 2" />
Mega Man Legends 2<p>Mega Man Legends was an iconic game to begin with. The first Mega Man sub-series from Capcom and only the second 3D Mega Man title created, Legends offered smooth graphics (at the time), adorable characters, fun, (albeit relatively janky) combat, and a fairly lighthearted story to tie it all together.</p><p>But the game's sequel drastically improved on the game's controls and significantly polished its animated graphics. Offering four different control layouts and multiple customizable options within that, Capcom no doubt listened to the complaints of wacky controls that plagued the last entry. You could also lock on to enemies and quickly sweep through your angles with more precision thanks to a redesigned camera, which collectively made for smoother gameplay and just a less stressful experience. </p><p>The game's open-world layout was also more expansive than the one-town island of its predecessor. With airships, multiple towns, a few dangerous remote areas, <em>Mega Man Legends 2 </em>placed a significant emphasis on exploration, making for a longer and fuller experience. But to be honest, trying to and escape those water ruins still breeds deep-rooted contempt in this writer to this day. </p>
Mega Man Battle Network 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUzMi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjYwMTU0M30.jemsrJ-MYBSo1KjZ77eWFLJxeyrvKxPV2B9YGvH9bB0/img.png?width=980" id="f74c4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="66290c07746cd34ad21d385e4560186d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Battle Network 3" />
Mega Man Battle Network 3<p>The <em>Mega Man Battle Network</em> series was one of the most beloved sub-series of all time, so much so that it even spawned a four-season cartoon spin-off that lived on <em>WB Kids </em>– the go-to cartoon destination for any American kid on Saturday mornings. While the games themselves birthed six awesome entries before concluding in 2009, the saga's third outing was a particular highlight for the series.</p><p>It sprinkled in some new features, like a more streamlined and integrated inventory system and some experimental new battle styles for Mega Man, but mostly it was just a cleaner reiteration of the tried-and-true <em>Battle Network</em> mechanics that made the series so much fun to begin with. Action-RPG elements remained complex and enjoyable, and the game's lighthearted characters were still extremely likable.</p><p>Not to mention the third entry came in two distinct versions, Blue and White, each of which offered distinctive battle-chips catered for that version. <em>Battle Network 3</em> also offered the Navi Customizer, an excellent new strategic plugin that helped Mega Man unlock new abilities.<br></p>
Mega Man 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUyMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzE5NDU4OX0.aRbG2hLOIoMVEqABoa23FeY93TA4WRdEr0HnBEyjc2E/img.png?width=980" id="af419" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c0619211a171d4cdc0e6c4fd090c10a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man 3" /><p>Obviously, the 8-bit classic saga will place high on this list. For as fun as each sub-series was, the traditional platformer still provided some of the best gameplay the series had to offer. <em>Mega Man 3</em> was great because it improved on everything fans adored about <em>Mega Man 2</em> and added some flashy new features, like new characters and intricate level designs to help it feel like its own game.</p> <p>The seemingly minuscule addition of the "slide" dodge maneuver made combat feel much more fluid, and being able to call on Rush the Robot Dog to get you out of sticky situations was really helpful. The game also comes with a great twist: When you defeat the game's eight initial bosses, <em>Mega Man 3</em> offers players a whole new set of maps to play through. It's small twists like that that solidified <em>Mega Man 3's</em> place as one of the best entries in the series.</p>
Mega Man Zero 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUyNi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDkxOTEwMX0.0gQYYid4uORa68rDn0ovdbYLq2raCI9V_qip5QPjPd4/img.png?width=980" id="471dd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10be21a0429c0c9817d5b07d8d037a9c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Zero 3" />
Mega Man Zero 3<p>The <em>Mega Man Zero</em> series, similar to the <em>Battle Network</em> series, was highly beloved among Mega Man fanatics. While its predecessors were a great amount of fun, <em>Mega Man Zero 3</em> is probably the best Game Boy Advance entry out of the whole lot. </p><p>The bosses were huge and scary, Zero's suit and armor upgrades were abundant, and the combat was at times difficult but never agonizing. Zero was always cooler than Mega Man, and giving the Reploid robot his own standalone series was the best idea Capcom could have had. </p><p>Each level is intricate and detailed, with multiple opportunities throughout to discover secret passageways via wall-jumping and using the flame buster to remove concealing shrubberies. The 3rd entry also thrives because of its varietal boss battles, with each one having a unique range of attacks that keep players on their toes. Zero's arsenal is also twice as large as that in <em>Zero 2</em>. The addition of new elemental suits and the "cyber elf" customizable options are just a handful of other reasons why <em>Mega Man Zero 3</em> is the best handheld Mega Man game ever.</p>
