Can Marvel Defeat the "Fantastic Four" Curse?
Will the MCU magic translate to the newly announced film, or are we in for another terrible Fantastic Four movie?
At Disney's 2020 Investor Day event, the media giant announced a huge slate of announcements involving Star Wars, Pixar, Disney+, and — of course — Marvel Studios.
Along with trailers for Loki — a series following Tom Hiddleston's Norse god of mischief — and the bizarre throwback sitcom Wandavision, Marvel announced plans for a movie starring "Marvel's first family," AKA the Fantastic Four. There's only one problem: Fantastic Four movies are always terrible.
This is not a matter of personal taste. It's an undisputed fact.
Since 1994 there have been four attempts to adapt Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's first comic collaboration for the big screen. Not one has managed to receive even a 40% positive rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
2005's star-studded version with Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis holds a 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its lackluster sequel, Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer, fared slightly better with a 37%.
Most recently, 2015's Fant4stic , starring Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Miles Teller was plagued by rewrites, reshoots, and interference from executives at 20th Century Fox — the studio that had purchased the Fantastic Four film rights long before the MCU was a thing.
Josh Trank — the young director who had made a name for himself in 2012 with his acclaimed found-footage superhero movie Chronicle, ended up disowning Fant4stic. In a since-deleted tweet, he wrote that he'd made "a fantastic version" of the movie that audiences would "probably never see," effectively ending his relationship with 20th Century Fox.
The final mess earned three Golden Raspberry Awards for Worst Picture (tied with 50 Shades of Grey) Worst Remake, and Worst Director, and received an abysmal Rotten Tomatoes rating of 9%. By contrast, the worst of the MCU movies — 2013's Thor: The Dark World and 2008's The Incredible Hulk — are neck and neck with 66% and 67% approval, respectively.
So what is it that goes so wrong with Fantastic Four movies? Why does a comic series that has been beloved by fans for nearly 60 years translate so poorly to film?
The answer may be found in the abandoned marketing for the unreleased 1994 Fantastic Four, which has become an underground hit among connoisseurs of terrible cinema.
The Fantastic Four 1994 - Caravan Of Garbage www.youtube.com
The tagline reads, "Part muscle. Part elastic. Part fire. Part invisible. Together, it's clobberin' time!"
That might be the worst possible pitch for the superpowered quartet, but it also captures the very silly essence of the Fantastic Four. A stretchy guy, a rock guy, a fire guy, and a woman who can turn invisible fight a robo-Stalin who calls himself Doctor Doom. At a fundamental level, the Fantastic Four is goofy.
In comic book form, that goofiness can be part of the fun. The Thing — a man made of orange rock — fits much more easily in a cartoon universe than he does in live action. Likewise, the fun of stretchy limbs can get kind of creepy and nauseating when it's applied to a real actor.
Of course, there was a time when all superhero movies were thought of as goofy, childish fun. Most people in the movie industry looked down on comics, so there was a sense that you weren't even supposed to try to make them good — just flashy, expensive fan service.
That sense has changed gradually in recent decades, with directors like Sam Raimi and Christopher Nolan bringing a sense of gravity — with touches of tragedy and horror — to superhero stories (though Raimi definitely preserved the goofiness).
But Marvel Studios is responsible for the true rehabilitation of a genre that once ranked alongside video game adaptations as cinematic poison.
These days the MCU is basically synonymous with blockbuster movies. And while they're still derided by many cinephiles, they're generally well regarded. With comic book nerds like Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers at the helm, they manage to capture what's great about the comics without so much of the silliness.
They blend serious superpowered action with witty humor that is pretty universally enjoyed. It's such an effective combination that it has somehow turned a Norse god/alien with a silly helmet and a lightning hammer into a beloved movie icon.
Of course, casting gorgeous, charming actors like Chris Hemsworth doesn't hurt, but Captain America himself — AKA Chris Evans, AKA Buzz Lightyear, AKA Johnny Storm — is proof that casting alone won't do the trick.
