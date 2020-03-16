Music
MYRNE & Manila Killa Premiere “Where Do We Go From Here”

Discovering escape through physical motion.

New Releases 03/16/20

Electronic artists MYRNE and Manila Killa unveil the music video for "Where Do We Go From Here," a track from their collaborative EP, Fluorescence.

Teeming with house energy, the song relates the tale of a young Japanese girl living with her grandmother, grieving the passing of her mother. Feeling alone, she seeks out the company of her pet fish, and finds catharsis through dancing. Soft velvety vocals infuse the tune with aching sadness and a questioning of what's next.

MYRNE & Manila Killa - Where Do We Go From Here? (Official Video) [Ultra Music] youtu.be


Follow MYRNE Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Spotify

Follow Manila Killa Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Spotify

