Every week, I imagine all of us sitting...thinking about what the next Weekend Playlist article has in store for us. Call me a narcissist, but it's surely what I'm doing all week long. It's exhausting, truly.

I spend the week excited for new music, because quite frankly I go through so many minutes of listening that I need a constant flow of new tracks to get me through each week. It's the price of being a music reporter and lover, you simply can never have enough. And, if I can let you in on a little secret, we've got a ton of great new tunes this week.

What I love about fall is there is literally no choice but to sit inside with your AirPods on stare out the window, yearning for warmer weather. And while you have your normal queue of fall albums (for me: Noah Kahan's Stick Season (We'll All Be Here Forever), Taylor Swift's 1989, and Harry Styles' Harry Styles), there's always room for a new favorite song or two.

There's no need to do all the searching yourself, which is why I take the liberty of curating a special playlist for you! So let's not waste anymore time and get to it...the moment we've all been waiting for (or maybe just me, who knows?)

Drumroll please...let's get listening!

Jeremy Zucker- "this time"



Recovered from his hit album, summer, Jeremy Zucker is releasing "this time"...five years later! Zucker just released a new album, is nothing sacred?, this year and is preparing for his North American tour starting in October. It's all about celebrating how far he's come as both a musician and songwriter, five years after the mega hit "come thru" hit the charts. He's someone who can collaborate with any genre, his voice melding perfectly into his duet's. A threat in the music industry who just gets it, Zucker's song "this time" proves he's known who he is from the start.

Surf Mesa ft. Griff Clawson- "Run"



Surf Mesa continues to blaze his own trail in the electronic dance community with "Run", a borderline perfect collaboration with Griff Clawson. A talented producer and songwriter, Surf Mesa builds momentum as Griff soundtracks a song about running away from the good ones. Surf is in the middle of touring, and is releasing his debut EP Come True soon, but he's not slowing down...and "Run" is proof. “The track ‘Run’ off my upcoming EP Come True is one of my favorites,” Surf Mesa says. “I've been diligentlyworking on this unreleased track, and it's been a deeply personal project for me. I'm excited to share it withyou. This song represents a significant chapter in my musical journey, and I believe it will resonate with you in a profound way.

Oliver Tree- Alone In A Crowd



Oliver Tree is perhaps the most creative, one-of-a-kind artists out there...constantly paving the way using different sounds, instruments, and synths to curate songs that are both easy and exciting to hear. Now, he's back with his third studio album, Alone In A Crowd, 14 tracks including features from Super Computer and the iconic Robin Schulz. Tree is about to tour the new album through Australia and the UK, and his live shows aren't one to be missed. Picking apart social media and the need for approval in this new EP, it's both thought-provoking and uplifting.

Del Water Gap- I Miss You Already + I Haven't Left Yet

Del Water Gap has consistently put out solid, soulful tracks that make you want to press replay when you finish. Now, he's back with his EP, I Miss You Already + I Haven't Left Yet, 12 tracks of honesty, passion, and self-reflection. It stays true to your classic Del Water Gap sound- fun and playful, mellow and melancholic. This is the sophomore album from Del Water Gap, who has given us classics like "Better Than I Know Myself" and "Ode To A Conversation Stuck In Your Throat." An instant classic, he's solidifying himself as a dynamic singer-songwriter in the industry today.

Joy (Anonymous)- "JOY (I Did You Wrong)"



In anticipation of their new album, Cult Classics, Joy (Anonymous) is taking their iconic music to the next level. Blending sounds of disco, house, and soul through talented songwriting, Joy (Anonymous) is constantly coming up with innovative ways to change the game. "JOY (I Did You Wrong)" is another example of how the duo can make a hit that sounds different than anything you've heard before. “Cult Classics is the soundtrack of Joy Anonymous meetings over the past two years. It began in Imogen Heap’s house in Romford. where we spent two weeks working with various friends and new collaborators to form the skeletons of what was to become the album you hear today. Then we took these sounds on tour and tested them out in meetings around the world, honing and developing the sound on the move. Joy Anonymous is a movement where people feel included and feel safe to share expression and emotion. We have tried to capture that in the sound, process and delivery of this album,” says Joy (Anonymous).

Jade LeMac- "Grapevines"



Jade LeMac lends her clever wit and strong voice to "Grapevines" before her sophomore EP, Confessions, drops. A metaphor for love and yearning, LeMac has an ability to turn any given feeling into a song. It's fun to listen to her music, which is brutally honest in all the best ways...she's cutting edge and "Grapevines" is just the beginning. “‘Grapevines’ is one of the more fun songs I've written. I remember being in the studio and seeing a vine, then thinking about the word ‘grapevines’ - and how cool and unique it would be to use that in a song. So I decided to base this whole song off of that one word. Naturally, it led me to think about being fed grapes (like how you used to see in the movies), and drinking wine (because that's obviously made out of grapes), then it slowly became a metaphor for craving someone the way you would crave a glass of wine - or grapes. Sweet, a little bitter, but makes you feel happy. That's how this song was born.”

Mae Muller- "Nervous, But In A Good Way"



Mae Muller's highly anticipated debut album, Sorry I'm Late, is welcomed with open arms. She's every bit a talented vocalist who has hits under her belt already, and with leading singles like "I Came To Dance" and "I Wrote a Song" which garnered further excitement for her entire body of work. It's an exciting time to be a Mae Muller fan, who tailors her music specifically to how she's feeling and her experience...making for honest and relatable songs. You know Mae as the 2021 breakout star, with "Better Days" featuring NEIKED and Polo G which topped the charts and was a radio favorite. But this side of Mae Muller we're seeing now is one of growth and confidence in her music and ability.

Gamuel Sori, Lovespeake- "Us"



Gamuel Sori is here with an easy listen...calming guitar sounds immediately fill your speakers as the song opens. It's a pleasant, relaxing song about making deep connections with people. One of my favorites on the playlist this week, you won't want to stop listening. “It was a pleasure to work with Lovespeake for this one, I believe he brought the exactfeeling that I was thinking about. ‘Us’ is not just about love, but about the connections between people and how they can be very fragile.” says Gamuel Sori.

Raphaella- "Holla At Me"



Sampling the iconic, badass TLC's "No Scrubs," Raphaella spins together a bouncy house song that makes you want to go out and dance. Raphaella empowers listeners with "Holla At Me", something you can use to uplift yourself and gain confidence as you go on. “‘Holla At Me’ is an interpolation of one of my favourite 90s songs ‘No Scrubs’ by TLC. I started making the beat one afternoon and while I was trying to write the top line I couldn’t help but singing the chorus over the top; quickly became obsessed. I thought it could be really fun to turn it on its head and do a positive, empowered version from my point of view...” - Raphaella