I don’t even have the words. https://t.co/GHC8X6Yp7n— Chris Evans (@Chris Evans)1607647499.0
So, now that Disney's 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox has brought the Fantastic Four into the fold with the Avengers, can Marvel and Disney work that same magic to overcome the cinematic curse? Or is the series' persistent failure to translate an indication of a fundamental flaw?
Maybe Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's early work was a little rough around the edges. Maybe it's wholly impossible to work a catchphrase like "It's clobberin' time," into anything other than a terrible movie.
Maybe the new Fantastic Four movie will finally break Marvel's unprecedented streak of hits. Or maybe in a couple years Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm, and the Human Torch will be everyone's favorite Marvel heroes.
We'll just have to wait to find out. Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts has been tapped to direct the film, but since they have yet to announce a cast or a release schedule, we may be waiting a while.
Amateur Codebreakers Just Solved a 50-Year-Old Zodiac Killer Mystery
The hidden message of the Z 340 cipher had remained a mystery since the killer sent it in 1969.
From 1968 to 1974, Northern California was terrorized by a mysterious killer who taunted the police and forced the press to publish his coded messages.
It's a disturbing case that was documented in David Fincher's 2007 film Zodiac. But without a real resolution to the mystery, there's no telling how much the movie left out.
Indie Roundup: Five New Releases to Stream Now
Here's what to listen to this week.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
The Avalanches, We Will Always Love You<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:755yBlrk0Sz8tIgMMTgyr1" id="97fe5" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f96f08838972f1c288d0e161f250f400" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>The Avalanches—the idiosyncratic electro-pop duo of Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi—have returned with another collection of their sample-heavy music, <em>We Will Always Love You. </em>Containing hundreds of snippets of other songs, the album further proves the Avalanches' knack for reworking well-loved tracks: sounds from Blood Orange's Dev Hynes, the Smiths' Johnny Marr, and many others can be heard.</p>
Kamaiyah, No Explanations<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0bIDRQ0mvNC1DCTzg2l4Cd" id="8859f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf20cc8f75142cec987701fc015288e7" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After launching her own label GRND.WRK earlier this year, spunky Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah has dropped her third project of the year, <em>No Explanations. </em>The record sees the former XXL Freshman Class inductee once again lean into the influences of her '90s hip-hop forebearers, complete with party-ready beats and an infectiously energetic flow.</p>
Guided by Voices, Styles We Paid For<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:48qqCHVRA13JVscyeuPTCw" id="c292b" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f7fd458f1d82504abe5d7a680ee775a0" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Having formed in the '80s, the expansive catalogue of Guided by Voices remains one of the most revered discographies in indie rock today. Even after two hiatuses, the Ohio band—led by principal songwriter Robert Pollard—still manages to put out new music, including <em>Styles We Paid For. </em>Originally, the band had intended to put out an all-analog record, but lockdown forced the members of GBV to record their individual parts remotely. Still, the record proves the band have managed to keep up with the times.</p>
Osees, Panther Rotate<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:74cNFrEotN1EgfDVypvLKR" id="7cf3f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d50118fcf9fdf7a80e86a844413e86fd" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After changing their name (again) this summer, garage-rock icons Osees (f.k.a. Thee Oh Sees, Oh Sees, etc.) released their twenty-third album, <em>Protean Threat</em>. With so much extra time on his hands this year, frontman John Dwyer has released its companion album, <em>Panther Rotate, </em>composed of "remixes, field recordings, and sonic experiments using all sounds generated by the hum and crackle of the desert farm," according to the band's <a href="https://www.castlefacerecords.com/products/osees-panther-rotate" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">website</a>.</p>
Nilufer Yanya, Feeling Lucky? EP<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0mWQGICfoe7XAWueJRuAgV" id="53101" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="461b18e6f6f201837969c834c8498bb3" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Though last year saw the release of her stellar album <em>Miss Universe, </em>Nilufer Yanya was feeling a little less royal this year. The British singer-songwriter wrote her new EP, <em>Feeling Lucky?, </em>as a means to reckon with the turmoil that is 2020. Over slick, reverb-heavy rock, Yanya uses her distinctive croon to voice her anxieties as the world around her endlessly changes outside of her control.</p>
FKA twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Physical and Emotional Abuse
"What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through," the musician said of her actor ex-boyfriend.
