RELATED
New Releases
Sia And Maddie Ziegler Are Back With a New Music Video, but Is Their Schtick Getting Old?
We've seen it all before.
21.05.20
Sia is finally back with new music.
The pop singer-songwriter famous for her long blonde bangs has just released "Together," a new single from her forthcoming album and film, both of which are titled "Music." The new rainbow-colored music video features Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Sia's longtime muse, Maddie Ziegler.
<p>According to a press release, "In the movie Zu (Hudson) is newly sober and finding her way in the world when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music (Ziegler), a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia's favorite themes — finding your voice and what it means to create family."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>While Sia and Ziegler rose to international fame for stirring music videos like "Elastic Heart" and "Chandelier," which incorporated Ziegler's impressive dancing and animated facial expressions, one has to wonder if the routine is getting a bit old. In "Together" we see Ziegler once again morphing her face into clown-like masks of shock, joy, dismay, and everything in between. But this time, for some reason, the effect is creepy, not stirring. It's even a bit boring. A younger Ziegler in a beige leotard and platinum blonde bob wig could pull off the strange routine, but now that she's older, it comes across as a pale shadow of previous brilliant videos, almost as if she's imitating her former self as opposed to creating something new. Sia and her muse, for all their brilliance, seem creatively stuck in 2013. One has to hope that the full length movie will offer more in the way of artistic development for both Sia and Ziegler. </p><p></p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube"> <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73368b7f214200dbefb846bd8b0c5041"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vnfGni4_RlI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Sia - Together (from the motion picture Music)</small> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit..."> <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnfGni4_RlI" target="_blank">www.youtube.com</a> </small> </p>
From Your Site Articles
- Sia's Best Music - Popdust ›
- Toad Singing "Chandelier" by Sia - Popdust ›
- Sia Explains Meaning Behind Controversial 'Elastic Heart' Video ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading Show less
Culture Feature
The Rise and Fall of QAnon—the Wildest Conspiracy Theory of the Trump Era
Q-believers are finally beginning to doubt their infallible, anonymous source
30.04.20
If you believe the followers of the mysterious figure known as QAnon, all the elites of Hollywood and DC are implicated in an elaborate conspiracy to traffic children.
And none other than Donald Trump himself is working to take them down.
<p>These elites—minions of the "deep state"—not only abuse children for their twisted sexual gratification, they harvest their adrenal glands to extract the <a href="https://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/liz-crokin-claims-celebrities-are-getting-coronavirus-from-tainted-adrenochrome-supply/" target="_blank">psychosis-inducing drug adrenochrome</a> (a real neurochemical that Hunter S. Thompson first fictionalized as a drug in <em>Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas</em>)—to which many/most/all of them are addicted. And Donald Trump is using his immense intelligence and strategic grace to undermine their power through a series of secret arrests and covert operations. There is no knowing exactly when this process will be exposed to the public, but Q continually drops hints to assure his followers that something big is coming. When? Soon. Very soon. Always soon.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>For two-and-a-half years now—ever since an anonymous user claiming to have Q-level security clearance first started posting cryptic messages on 4chan—a big revelation has perpetually been just around the corner. Acolytes of the QAnon movement revel in the fact that they know what's going on before the rest of the world has a clue. In decoding Q's messages they have adopted a collective approach to investigative work (and occasionally <a href="https://www.thedailybeast.com/anthony-comello-gambino-mob-boss-shooting-suspect-radicalized-by-qanon-far-right-sites-even-trump-lawyer-says" target="_blank">murderous vigilantism</a>) which they tout with the motto "where we go one, we go all" and the accompanying hashtag #WWG1WGA.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE4MDM0OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjc1NDk2NX0.XrZq_MqLbgS2F7n5nA_9pVcYBhcm-zKaJP73PZLdtlw/img.jpg?width=980" id="3ada3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="20c60484fc0bbad0b5293c25e7d8f43e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Vincent Fusca, Donald Trump, And John F. Kennedy Jr."> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Pictured: Vincent Fusca opposite Donald Trump with JFK Jr.</small></p><p>Through their investigative tactics, they have arrived at a number of strange conclusions that Q has neither confirmed nor denied. For a start, many of them believe Q's true identity to be John F. Kennedy Jr.—who apparently faked his death in a 1999 plane crash and has been living under an assumed identity (<a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/qanon-jfk-jr-conspiracy-theory-854938/" target="_blank">possibly Vincent Fusca</a>, a man whom they have somehow identified as resembling JFK Jr.). They refer to their own augured revelations and the inevitable unveiling of the conspiracy to the world as "The Great Awakening."