Mega Man 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUyOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Mzk4Nzc0N30.huZcxEJQiHWQj2ic-UxOs9h2221083Q0woBE0uGDk-M/img.png?width=980" id="d4451" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4ee7ae430d214a8c44e02a6d7ffe4e3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man 2" /><p><em>Mega Man 2 </em>is regularly cited as the greatest <em>Mega Man</em> game of all time, and to describe its cultural importance in three paragraphs is nearly impossible. While the series debut went relatively unnoticed, its sequel birthed an international fandom that propelled the series from that point on. </p><p>It just gets everything right. The bosses are unique and satisfying to defeat, the gameplay is fast but not too maniacal, and it has the best weapon to ever exist in the series: Metal Man's Metal Blades. The powerful buzzsaws could be hurled in any direction to decapitate foes, dealt insane damage to any enemy, and were a blast to use. </p><p>Other fun gadgets like "Time-Stopper" and "Atomic Fire" were game-changers and would continue to appear in other <em>Mega Man</em> entries to come. But the thing that sets this game apart from the pack is its explosive endgame boss battles, all of which get even more difficult when you return for a second playthrough. <em>Mega Man 2 </em>laid the groundwork for every great entry that came after it, and to this day it's still an absolute blast to play.</p>
Is Donald Trump Actually "Stanky"?
The hashtag #StankyTrump was trending on Twitter on Thursday, but do we have evidence of the president's stank?
We should all know by now that soon-to-be-former-president Donald Trump is awful.
He's a narcissistic, xenophobic, race-baiting, violence-peddling, (alleged) serial sex offender who is motivated by nothing beyond greed and ego. More than six weeks after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, he continues to invent versions of reality in which the forces of evil (i.e. anyone who doesn't love him) aligned to disrupt his landslide reelection.
His Diet<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTM1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTQ1MzYzN30.CaBTnJpGJMCbNAtGOVLJtzmLYyfsSuJSv_LU7HgqOgY/img.jpg?width=980" id="ff15e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="993216b345db3f58baafa715503e3fe1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trump posing with fast food" />
Trump posing with fast food<p>Donald Trump's strange dietary habits are iconic — some would say disgusting. In addition to his preference for well-done steaks served with ketchup, Donald Trump has been vocal about his taste for fast food, which he sees as conforming to higher standards of food safety.</p><p><a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/what-trumps-diet-is-like-review-2018-1" target="_blank">His typical McDonald's dinner order</a> was, reportedly, "two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake." And while that's way too much greasy, fatty food for a single meal, it could be worse. When it comes to pizza, for instance, <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/donald-trump-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-2015179/" target="_blank">Trump once reported to <em>US Weekly</em> </a><a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/donald-trump-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-2015179/"> </a>that he "never eat[s] the dough," preferring to scrape off the toppings and just eat that wad of cheese meat and sauce.</p><p>If that doesn't sound like the diet of a man who is constantly bloated with gas and sweating profusely — thus developing a potent tang of stank — we don't know what does. However, Donald Trump has reportedly shifted to more healthy eating habits in recent years, so it may be that he's no longer permanently slick with a sheen of pungent meat sweats.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