Content warning: This article contains description of sexual assault.
Musician FKA twigs has sued her ex-boyfriend, actor Shia LaBeouf, citing "relentless" physical, emotional, and mental abuse.
"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," twigs, born Tahliah Barnett, told the New York Times. In the lawsuit, she cited a 2019 incident in which she was on a road trip with LaBeouf, who was driving, as he threatened to crash the car unless she professed her love for him. After finally letting Barnett out of the car at a nearby gas station, LaBeouf allegedly assaulted her, marking one of many instances in which the musician said her ex-boyfriend had abused her throughout their almost year-long relationship.
LaBeouf and Barnett met in 2018 on the set of Honey Boy, a largely autobiographical film written by the former. Once their "honeymoon phase" wore off, Barnett said LeBeouf began exemplifying controlling behavior, to the point where she was unable to fulfill work responsibilities. Her critically-acclaimed 2019 album, MAGDALENE, was delayed as a result.
"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," Barnett told the Times. "I'm unconventional. And I'm a person of color who is a female...What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."
Barnett's lawsuit also mentions plans to donate a large portion of any monetary damages to domestic violence charities.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call 800-799-SAFE (7233), or chat live at the National Domestic Violence Hotline's website.
Slept On: The Latest In Underground Music
With new releases from 38 Spesh, Lil Loaded and Skooly among others
Taylor Swift has returned, again.
The sister album to folklore, evermore, is all the internet can talk about, and if you're a rap fan, Kid Cudi's highly anticipated Man on the Moon 3 has finally landed alongside Jack Harlow's debut That's What They All Say.
"CRIPTAPE" – Lil Loaded<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ae6104c71d7e623e46102012fabbe51e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/5eoK0G8HHvc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Buzzing southern rapper Lil Loaded has seen a tumultuous rise in recent months. The 20-year-old emcee turned himself into Dallas authorities back in November after he was wanted in connection with the shooting of<a href="https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.59446/title.dallas-rapper-lil-loaded-announces-hes-home-upcoming-criptape-following-murder-charge" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> 18-year-old Khalia Walker</a>. He has since returned home, ankle monitor and all, and celebrated his freedom by announcing a new project. </p><p><em>CRIPTAPE</em> is a compact 8-track collection of braggadocious street raps. Still, the project's quaking bass and sinister piano keys alongside Lil Loaded's gruff young growl take up a monumental amount of space. Songs like "Link Up" and "6acc Doe" are full of ominous paranoia, with Loaded sounding almost sadistic as he raps. </p><p>In a brief moment of levity, the young rapper explores melody on "Harder Times," where he sings candidly about the origins of these anxieties. "My guy switching up, it f*cked me up on the inside," he raps before calling out, "Most hated in my city, I won't let 'em take me out." Lil Loaded may be a buzzing new talent, but fame never warrants protection for young rappers, and <em>CRIPTAP</em><em>E</em> demonstrates that the young rapper still remains focused on survival.</p>
"The Boy With The Bars" – Skooly<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:5fmbCpYNVZpAGFQUKPybQ9" id="be740" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0cb5319b0b1b0cd82e02bc478624eb16" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>T.R.U. emcee Skooly has always had an ear for curating fierce melodic trap music. 2 Chainz loves him, and he's been featured alongside many A1 contemporaries like Young Thug and Lil Baby. Still, the question has remained whether Skooly's brand of melodic rap would stand on its own. Despite having <a href="https://pitchfork.com/thepitch/in-praise-of-skooly-who-changed-the-way-atlanta-rapped/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">influenced most of today's singer-rappers</a> at least somewhat, Skooly has kept to himself, mastering an impressive output of projects all while maintaining a low-key profile. But on <em>The Boy with Bars</em>, the ATL rapper's latest collection of syrupy trap ballads are infectious ear candy and find Skooly as open and transparent as ever. </p><p>The project offers a few moments of levity, but mostly the tape serves as an emotional testament for Skooly, who uses the project's expansive 15-tracks to warble words of wisdom ("4rmdawestsidewidluv6ix") and roll his eyes at the sleepers who haven't given him his flowers ("Thank Me Later.") His frustrations are warranted; he is responsible for a massive movement in Atlanta rap, and <em>The Boy with Bars</em> merely reaffirms what we already know: He's the most influential melodic rapper out of ATL.</p>
