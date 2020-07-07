It's hard to be proud of the '90s.

Even among us die-hard elder millennials, we know that we were indoctrinated with plenty of problematic ideas: We used "gay" as a negative adjective for things we didn't like, we often glamorized eating disorders, we thought super low-rise jeans were cute.

Look, we're sorry, okay?

But one thing we've come to be fiercely proud of is the time Brandy found out her fairy godmother was Whitney Houston and married a Filipino prince whose mother was Whoopi Goldberg.

That's right. It's 2020, and the most diverse casting a film has ever achieved is still Rodger and Hammerstein's 1997 live action Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular underdog and a whole cast that put other films to shame for their attempts at "diverse casting."