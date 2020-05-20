Lorde Is Coming to Save Us
"I started going back to the studio again," the singer wrote in an email to fans.
Our Lorde and savior knew we couldn't survive a worldwide crisis without her.
It's been just shy of three years since pop prodigy Ella Yelich-O'Connor released her magnum opus, Melodrama, but it's felt like a lifetime. Late last year, when a follow-up seemed probable, Lorde announced she had postponed her next record in order to properly mourn the death of her dog, Pearl. But 2020 is easily the most doomed year in recent memory, and the "Green Light" singer knows we need her desperately.
- Remembering 'Melodrama,' Two Years Later - Popdust ›
- Will Pop Music Get Happier in 2020? - Popdust ›
- Lorde Pens Heartfelt Note With Update on Next Album | Pitchfork ›
- Lorde Pens Emotional Update About Her Next Album and the Death ... ›
- 'Everything is different': Lorde to delay album release after death of ... ›
- Is New Lorde Music Coming Soon? | Billboard ›
- Lorde confirms she's started work on her next album ›
The Cosmic Kitsch of Netflix’s "The Midnight Gospel"
Spirituality meets absurdity in one of Netflix's best new series.
In The Midnight Gospel, Clancy, the doe-eyed hero of Netflix's strangest new show, travels to simulations of other universes by way of a half-functional "simulator."
By climbing into a machine that's visually reminiscent of a woman's private parts, Clancy can be transported to weird, occasionally sublime universes, where he inevitably finds a wise new friend to interview for his "spacecast" as the world burns around him.
- The Midnight Gospel: Season 1 - Rotten Tomatoes ›
- How to watch 'The Midnight Gospel' according to the voice of Clancy ›
- The Midnight Gospel Review: Adventure Time Creator's New Netflix ... ›
- The Midnight Gospel on Netflix is the anti-Rick and Morty ›
- The Midnight Gospel (TV Series 2020– ) - IMDb ›
- Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' Is Mind-Expanding - Once You Get ... ›
- The Midnight Gospel | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube ›
- The Midnight Gospel - Wikipedia ›
- The Midnight Gospel | Netflix Official Site ›
The Vacant, Sparkly Capitalism of JoJo Siwa
Siwa recently babysat North West.
YouTube mogul and hair-bow-enthusiast, JoJo Siwa, has managed to create a sparkly, neon-colored empire at just 15 years old.
- Here's What Happened When JoJo Siwa "Babysat" North West ›
- YouTube Personality and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa babysits ... ›
- JoJo Siwa Babysits North West For A Day – Watch Now! | JoJo Siwa ... ›
- Kim Kardashian Enlists JoJo Siwa to Babysit North West! | jojo siwa ... ›
- YouTuber JoJo Siwa babysits North West in ultimate collaboration ›
- Look: Jojo Siwa babysits North West for Kim Kardashian - UPI.com ›
- North West Pours Glitter All Over JoJo Siwa's Kitchen Floor - YouTube ›
- Kim Kardashian Lets JoJo Siwa 'Pretend' Babysit Daughter North ... ›
- JoJo Siwa Babysits North West In New Video ›
- JoJo Siwa Babysits North West For A Day In Cute Video ›