"Double O Baby" – Hotboii<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df3488e5e925c689da153d4f1684d3af"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_APihTzas7U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A brooding new talent, Hotboii's glitzy swagger may have the appearance of youthful exuberance, but the South Florida emcee instead creates emotional rap music that often reflects on a childhood full of trial-by-fire experiences.<a href="https://www.xxlmag.com/hotboii-interview-the-break/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Incarcerated at a young age</a>, Hotboii's music is transparent and melancholic, revisiting traumatizing experiences with wisdom beyond his years. </p><p><em>Double O Baby</em>, the rapper's debut album and second effort of 2020, is made up of more of these somber melodic trap ballads. "Out of the Mud," a particular highlight that features recent XXL freshman Lil Mosey, reminisces on the stints that landed him in a youth correctional facility in the first place. Hotboii pines to escape his past, which has stuck to him like glue. </p><p>"Soon I'll be out of reach," he raps with a tone that is both cautiously optimistic and full of yearning. Hotboii knows he's on the path to greatness and just hopes for now to stay the course.</p>
"Zaystreet" – Young Scooter<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4SflERwxTOuSS2VqKEJizf" id="c4f86" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="988b65288853c0385df766ef58aba7be" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>For years, the Freebandz emcee Young Scooter has been one of Atlanta's most reliable street rappers. He's repeated time and time again that he makes "counting music" – music to count money to – and has fed the ATL underground with a reliable and consistent stream of street rap over the years. On <em>Zaystreet</em>, the emcee's collaborative tape with Zaytoven, Young Scooter still raps with his signature slow burn droll, but his bars carry more weight than before, even after more than a decade in the game. </p><p>Even though the project remains stacked with high-profile guest features (2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Young Thug, and Future obviously), Scooter isn't as bogged down by his superstar friends this time around. He rides through the sludgy instrumental on "24 hours," but his voice cracks with urgency on "Pressure" and takes off on a great melodic tangent on "Want More." But after all this time, some themes will never change" "A trap rapper, if it ain't 'bout money, I don't wanna rap," he chirps on "Black Migo."</p>
"1995" – 38 Spesh<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab4653645d99cff2c6e7a917f0db8482"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tQtso07bQh4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Raised on Jay-Z and Nas's gritty street gospels, 38 Spesh uses sparse boom-bap instrumentals to spin intricate motivational wordplay. At just 16 minutes, 38 Spesh's latest release <em>1995</em> is a brief but captivating effort. The tough emcee wastes no time as he winds his way through the dark street experiences that have haunted him. </p><p>"Chalk Board" is rank with old-school east coast stylings, while tracks like "Past Tense" and "Round Table" toy with Griselda-esque loops and sludgy breakdowns. With co-signs from most of the Griselda team, 38 Spesh is a captivating underground voice ready to meet this moment.</p>
"Don't Play" – Anders<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6xWw24oa3FVpU4Q30quSBK" id="01158" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5b9f4e7164b8f935f41129b024e0d65c" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Canadian R&B crooner Anders has been slowly building up a reputation throughout his city as the country's next big popstar. With a brief discography to his name, Anders has relied on slick loosie singles to keep his momentum afloat, as fans collectively yearn for the singer to put forth a debut project. "Don't Play" doesn't necessarily signify that a project is on the way, but it's still a catchy new track that shows Ander's has a bonafide talent for curating bouncy contemporary R&B.</p>
Grogu: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly
Everything you need to know about the true star of The Mandalorian
November 12, 2019 marked the series premiere of The Mandalorian, and with it, Baby Yoda's introduction to the world.