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p><span></span>The genius of QAnon—who may have started as one deluded or possibly malicious individual, but is likely now a group of people—is that the cryptic nature of Q's messages make it impossible to ever be wrong. When a big, undefined event is promised for a specific date, and nothing seems to happen, followers can easily piece together bits and pieces of news to determine that, secretly, something big actually has happened. <a href="https://themikerothschild.com/2018/09/06/the-great-disappointments/" target="_blank">Hillary Clinton was secretly arrested</a>, and now she's living under house arrest!<br></p><p>At one point in their journey, many Q followers had come to the conclusion that <a href="https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/8/1/17253444/qanon-trump-conspiracy-theory-reddit" target="_blank">Donald Trump was working closely with Robert Mueller</a> and that the supposed Mueller investigation into wrongdoing within the Trump administration was actually a cover for the real work of dismantling the deep state. But since the Mueller report was revealed to be focused on the crimes of Donald Trump and his cronies, they have instead determined that Mueller was part of a failed coup attempt orchestrated by Barack Obama and others.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE4MDM2Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzg0MjAwMH0.Q00ySuPMeJXvvfLSraxpUDX93I0VdjrkGHdbYid9geM/img.jpg?width=980" id="79018" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ff6b87c8dabc355e53102d88f07bf4fd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Anthony Comello QAnon"> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Murderer Anthony Comello holding up the "Q" symbol drawn on his palm</small></p><p>Because Q never explicitly said anything about Mueller and Trump working together, there's no need for Q's followers to question their leader—whose authority is seen as complete and coming from within the Trump administration. Instead, they look for anything that could be used to reaffirm their faith in Q. So when it was recently revealed that the FBI used the code name "Crossfire Hurricane" to refer to the probe into possible Trump Administration ties to Russia, they were determined to see that as proof that Donald Trump knew what he was talking about when he nonsensically referred to "the calm before the storm"—a moment which has entered QAnon lore with the phrase "The Storm" being used almost interchangeably with "The Great Awakening."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>It doesn't hurt that Donald Trump has more than once <a href="https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2020/1/2/21046707/trump-qanon-pizzagate-retweets" target="_blank">retweeted a Q follower</a> and even pointed out <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/qbaby-qanon-conspiracy-theory-trump-rally-860526/" target="_blank">a baby in a QAnon onesie</a> at one of his rallies. It's easy for adherents to interpret these moments as a sort of sly confirmation of their insane beliefs—rather than the behavior of a narcissistic conman who doesn't care what his supporters believe. Coupled with the grim reality of actual elite pedophile rings—as exposed by <a href="https://www.popdust.com/jeffrey-epstein-didnt-kill-himself-2641215408.html" target="_blank">the case of Jeffrey Epstein</a>—and t<a href="https://www.libertyproject.com/new-york-primary-2645865378.html" target="_blank">he genuine corruption</a> of <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/29/tara-reade-biden-democrats-217392" target="_blank">the Democratic Party</a> whom they view as godless, amoral villains, it's not hard to see how QAnon has amassed such a large and dedicated following. Millions of Americans are convinced...for now.<br></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Unfortunately for fans of crazy conspiracy theories, there may be a limit to how long this formula can keep adherents engaged. Eventually the big revelation that's just around the corner has to actually arrive. Now, after nearly 30 months of teasing, some of Q's ardent followers seem to finally beginning to resent the lack of results. After a recent "drop"—the term for Q's cryptic posts—that referred to the need to weed out an embedded enemy as part of their "silent war," some users were lamenting that war's continued silence.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzE4MDM4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDgzNDY4N30.vGolaJ9ULtmiCHl8fmagHQ-vWOJo-QyaZFhx6BQe_1s/img.jpg?width=980" id="1c470" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dcacbc8a920e9836bd9e3b14c4a9c221" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="QAnon Impatience"> <small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Source: Twitter user <a href="https://twitter.com/travis_view/status/1255357574507003905" target="_blank">@travis_view</a></small></p><p>No doubt many of these people are aware that their friends and loved ones think they've gone off the deep end with this deep state stuff. They want a win that they can finally rub in their loved-ones stupid, sheeple faces. One high profile arrest, or one spate of celebrity deaths as a result of tainted adrenochrome, and they might be able to hold on. After so long, some of the supporters are bound to start drifting away.<br></p><h2></h2><p>Having invested so much time and energy in an absurd prophecy of the world order upended, perhaps the ongoing pandemic has shown them a more realistic version of what that looks like. Perhaps they'll be drawn to <a href="https://www.popdust.com/coronavirus-conspiracy-theories-2645447610.html" target="_self">some fresh young conspiracy</a> that isn't beginning to sag with age… Or perhaps Q will pivot and find a new way to subsume world events into QAnon lore.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep Reading Show less
Culture News
Another Beautiful Woman Falls Victim to the "Pete Davidson Effect": Megan Fox Is Dating Machine Gun Kelly
He's just so...ew.
20.05.20
Machine Gun Kelly, a convincing Eminem knock-off and "actor," has supposedly been sighted with actress Megan Fox.
The pair were seen driving around Calabasas on Friday, before returning to Fox's home.
