Lucrative Lip Kit
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MTM0OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTQ4MDYzNH0.Hi1edZUMRVZeJwXlgc_6BOWH-ogocm1C3OV3nITeYb4/img.jpg?width=980" id="f4041" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bd0c73496ac9d532bbd158380e1f3b36" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Lip Kit
www.pamper.my
<p>Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit is the real money maker. After she came out with the news that she plumped her lips professionally, Jenner came out with a fabulous makeup kit for fans seeking to achieve the same look. A liner and lipstick go a long way in creating the perfect pout. And for Jenner, the more sales, the more success. Her mom is her manager, so "momager" Kris gets 10%, but the rest of the money goes right into Jenner's pocket. Hundreds of millions and growing. SWAK!</p>
Supreme Indeed
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MjUzMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzMyMDE0N30.NkAJAtR33sreiCzURrwn3mfi2DGLxSg_NkIsnItwagg/img.jpg?width=980" id="33862" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6456fee09487184443efa7a7488be0be" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
She reigns supreme
celebrityinsider.org
<p>Looking fit and foxy, Kylie shows us what "supreme" really looks like. Those lips are bold, her body is at its best, and her pose shows she knows she's supreme. We could only imagine what's written on her pants. </p>
Famous Friends
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MjY2Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3NDYwOTk0MH0.b5x0_PDopfbyJhVzQgQDWjiN4--OiLDc5HiC8moAHYY/img.jpg?width=980" id="8cbd3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eb33f5978dc852b75d457d3d0f105571" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Hey "Mrs. Bieber"
peopledotcom.files.wordpress.com
<p>The future <a href="https://www.popdust.com/justin-bieber-hailey-baldwin-engaged-2584899829.html" target="_blank">Mrs. Justin Bieber</a> is close with the Kar-Jens too. Here she's posing with her friend Kylie Jenner for a pic that couldn't get any prettier. Will Kylie be in the bridal party? And more importantly, will Hailey Baldwin use a Lip Kit for her bridal makeup? </p>
Mommy's Got Money
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MTM5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjQwNzUxNH0.7_2ZOraBObPpGbUQ_S-wE39b1PyJfKNH7UAUd8RF-Ew/img.jpg?width=980" id="001c2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b0bface88efac7b24c891892ea91033d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Jenner and baby Stormi
akns-images.eonline.com
<p>Hey cutie. Do you know your mama's loaded? This little girl will grow up in luxury with a young mom who is filthy rich. With a family full of millionaires and a mom who is about to become a billionaire (according to Forbes), sweet little Stormi will never go without. Hopefully her mom's business sense gets passed down and this girl goes on to do amazing things too. If not, there's always reality TV. Surely Ryan Seacrest's phone number's on speed-dial.</p>
Lingerie All Day
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MjU5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjcxNTYyNn0.Ll1pDfPT_Nf1FOnhCqwCUBuSVzUFGt2NjpYZAfu30KI/img.jpg?width=980" id="e61ba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6e3554d362fac89652049f5ea8152dc5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
She "woke up like this."
en.protothema.gr
<p>For the first time, we're not paying attention to Kylie's lips. After all, this revealing undergarment set is quite alluring. Confident with her figure and satisfied with showing it off, Kylie proves that a little goes a long way. </p>
Baywatch Beauty
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MjU2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTE4NTMxMn0.f6doTd9FJq7irjAJ-HfBRgM_iq-Pt6CWb4gIHH-qpmY/img.jpg?width=980" id="97de8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="01698105f35f6447d7e721d25f0a4c85" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Look out Pamela Anderson
www.popworkouts.com
<p>Kylie may be all about the lips but here she puts the "bum" in beach bum. Evidently, Kim's not the only sister in the family with killer curves. The temperature outside was surely hot that day but when Kylie hit the sand, there was a heat wave!</p>
"Before"
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MjU4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODU1NzM0M30.12gGiwD39LBk_UUi4mwpAS4vOE4_UYtAuCad1SuUhdI/img.jpg?width=980" id="b74fb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="326115d89441843452c33c7e8e3d81b4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Pre-plumping
heightandweights.com
<p>Yes, Kylie was a cutie back in the day, but here we see her before lip injections and whatever else she had "done." It's almost hard to believe this is the same person! Kylie surely changed her appearance over the years, so can we say she is "paying it forward" by letting the world in on her makeup must-haves?<br></p>
She's a "Barbie Girl"
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MjYxMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjcyMDMwMH0.gAu3rLskIkxjGSo-SvnmRIdrZY_78utRhUDufr4vnDs/img.jpg?width=980" id="94372" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d1ea85ceda54fe890acb6e39760ca746" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Pretty in pink
cdn.inquisitr.com