At the time, Star Wars fans were simply expecting a delightfully solid-looking new entry to the franchise. We had no idea that the show would birth a cultural phenomenon, uniting nerds and normies across the globe in unanimous adoration. That beautiful gift - that meme that keeps on meming - was none other than "the Child," aka "Baby Yoda."
For over a year the internet collectively obsessed over the little green creature while knowing close to nothing about the character. It wasn't until November 27, 2020 with the release of The Mandalorian, "Chapter 13: The Jedi" that the show finally revealed the Child's true name: Grogu.
At this rate it could be 2025 before we hear Grogu's first words or learn his favorite color. However, the show does find clever ways to tease details about the character's background and importance with each episode. And despite the showrunners' proclivity for secrecy, there is actually a lot of information with which we can at least speculate.
Popdust Presents: The Official Guide to Everything Known, or Theorized, About Grogu (Baby Yoda)
1. Grogu is 50 years old<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MTQ0MDIyNH0.jvnONiz_Vz6c7nLPFlFqndts3gjVcmadDm2J9CTIlyw/img.jpg?width=980" id="f85eb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c3b20e56f6e73c100ced777ef19cd00c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda 50 years old" />
Baby Yoda<p>Grogu was born in <a href="https://www.sideshow.com/blog/the-history-of-grogu-explained/#:~:text=Grogu%20was%20born%20in%20the,when%20Ahsoka%20was%20Anakin's%20padawan." target="_blank">41 BBY</a> (Before the Battle of Yavin), and <em>The Mandalorian </em>is set in 9 ABY (After the Battle of Yavin). Oddly, Anakin Skywalker (Darth Vader) was also born under mysterious circumstances in 41 BBY. While it's unclear if the show will make that connection between Grogu and Anakin explicit, their shared birth year is unlikely to be a coincidence. </p><p>Why does Grogu still look and behave like a baby if he is 50 years old? </p><p>Ahsoka Tano confirmed in Chapter 13 (Season 2, Episode 5) that Grogu belongs to the same species as Jedi Grand Master Yoda. <a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoda" target="_blank">Yoda lived to be 900</a> years old before dying of old age. Therefore, we can infer that Grogu's species ages differently and much slower than humans. <em></em></p><p><em>Star Wars </em>creator, George Lucas, has always been very secretive about the history and origin of Yoda's species. Perhaps Lucas wanted to wait for something like <em>The Mandalorian </em>to serve as a grand reveal. <em></em></p>
2. Grogu has no known living family members<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNzgyMDgxNX0.5aUyYPeYzWOfWH_N1T5Mq4i5uAij7n_Z9He6HJYsm6w/img.jpg?width=1200&coordinates=121%2C0%2C121%2C0&height=800" id="890e0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4e3e10fe7f9e270df88038dcb970c86f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Family" /><p> The only other beings from Grogu's species ever depicted in <em>Star Wars </em>canon are Jedi Grand Master Yoda (male) and Jedi Master Yaddle (female). Understandably, many fans theorize that Grogu is the offspring of Yoda and Yaddle. </p><p><em>The Mandalorian</em> has not yet confirmed nor denied that theory. However, it's worth considering that no <em>Star Wars </em>media has ever hinted at a relationship between Yoda and Yaddle. Furthermore, Jedi were forbidden from romantic attachments during the era when Yoda and Yaddle sat on the Jedi High Council. </p><p>Unfortunately for Grogu, even if Yoda and Yaddle are his parents, both are either confirmed or, <a href="https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Yaddle/Legends#cite_note-ST-2" target="_blank">in the case of Yaddle</a>, believed to be dead. </p><p><span></span>At this point, Din Djarin, aka "Mando" (the titular Mandalorian) is the closest thing Grogu has to family. Ahsoka Tano even confirmed to Din after reading Grogu's thoughts that Grogu considers him a father.</p>
