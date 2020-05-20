Our Lorde and savior knew we couldn't survive a worldwide crisis without her.

It's been just shy of three years since pop prodigy Ella Yelich-O'Connor released her magnum opus, Melodrama, but it's felt like a lifetime. Late last year, when a follow-up seemed probable, Lorde announced she had postponed her next record in order to properly mourn the death of her dog, Pearl. But 2020 is easily the most doomed year in recent memory, and the "Green Light" singer knows we need her desperately.