<p>Pink is powerful, proven by the Barbie-like Kylie in this hot pink swimsuit and matching makeup. The blonde look works for the beauty who seems to change up her style at the drop of a hat. And in this case, the drop of nearly all the rest of her clothes too. </p>
#CoupleGoals
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MjU1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNTU3MjQ4MX0.Lit0SCWBKF6QOBt-tsxYcjO09mz1uv9yb8KuDn5Df7c/img.jpg?width=980" id="0e2ca" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9da704f49cfa1b318ead9137f738e726" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
The happy couple
akns-images.eonline.com
<p>Looking like a million bucks at the last MET Gala, Kylie and her beau Travis Scott are decked out in black hitting the red carpet in true celeb style. As if they're not cool enough, Kylie added a pair of sexy shades to complete the look. </p>
Say "Cheese"
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MjcwNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjA4MTA1Nn0.Q2clNoAXrJCbjcnV0plCLK3ukIfMLVaRDXMapjUSUXU/img.jpg?width=980" id="11d92" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6ca2cf586cfa642109e50eed83d7830f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Selfie time
www.usmagazine.com
<p>If you didn't take a selfie, did it really happen? Showing off her toned abs and enviable legs, Kylie is snapping yet another pic for Instagram. We take it that nobody will be zoning in on the socks or long sleeves. </p>
Beauty and Big Bucks
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MTQyMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjcxOTA0Nn0.j1xQIZzTu6okqql5tgzyZAXy_F4RhR7Exm5LMApg0yU/img.jpg?width=980" id="9be0e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8865039f5ed528d7e4ef6be96cc87a96" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
i.ytimg.com
<p>Both of these sisters are beautiful in their own right, but Kendall's the model who also makes millions. <a href="http://time.com/money/4950313/kardashian-net-worth/" target="_blank">Money</a> says she's worth $18 million which is nothing to sneeze at, but compared to her little sis, it's not much. Still, walking Paris runways and shooting provocative pics on tropical islands isn't too shabby. And when her looks fade, she can always hit up Kylie for cash. Or at least use her Lip Kit to freshen up. </p>
Kim Who?
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MTQ1OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODEwODA0OH0.o6dQq78-2n6WqfLvGk2iYtllxUDcD_nrr2VHXTavDZE/img.jpg?width=980" id="facd5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="964628898c2d0eab491a8a0231f37d43" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Kylie and Kim Kardashian West
ugc-01.cafemomstatic.com
<p>Kim used to be the big shot of the bunch but it looks like Kylie is stealing her thunder. Looks like big sis taught the youngest well - to use social media to propel popularity to the max. Of course, no one could ever replace Kim, but Kylie is stepping out as the star of the money-obsessed family. Kim's no billionaire but she's got her own "assets," so to speak. We're sure she'll be just fine, even if Kylie becomes the hottest thing since Kim's sex tape. </p>
Proud Mama
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MTQ4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0OTUzMjAzMn0.z8hYf4vdEKVJlQ4w8hED48tuW_tsmECZCW4jSpkCYS4/img.jpg?width=980" id="c7a3e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f545b3e7f0a1c3bd57d74d64a4bb0680" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Kris Jenner
media1.popsugar-assets.com
<p>The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Kylie got her business savvy from her mom. Kris Jenner is the "momager" with the most, making her kids rich and famous, and getting a cut of the action. From reality TV to endorsements to businesses and then some, Kris has helped catapult her kids into the limelight, making a buck whenever possible. Some moms help their kids launch lemonade stands. Kris makes Lip Kits a raging success. </p>
Kickin' it with Khloe
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8xODE4MjY0Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDczMzc0NH0.35UN0ya5GG8xZsQIMslpUWvcngeyznTvVlgSmmyYiJo/img.jpg?width=980" id="631ad" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2736a4b2d4b0f07d7dc9914fdfbd73d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" />
Sister love
www.hawtcelebs.com
<p>Khloe is always fun to be with, so Kylie must love it when she has time to chill with her cool older sister. With matching thigh-high slits, these sassy sisters prove that a great fashion sense runs in the family. Showing lots of skin is a common thread too...</p>
Proud Parent
<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vbWVkaWEucmJsLm1zL2ltYWdlP3U9JTJGaW1hZ2UlMkZ2MSUyRmYxYzQ1ZjMxMGYwOTA2NmU1ODI1YWRjYmE1MDMyNTgwJmhvPWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGY2RuLm5ld3NhcGkuY29tLmF1JnM9MjImaD0zYmQ2NTdjZWI3ZTYyMWMzOGM2NWJiMTdlODlkYjIwNjViODYwMjg3ZWNjYzcwMDY2NDc1ZjM0OTRiYjk4YjAxJnNpemU9OTgweCZjPTg0NzYxNTg0IiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTYxNDEwOX0.6CP5cCHWl6PJW_rpmNARmKYDVZRsnsvKtaxN_tpsfsM/img.jpg" id="b2c87" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f6e16a80cb76c116a9bc2683ee597a10" />
Olympic gold
cdn.newsapi.com.au
<p>Could Caitlyn Jenner be more proud? Kylie is surely an inspiration, even for a former Olympian. At such a young age, Caitlyn's daughter is doing amazing things. And not to mention the family discount on Lip Kits!</p>