3. Grogu is happy to eat almost anything<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyNi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTE2OTY1N30.wb5Aubn2VnjLDg0QVoXGTC9mLbm2SG2VWgqeoNglhuI/img.png?width=980" id="73909" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e6e877a99c6f4de0d1f4337c072fe2d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda eating eggs" /><p>"Yoda's species is thought to be carnivorous, based on Yoda's sharp teeth and claws. And given Baby Yoda's instinctual appetite for frogs, this may be true. However, Jedi Master Yoda also is shown to sustain himself on roots and mushrooms, indicating his species is omnivorous." - <a href="https://screenrant.com/baby-yoda-star-wars-alien-secrets-canon/" target="_blank">ScreenRant.com</a><br><br>So far we've seen Grogu stuff whole frogs in his mouth, eat unfertilized eggs, and even unborn ice-spider babies. Occasionally Grogu will enjoy a normal bowl of soup with Din, but whenever unsupervised, he is liable to shove basically anything down his green gullet. </p><p>In Chapter 12 (Season 2, Episode 4), he steals a snack resembling blue macarons from another child and devours them throughout the episode (before puking them up at the end). <br><br></p>
4. Grogu was trained by Jedi masters on Coruscant<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMyOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDA2MTA0MX0.PmfrzyEOEKTXrYfJ_51E0VcZovfa14LEwZNS2MU4LPc/img.jpg?width=980" id="0471a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b3aa4001b11790dcf010ea98869dc7a3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Jedi Training" /><p>One of the most intriguing pieces of <a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-season-2-ep-5-2649057390.html" target="_blank">Grogu's history revealed to us by Ahsoka</a> was that Grogu spent his life being trained by "many Jedi masters" on Coruscant before the Empire rose to power. </p><p>It's unlikely Grogu has ever wielded a light saber, but he has shown off several powerful Force abilities throughout the series. According to <a href="https://disney.fandom.com/wiki/Grogu" target="_blank">Disney.Fandom.com</a> these abilities include:</p><ul><li><strong>Telekinesis</strong>: "The Child" utilized this ability for combat purposes. He is able to lift a beast to prevent it from killing the Mandalorian, although the sheer amount of effort required to do this caused the Child to faint and not wake up for several days.</li><li><strong>Force Choke</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Choke to constrict the organs of living organisms in order to suffocate or strangle them, which he could use to either incapacitate or kill. He used this ability to choke Cara Dune because he believed she was harming the Mandalorian, not realizing they were having a friendly arm wrestling match. After the Empire kidnaps him late in the second season, he uses this ability to torture a pair of stormtroopers who attempt to apprehend him in his prison cell.</li><li><strong>Force Grip</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Grip to lift his opponents off the ground and into the air, sometimes by the neck, to immobilize them. He lifts a beast in order to save the Mandalorian.</li><li><strong>Force Barrier</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Barrier to create a barrier or wall of Force energy in front of or surrounding himself or his allies. He is able to create one to save his companions by creating one to hold back a stream of fire coming from an incinerator stormtrooper.</li><li><strong>Force Healing</strong>: "The Child" utilized Force Heal to heal other sensitive beings. He used this ability to heal Greef Karga.</li></ul><div>What's odd about Ahsoka's history lesson is that it doesn't seem she ever met Grogu before, despite both of them having trained at the Jedi temple on Coruscant approximately around the same time. Also unclear is how Grogu survived "order 66," in which most Jedi in the galaxy were killed. </div><p>Perhaps the Jedi kept Grogu hidden away because of his high "M-count" (Midi-chlorians) and fragile body. Or maybe Grogu was the secret love child of Yoda and Yaddle, hidden to prevent another high profile Jedi Council sex scandal. <br></p>
