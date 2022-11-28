One thing the internet isn’t short of during the holiday season is gift guides. Gifts for your boyfriend, your dad, your sister, your best friend, your cat…there’s a list out there just waiting to be read.

However, there's one fatal flaw in ultimate gift-giving lists on the internet: you become basic. Somehow, every website catches on to the trendiest gift of the year and everyone buys it for everyone.

Scrolling through social media can be equally taxing because you may get the same recommendation four times in a row. Plus, who even knows what influencer is being paid to say they love a product when in reality it sucks?











I’m recently feeling a bit scorned by TikTokers who convinced me to buy a few products from Haus Labs that lacked in all areas. But I can’t just blame the TikTokers–the five star rating on Sephora also fooled me. So, I’m feeling a bit wary about what to buy and who to trust.









Luckily, because I buy into so many trends, I’m no stranger to disappointment from social media recs. Some call me silly, I call it a necessary experiment. Why wouldn’t I try products that make others feel beautiful? I want a share of their elation.

If you’re looking to get someone in your life a gift that is social media approved, you’ve come to the right place. I am an unashamed consumer who has bought into many TikTok trending products. And now look, you’ll have a great gift as a result. Dare I say you’re welcome?

Without further ado, here are my favorite social media-inspired gifts for the TikToker in all of us: