Oprah's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided insight into the royal family, the family drama we've been missing as we await Succession season 3, and meme fodder that has kept Twitter alight for days.

The tell-all interview revealed some troubling secrets about the royal family but didn't even scratch the surface. In the days following, the internet has been aflame discussing the implications of the interview on the royal family — will this be the thing that finally k*lls Prince Phillip — and recreating Oprah moments on TikTok.

Because what else is the internet for than tweeting through the dissolution of the monarchy? The revolution will be TikToked.

Oprah, The Final Boss of Interviewers

Multiple Oprah moments have gone viral, spawning memes employing her iconic mannerisms, facial expressions, and one-liners.

Oprah has us pondering the big questions: Who said that to Harry, does this interview count as therapy, and are we silent or silenced?





















@homohoney0 This is where my head is at #oprah #interview #fyp





Live from Buckingham Palace

Do you think they were streaming it live in Buckingham? Do you think the extended family was on Zoom or were they just all live-texting? When is Prince William's reaction video going to come out? When is Queen Elizabeth going to respond?

























Peak Late Night Fodder



It's been a slow-news couple of months for late night TV since the inauguration, but the interview provided a wealth of new political comedy — and most of it wasn't even about America!

Someone check on the SNL writer's room — they're almost definitely working overtime to write sketches for this week's episode that aren't just regurgitations of the Late Night circuit. I personally want Pete Davidson as Prince Harry; just don't have Kate McKinnon as the Queen.













Can't Ignore the ... Racism



The interview is forcing the UK to confront the racism and colonial legacy embedded into the royal family. Meghan's story is proof that racism is still an active part of British power structures and that white supremacy is necessary to its survival.

The conversations about racism, colonialism, and systematic oppression are important and, in many places, being had with nuance and depth. Twitter is also injecting levity into the discourse, par for the course — especially after Piers Morgan was fired (he says: he "left") for his racist comments on Good Morning Britain.

But at the end of the day ... the Interview wasn't the end of colonialism. As told by Whoopi Goldberg:

