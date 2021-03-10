Best Reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview
If Meghan Markle and Oprah don't end the monarchy, Twitter might.
Oprah's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided insight into the royal family, the family drama we've been missing as we await Succession season 3, and meme fodder that has kept Twitter alight for days.
The tell-all interview revealed some troubling secrets about the royal family but didn't even scratch the surface. In the days following, the internet has been aflame discussing the implications of the interview on the royal family — will this be the thing that finally k*lls Prince Phillip — and recreating Oprah moments on TikTok.
Because what else is the internet for than tweeting through the dissolution of the monarchy? The revolution will be TikToked.
Oprah, The Final Boss of Interviewers
Multiple Oprah moments have gone viral, spawning memes employing her iconic mannerisms, facial expressions, and one-liners.
Oprah has us pondering the big questions: Who said that to Harry, does this interview count as therapy, and are we silent or silenced?
Oprah is all of us during The Interview #HarryMeghanOprah https://t.co/ZFKAvgJj63— RafaBruv (@RafaBruv)1615177010.0
Me interviewing the letter H in the word “hour” https://t.co/iFRDFdiWSD— Johnny Neff ❄️ (@Johnny Neff ❄️)1615230689.0
Teaching kids past tense verbs: https://t.co/xoHxSYJUKX— ᥴ᥊∞ (@ᥴ᥊∞)1615247850.0
https://t.co/DNS5Nf0Tje— Steven (@Steven)1615220227.0
oprah: who said that shit meg: im not gonna say oprah: okay i respect that oprah: harry who said that shit to you— black ginger 🌺 (@black ginger 🌺)1615171230.0
Live from Buckingham Palace
Do you think they were streaming it live in Buckingham? Do you think the extended family was on Zoom or were they just all live-texting? When is Prince William's reaction video going to come out? When is Queen Elizabeth going to respond?
Liveshot out of Buckingham Palace of the Royals watching #OprahMeghanHarry right now. https://t.co/uwruMp8wlq— Michelle Collins (@Michelle Collins)1615169141.0
hear me out—instead of Meghan, we interview prince Andrew. and instead of Oprah, it’s the police— Alice Vaughn (@Alice Vaughn)1615257984.0
Prince George and Princess Charlotte after the monarchy is abolished. https://t.co/W8s984Ensq— Rohita Kadambi 🍾 (@Rohita Kadambi 🍾)1615217154.0
The royal family as skincare products part one 🤭 #OprahMeghanHarry https://t.co/vUDxZnUrpK— Skincare Monique (@Skincare Monique)1615294373.0
Meghan is better than me. I would be naming everyone like: there was Brenda, Latisha, Linda, Felicia. #OprahMeghanHarry— Skincare Monique (@Skincare Monique)1615168228.0
I want Megan to start naming names so we know who to touch #HarryandMeghanonOprah #HarryMeghanOprah #MeganMarkle… https://t.co/e04oe6hwob— “That ain’t enough for me.” - Keke Palmer (@“That ain’t enough for me.” - Keke Palmer)1615168208.0
Peak Late Night Fodder
It's been a slow-news couple of months for late night TV since the inauguration, but the interview provided a wealth of new political comedy — and most of it wasn't even about America!
Someone check on the SNL writer's room — they're almost definitely working overtime to write sketches for this week's episode that aren't just regurgitations of the Late Night circuit. I personally want Pete Davidson as Prince Harry; just don't have Kate McKinnon as the Queen.
Start the clock! @ambermruffin recaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Oprah interview in exactly 60 seco… https://t.co/CDKFJOyZQe— Late Night with Seth Meyers (@Late Night with Seth Meyers)1615318635.0
Best review of the #HarryandMeghanonOprah comes from Jimmy Kimmel!!! “You know things are bad at Buckingham Palace… https://t.co/bxf4iSwArm— SA Glas (@SA Glas)1615306434.0
I wish there was a red carpet for the Harry and Meghan interview. Then a Jimmy Kimmel after interview special. Then… https://t.co/1Fm2jx3xu5— Lauren (@Lauren)1615160508.0
So @iamjohnoliver really called this one. https://t.co/k5B1jewcu5— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1615208197.0
Can't Ignore the ... Racism
The interview is forcing the UK to confront the racism and colonial legacy embedded into the royal family. Meghan's story is proof that racism is still an active part of British power structures and that white supremacy is necessary to its survival.
The conversations about racism, colonialism, and systematic oppression are important and, in many places, being had with nuance and depth. Twitter is also injecting levity into the discourse, par for the course — especially after Piers Morgan was fired (he says: he "left") for his racist comments on Good Morning Britain.
But at the end of the day ... the Interview wasn't the end of colonialism. As told by Whoopi Goldberg:
We’re all @WhoopiGoldberg here, right? https://t.co/BWM2uKEUkg— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@Molly Jong-Fast🏡)1615316221.0