5. Grogu really likes round objects<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTMzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDAxNzY5MX0.BsDk_0vOkPnBxuZ4lnHpgLqWjGTVpQwZC__6wOXAL1k/img.jpg?width=980" id="3ff3b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7c93666048b0967209e8aa2b33501c9a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Death Star" /><p>From the first time Grogu sat in the cockpit of Din's Razor Crest ship, he has had an odd fascination with a spherical knob on one of the ships control levers. In Season 1 it seemed he just reaches for the knob to put it in his mouth like any baby would. But in Season 2, Grogu's obsession increases, with him using the Force to draw the knob towards him telekinetically whenever he has the chance. </p><p><strong>Erik Voss</strong> of New Rockstars <a href="https://youtu.be/bLA8-zx5Epo?t=58" target="_blank">recently pointed out that the knob looks an awful lot like a tiny Death Star</a>. Perhaps Grogu was taken to the Death Star at some point in his life and wants to go back. Maybe he even considered it home at one point. </p><p>Beyond just knobs, Grogu has also shown a peculiar affinity for other spherical shapes like eggs. Many viewers pointed out that Grogu's interest in Frog Lady's eggs (<a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-season-2-2648654125.html" target="_blank">Season 2, Episode 2</a>) seemed to run much deeper than just hunger. Whenever Grogu spotted the eggs, a whimsical musical score was cued and Grogu's facial expressions resembled wonder and maybe even familiarity. </p><p>Later, in Chapter 14 (<a href="https://www.popdust.com/the-mandalorian-s2-e6-review-spoilers-2649186141.html" target="_blank">Season 2, Episode 6</a>), Din places Grogu on a round "seeing stone" atop an ancient Jedi ruin on Tython. Before long, the large round stone creates a beam of energy around Grogu as he falls into a deep meditation. It seems possible that spheres and circles are important or even sacred geometry in the Jedi order. As Erik Voss also keenly observed, the Jedi High Council always sat in circle formation in a round room above the temple on Coruscant. </p><p>Oh, and that floating bassinet he chills in is shaped like an egg. </p>
6. Grogu may be struggling with the dark side of the force<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk0NTM0NC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDQ5ODMzNX0.GdA1YnN7utT8fYKbnxV6VdXrqj5dsWYYUecomrzeUBY/img.gif?width=980" id="36628" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da5995d877b4dd5b87bf2bb156843bbb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Baby Yoda Dark Side" /><p>After being kidnapped by Moff Gideon at the end of Chapter 14, we see Grogu basically torture Stormtroopers with the Force in his holding cell. Jedi are supposed to be peacekeepers that may use the Force in self defense, but never to inflict harm. Even after Grogu has incapacitated the troopers by flinging them around the room, he beings to Force-choke them, seemingly out of spite. The music playing during that sequence is definitely more meant to convey tragedy and fear, and as we know, fear leads to the dark side. </p><p>One could write this moment off as one-time moment of weakness for poor Grogu if it wasn't for the several other times in the series where he seemed to use dark side Force moves. For example, in Chapter 7 (Season 1, Episode 7) when <a href="https://www.popdust.com/baby-yoda-choked-a-bitch-2641639663.html" target="_blank">Grogu Force-choked Cara Dune</a> because he saw her armwrestling with Din. </p><p>The show also offers some other hints that Grogu might be heading down a dark path. When Ahsoka meets Grogu, she tells Din that she can only see the early years of his life on Coruscant before the memories "go dark." Later in that same episode, Ahsoka warns Din that Grogu's attachment to him could lead him to do terrible things (like Anakin's attachment to his mother), and that she cannot train him because of that. "Best to let his abilities fade," she warns. </p><p>Finally, when Moff Gideon confronts Grogu in Chapter 14, he speaks to Grogu as if they have spent time together before. Gideon remarks that Grogu has gotten better at using the Force, but knows that it makes him very sleepy. He then extends his dark saber, which Grogu reaches for as if he recognizes it, before Gideon tells him he isn't old enough yet. </p><p>Is it possible Grogu was taken from the Jedi during "order 66" to be trained by the Empire? Could Gideon or even Palpatine or Vader have once been Grogu's master, during that "dark" period in Grogu's memory? </p>