His Alleged Drug Habit and Diaper Use<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b42bd8b98f0cdb7f423b5d5b0496a46c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N60ceYRlY2I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://gawker.com/rumor-doctor-prescribes-donald-trump-cheap-speed-1782901680" target="_blank">Donald Trump is widely rumored to have developed a taste for stimulants</a> back in the '80s when he was reportedly a patient of Dr. Joseph Greenberg. Greenberg was made famous when <em>60 Minutes</em> exposed his liberal prescription of amphetamines — particularly to celebrities like Trump.</p><p>At least one former staffer on <em>The </em><em>Apprentice</em> has corroborated those rumors, turning stories of Trump's on-set drug abuse into a stand-up "comedy" routine. Among Noel Casler's claims are the accusation that <a href="http://mediaite.com/donald-trump/former-apprentice-staffer-claims-trump-was-speed-freak-invited-teen-beauty-queens-to-his-suite/" target="_blank">Trump would crush and snort Adderall</a> to psych himself up for the task of reading cue cards and that <a href="https://www.thewrap.com/how-diaperdon-became-a-top-twitter-trend-among-the-anti-trump-crowd/" target="_blank">Trump wore adult diapers</a> and "would often soil himself" on set.</p><p>An amphetamine addiction could explain how Trump is frequently up and blasting off Twitter rants late into the night and again in the wee hours of the morning, and it could also be associated with bowel control issues. If it's true that Donald Trump is regularly sitting in his own waste, then it would be hard to argue that he hasn't cultivated a particularly noxious stank — and that's only one of the ways that Trump may have acquired a scent of stale urine.</p><p>Of course Noel Casler is hardly an authoritative source, and may just be making all this up for some attention. But that hasn't stopped people from looking for evidence in various images of Trump's seemingly inflated pants. Just last month the rumors cause another trending hashtag: #DiaperDon.</p>
His Body Language<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTc3OC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjAwNzM1M30.tCsw9HI_wR2d0KIjxEPHmcUmwiJmyz2HgX7rxrre7Gs/img.gif?width=980" id="1ffb1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="705e81ebff3121a12c6c4f4999c07756" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trump handshake yank" /><p>Another possible clue to Donald Trump's potential redolence is in his demeanor. Generally <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/5/23/1946214/-Trump-s-unusual-posture-goes-without-comment-from-the-mainstream-media" target="_blank">his strange forward-tilted posture</a> has been attributed to lifts in his shoes intended to make him appear taller, but maybe he's just leaning away from the stench produced by his back half.</p><p>Likewise, President Trump's aggressive approach to handshakes — the violent way he yanks people toward him — may have been misinterpreted as an attempt to domineer. Rather, it may be that people so instinctually retreat from his heady aura of stank, that Donald Trump has developed a habit of pulling them close before they get a chance.</p><p>Maybe this is also why <a href="https://www.vox.com/2020/10/2/21498414/trump-coronavirus-mask-white-house-kayleigh-mcenany" target="_blank">he's taken such a dislike to people wearing face masks</a> in his presence — he takes it as a statement on his stank.</p>
His Friends<div id="52161" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="80252d2d59f4ea9dc7226a6bec4c4632"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1334357552117800960" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Rudy Giuliani lets a hot fart rip while spewing lies in insane Michigan testimony. https://t.co/jo0pM2w0p8</div> — Justin Hendrix (@Justin Hendrix)<a href="https://twitter.com/justinhendrix/statuses/1334357552117800960">1606970606.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Perhaps the most obvious clue to Donald Trump's signature fragrance can be found in the people with whom he surrounds himself.</p><p>Sweaty, flatulent Rudy Giuliani — who <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/11/rudy-giuliani-hair-dye-press-conference" target="_blank">has been known to ooze a brown substance</a> that is either hair dye or liquified putrescence — is the first person who comes to mind. But there is also the figure of Mike Pence, who is seemingly so used to being surrounded by rot and the creatures it attracts that <a href="https://theconversation.com/mike-pences-fly-from-renaissance-portraits-to-salvador-dali-artists-used-flies-to-make-a-point-about-appearances-147815" target="_blank">a housefly was able to land on his head</a> and crawl around there for a full two minutes during the vice presidential debate without eliciting a response.</p><p>Is that a result of Mike Pence's own odor, or has he picked up some residual stank from proximity to Trump? Did that fly get separated from the swarm that's constantly swirling around Donald Trump's head?</p><p>In either case, the fact that Donald Trump doesn't seem to have an issue with either of these men suggest that maybe his nose is desensitized from constant stank exposure.</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