<p>Seemingly in response, Fox's husband posted the following post the next day, Fox's birthday, with the caption, "Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It's a great big world and they want to experience it."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><div id="c308e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c7b03c78f0f5993f45dd107d5027cd20"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CARLhsaHwKD/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top">Brian Austin Green on Instagram: “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to…”</a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><p>Awww! Brian! </p><p>In contrast, MGK once did...this...at a board meeting. Apparently Fox's taste in men has...changed.</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed"> <iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1222632750877818881" id="twitter-embed-1222632750877818881" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1222632750877818881&created_ts=1580333337.0&screen_name=travisbarker&text=And+just+like+that+%40Interscope+will+never+be+the+same+%40machinegunkelly+%23ticketstomydownfall+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FTihUUb8MT1&id=1222632750877818881&name=Travis+Barker" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="5d7684f5848e2ccd21ce3571ff56180c"></iframe> </p><p>Anyway. </p><p>According to a source, Kelly and Fox are romantically involved. "They started off as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship turned more romantic." a source told <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/megan-fox-machine-gun-kelly-have-definitely-hooked-up/" target="_blank">Us Weekly</a>, adding that they met when they were both cast in upcoming blockbuster <em>Midnight in the Switchgrass. "</em>They have definitely hooked up and are seeing where things go," the source added.</p><p></p><p>This news comes after confirmation of Fox's split from husband Brian Austin Green. Brian opened up about the split on his podcast <a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/with-brian-austin-green-podcast/id1230089043" target="_blank">...with Brian Austin Green</a> on Monday. On the issue of Machine Gun Kelly's possible involvement with his wife, Green said, "From what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment, she's always had really good judgment. I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>He continued, "It's not like we are separating or anything because somebody cheated or somebody hurt somebody… it's just, people sort of find new things that interest them and new directions that they want to take in life and the person that they're with may not be on that same path." He added, "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her," he said. "We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special." Honestly, have you ever heard a sweeter message from someone's ex?</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p><span></span>Megan and Brian have three sons together; Noah, seven, Bodhi, six and Journey, three and have been married for 10 years.<span></span></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Of course, none of this addresses the biggest question of all: Why would anyone want to date Machine Gun Kelly? Least of all a famous, beautiful woman like Megan Fox? It's essentially the same question we ask every time we see Pete Davidson out with a new supermodel, because...why would anyone date Pete Davidson? <strong>What is it about these extremely lanky, tattooed, weed-loving, unsymmetrical white men that makes beautiful women fall in love? How do we reconcile with the Pete Davidson effect?</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.popdust.com/pete-davidson-ugly-hot-2627660692.html" target="_blank">As already once addressed on this website</a>, one theory is the simple concept of <a href="https://www.theodysseyonline.com/jolie-laide" target="_blank">"jolie laide"</a>, which is essentially defined as "a person whose face is attractive despite having ugly features." American critic Daphne Merkin once noted, "<em>Jolie laide</em> aims to jog us out of our reflexive habits of looking and assessing by embracing the aesthetic pleasures of the visually off kilter: a bump on the nose, eyes that are set too closely together, a jagged smear of a mouth...it is a triumph of personality over physiognomy, the imposition of substance over surface." </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>While this scholarly explanation is comforting, if we're being honest with ourselves, there is only one right answer. Women are still subconsciously attracted to men who would make their parents angry, particularly when on the rebound. Indeed, odds are that Megan Fox, after a long marriage with a seemingly stable, sweet, well-spoken man, is craving a little instability and a little rebellion. And who better to provide that than Machine Gun Kelly? (Who famously once called Eminem's super underage daughter "beyond hot" on social media while high on cocaine). Similarly, when Kate Beckinsale wanted a little ill-advised excitement in her life, its no surprise she turned to Pete Davidson. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzI5NzgzNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwNzc0MzE1M30.xirLN2GxwJP6pwz40Vd_t_TZZTrTNBfDliZUhVs3b-U/img.jpg?width=980" id="8a4bc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ec7dab6e47a71b64ca2f9c9a2bd6e4a9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Pete Davidson and Kate beckinsale"> </p><p><br></p><h2></h2><p>Luckily, there is one thing to remember about all of the instances of absurdly beautiful, talented women dating unremarkable, scummy white boys: It never lasts long. Indeed, the Pete Davidson effect may be powerful, but it is blessedly short lived. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p>
From Your Site Articles
- Being Rude to Pete Davidson Will Cost $1 Million in NDA Fees ... ›
- Is Pete Davidson "Ugly Hot" Enough to Be Steve Buscemi? - Popdust ›
- This Haunts Me: Pete Davidson's Dark Eye Circles - Popdust ›
- Eminem Fires a "Killshot" at Machine Gun Kelly - Popdust ›
- Another Celebrity Split—Brian Austin Green And Megan Fox Call It ... ›
- The News That Megan Fox Is Pregnant With Third Child Is Confusing ›
- Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green Saddle Another Celebrity Baby ... ›
Keep Reading Show less