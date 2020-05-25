For six years, Ravahn performed under the name Dove, but the moniker always felt like a mask.

Now, she's releasing music using her real name and exploring a more honest identity through her work and her art.

The Things We've Done/The Love We Need her latest two-song EP, allows Ravahn to show off her production skills as well as her vocal stylings. Her soft, breathy voice soars over glittering electric beats, creating hypnotic, cosmic soundscapes. Reminiscent of Grimes and FKA twigs' intricate, cyborgian alternative stylings, Ravahn's EP is a masterclass in world-building, alternatively sultry, subdued, and reverent.