His Soul<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTc0Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTQxNjYyOH0.FNRDu9It9FOeLBBo5hkrThOYvInumIrG1AV_92vAdVY/img.jpg?width=980" id="ec421" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bc405e84ed6d91c8558d3f18c8d15fba" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trump in Hell" /><p>Of course all this speculation about Trump's bodily odor can easily be addressed by asking someone who has smelled him.</p><p>As it turns out, <em>Good Morning Britain</em> host and all around ponce Piers Morgan is one such person. According to Morgan, in an interview with <em>The Guardian</em>, Donald Trump smells of "expensive aftershave and not overly done, just a light, gentle aroma," with "a whiff of hairspray."</p><p>While <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/donald-trump-piers-morgan-interview-brexit-trade-deal-davos-a8182651.html" target="_blank">Morgan has sometimes been excessively fawning and friendly with President Trump</a>, in recent months he has been much more willing to voice <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-us-coronavirus-response-failures-piers-morgan-good-morning-britain-a9474181.html" target="_blank">harsh criticism</a>. So it may be that we can trust his assessment in this case — also, he seems like someone who compulsively sniffs other people.</p><p>It may be that Morgan caught him on a good day in his spray tan cycle — before it could develop its <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/self-tanner-dha-safety_n_5ae9c064e4b022f71a03e6db" target="_blank">distinctive "yeasty smell."</a> But this is all really beside the point.</p><p>Does it matter one way or another if Donald Trump smells like week-old swamp ass and leftover French fries? Would that be indicative of some deeper moral rot?</p><p>Of course not. What's indicative of deep moral rot is behavior like tearing apart asylum-seeking families and endorsing a sense of moral outrage around <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/28/politics/donald-trump-coronavirus-fallout/index.html" target="_blank">asking people to wear face masks</a> while a pandemic respiratory virus is <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/12/14/946045921/how-do-we-grieve-300-000-lives-lost" target="_blank">killing hundreds of thousands of Americans</a>.</p><p>Regardless of how pleasant or grotesque Trump's personal odor might be, we all know that at a more important level — at the level of his soul — the man is rank with the stench of brimstone and death. Trump is stank AF.</p>
Well, At Least Lana Del Rey's New Fiancé Isn't a Cop
The singer capped off a year full of social media blunders with a new engagement ring.
Amid mask mandates, Black Lives Matter protests, and one mess of a presidential election, 2020 has shown many people's true colors: the recently-engaged Lana Del Rey among them.
It really wasn't that long ago when Miss Del Rey, our contralto patron saint of Americana fetishism, came under fire for dating Sean Larkin—an L.A. police officer who apparently has some clout in the cop world. Sighs of relief were uttered by reformed Tumblr girls everywhere when Larkin revealed that the pair had evidently broken up earlier in March.
The Neighbourhood’s Star-Studded “Stargazing” Video Takes Us to Hidden Hills
Lana Del Rey, Benny Blanco, Jaden Smith, Alexa Demie all get a gift from an odd stranger.
Every musician in 2020 is using their music videos to feature their celebrity friends.
The Neighbourhood just jumped on the trend with the video for their newest single, "Stargazing," which appears on the Deluxe Version of their album, Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones.
Musicians have been hit hard by the pandemic. With live tours canceled and Instagram livestreams the only substitute, musicians have been itching to expand beyond living room concerts. Production is slowly beginning again on music videos, but elaborate film options are limited.
The earlier stages of quarantine brought iPhone camera videos and purportedly intimate glimpses into the lives of our favorite musicians, though no doubt these were heavily curated, too. Recently, the trend has been for musicians to recruit their famous friends for collaborations and cameos.
The 10 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked
Start popping that popcorn.
There were horror writers before Stephen King and there will almost certainly be horror writers after Stephen King, but there will never be another writer as able to capture the world's imagination so thoroughly with his ability to terrify in one moment and inspire hope in the next.
Not only has King written nearly 90 bone-chilling and engrossing books in his decades-long career, his work has also been adapted for film or TV nearly 80 times. Most recently, The Stand, King's 1978 saga about the apocalypse, was adapted for TV and will premiere tonight on CBS All Access. Of course, the problem with adapting a book to film is that the film version rarely lives up to the book.
With that said, out of nearly 80 adaptions, a few have to go right sometimes. While its too soon to say how The Stand will fare, we can recommend these 10 movies, which we consider the best Stephen King movies ever made.
10. Children of the Corn (1984)
- Stephen King's The Stand Coming to CBS Streaming ›
- The Top 10 Scary Stories to Listen to This Halloween - Popdust ›
- Which Pennywise Clown Is Scarier: 1990 or 2019? - Popdust ›
- 9 of the Best Horror Shows to Binge Watch on Netflix - Popdust ›