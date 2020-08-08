Nia DaCosta is now officially the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Film.

Captain Marvel 2 will star Brie Larsen and will be directed by DeCosta, who also directed the upcoming horror film Candyman.

Born in Brooklyn, DaCosta was inspired to make films after watching Apocalypse Now. In 2015, her breakout feature, Little Woods, was chosen for production by Sundance's Screenwriters and Directors Lab. At the time Little Woods was released in 2018, DaCosta said, "I'm most concerned with my films being active and having women in my films who are active." Now she'll be helming an epic, highly-anticipated superhero film.

Black female directors continue to break boundaries in the industry, though this development has been a long time coming and many are under-recognized. But if you're looking to break out of your Scorsese-Spielberg-white-male canon rut, or just looking to experience some incredible films from incredible talent, here are nine additional Black femme movie directors you should know.