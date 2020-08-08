Captain Marvel's Nia DaCosta and 9 Other Black Female Directors You Should Know
In a boundary-breaking move, Nia DaCosta will direct "Captain Marvel 2."
Nia DaCosta is now officially the first Black woman to direct a Marvel Film.
Captain Marvel 2 will star Brie Larsen and will be directed by DeCosta, who also directed the upcoming horror film Candyman.
CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, t… https://t.co/3gQKFbTRNp— Nia DaCosta (@Nia DaCosta)1592411883.0
Born in Brooklyn, DaCosta was inspired to make films after watching Apocalypse Now. In 2015, her breakout feature, Little Woods, was chosen for production by Sundance's Screenwriters and Directors Lab. At the time Little Woods was released in 2018, DaCosta said, "I'm most concerned with my films being active and having women in my films who are active." Now she'll be helming an epic, highly-anticipated superhero film.
Black female directors continue to break boundaries in the industry, though this development has been a long time coming and many are under-recognized. But if you're looking to break out of your Scorsese-Spielberg-white-male canon rut, or just looking to experience some incredible films from incredible talent, here are nine additional Black femme movie directors you should know.
1. Ava DuVernay<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTM1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODM1MDM1MH0._1Nu4V56VsyuMhvZyJQaKQjCxwcWeDNyn6eVF_ZS8eE/img.jpg?width=980" id="9eecf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d817533d6e397d5b6efa97a15beee041" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Stylist.co.uk" />
Ava DuVernay
2. Dee Rees<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTM2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTg5MDIwOH0.GE7rUKy5G9l39wkqRa2PwGIG7P9NsGMrEOt9x5ByfUM/img.jpg?width=980" id="0675a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="867ffdb16cd38d0b9229f97dc720ce7d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Dee Rees" />90th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
3. Angela Robinson<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTM2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwMDk4NjU0M30.TOrBmd8TNp4BGRTFdPYB8RWStm0j-lrdkNkXLTmzZZg/img.jpg?width=980" id="375f8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="681dffdd32ac82992a2ad6f580aafc24" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Angela Robinson" />
Angela Robinson
4. Gina Prince-Bythewood<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTM3NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwODc5NjYzNH0.TllzcqR0PPQNXeCOwAsrrTr4jgVA3UJlPybiYePx5vU/img.jpg?width=980" id="18bed" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="01e852a26d7b605ca714f939f612fece" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Gina Prince-Bythewood" />
Gina Prince-Bythewood
5. Euzhan Palcy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTM4NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTM0MzcyN30.dmLs2YSAcQGfyL_wc8O9Omni8l5FTzQa5gGwOjbnOkI/img.jpg?width=980" id="abb3e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6332b2f9d3db97b82ff95809402b0824" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Euzhan Palcy" />
Euzhan Palcy
6. Amma Asante<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTQzOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTk3NjAzNH0.vxBBi1eDyJMMYPdgGzwBhFBgkVDhzGOocQe060JNtgQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="899f6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8a528f46da644d01e1cd41e4ed7734a7" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Amma Assate" />
Amma Asante
7. Julie Dash<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTQ0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzM0MTUzMX0.x0jA8PBRqh17Lp3Iu0tkcQjCb6te-kgZWffNpe4qprk/img.jpg?width=980" id="17a48" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c121d153633e3463b2c654818a0fb70" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Julie Dash - Daughters of the Dust" />
Julie Dash - Daughters of the Dust
8. Kassi Lemmons<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTQ0Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODAzMzk5NX0.Rr8ZfnwOMVuHMWj4Dn8KTFW_KU2B0EUOAiusZ4c_4iw/img.jpg?width=980" id="65110" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="428dc86a104c35dd2bd0b76153b25ab1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kassi Lemmons" />
Kassi Lemmons
9. Melina Matsoukas<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzU0MTQ0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTAwMDc0MH0.D5XyznWca2bHPhecgklRYCYv_W2xowajWQDzB-9QS1w/img.jpg?width=980" id="c8ea0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cba10867960556e7e782d7bd8eee9250" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Melina Matsoukas" />
Melina Matsoukas
- Elon Musk And Grimes Welcome Baby Boy ›
- Candyman Sounds Like a Real Daddy in New "Candyman" Trailer ... ›
Stop Putting Jared Leto in Movies
Morbius is going to suck.
There's a big problem with the trailer for Morbius, Sony's upcoming Marvel outing that is definitely not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe even though it has Michael Keaton reprising his role as Vulture (please let us keep our license, Disney!).
See if you can spot it.
MORBIUS - Teaser Trailer www.youtube.com
If you answered, "Sampling Beethoven's 'Für Elise' to line up with blue-tinted action shots is the absolute lowest effort, brain-dead attempt to signify 'gothic vampire movie' in the entire history of movie trailers," you're correct, but that's still not the biggest problem with Morbius. No, the biggest problem is that Morbius is played by Jared Leto.
PREMIERE: James Worthy and J. Holiday Spice Things Up With "Goldmine"
The 3x Grammy award winner returns with a steamy new single.
Crafted alongside the legendary R&B crooner J. Holiday, 3x Grammy Award winner James Worthy returns with his latest single "Goldmine."
The track, which was originally teased on Instagram back in July, is a magnetic R&B offering that is elevated by the smooth vocals of "Bed" singer J. Holiday. Worthy himself holds his own when up against the soul music icon, as the duo sings lustfully about treasure found in a love interest.
Check out the steamy new single below:
James Worthy - Goldmine ft. J. Holiday (Official Audio) youtu.be