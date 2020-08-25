The 9 Best Music Documentaries to Stream on Netflix
Calling all music geeks.
With traditional in-person concerts on pause until further notice, music fans are scrambling to get their dose of live music.
Thankfully, Netflix boasts an impressive roster of not only musicals, but music documentaries that are just as educational as they are enthralling. Whether your tastes veer towards classic rock legends or modern-day hip-hop ringleaders, there's a documentary for you hidden in the depths of Netflix's catalog.
Below, we've rounded up our nine favorite music-related documentaries that you can stream on Netflix right now.
Studio 54
Studio 54 remains one of New York City's most iconic venues, defining a decade of Manhattan's glitzy nightlife scene in the late '70s. Told primarily from the perspective of co-founder Ian Schrager's point of view, Studio 54 takes a deep dive into two men's pursuit of the perfect nightclub.
Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything
Lil Peep was positioned to be the next big thing in hop-hop, blending rock music samples with his poignant lyrics. Suddenly, in 2017, he died at age 21 of a drug overdose. Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything looks at the life of the emo-rap pioneer, born Gustav Ahr, a star in the making who burned out much too soon.
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Nina Simone might be one of the greatest entertainers of all time, but her success didn't come easy. Her dark, yet fascinating life is chronicled in What Happened, Miss Simone?, a Netflix original documentary that sheds a much-needed light on the woman behind one of history's most iconic voices.
Sample This
The hip-hop movement is largely considered to have begun in 1973, with many thanks due to one special song. Sample This examines how the track "Apache" by Michael Viner's Incredible Bongo Band inspired a generation of rappers, producers, dancers, and DJs, and how a single breakbeat can live multiple lifetimes.
Homecoming
When Beyonce became the first Black woman to headline Coachella in 2018, she wanted to rightfully represent her race; instead of just singing her hits (which would've been incredible regardless), she brought the unshakeable spirit of Black universities to the stage. Homecoming imports Queen Bey's dazzling performance to the small screen, spliced with behind-the-scenes action that gives a closer look into the mind of one of the world's greatest living performers.
Keith Richards: Under the Influence
The Rolling Stones are so untouchable and iconic that it's rare to feel any semblance of personal connection to them beyond their music. Under the Influence serves as a portrait of Keith Richards, the band's guitarist, who remains devout to the spirit of rock 'n' roll even after all this time.
Echo In the Canyon
Before the Internet flattened the world in regards to music discovery, Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon was a hotspot for some of the world's most influential bands. The rise of groups like the Beach Boys, the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, and the Mamas and the Papas are documented in Echo In the Canyon, a film dedicated to the California Sound of the 1960s.
Oasis: Supersonic
In just a few short years, Oasis went from indie upstarts to filling arenas of loyal obsessives. However, the band nearly fell apart due to the sibling rivalry between bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher. Supersonic candidly details the drama that went on backstage during the band's tumultuous early years, culminating into a one-of-a-kind legacy.
No Direction Home: Bob Dylan
While the United States was in a critical period in the 1960s, Bob Dylan was creating music to soothe the world. The Martin Scorcese-directed No Direction Home uses exclusive footage to uncover Dylan's early years of becoming a voice of a generation.
- Netflix's "Fyre" Is a High Class Documentary - Popdust ›
- Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything - Popdust ›
Should BTS's YouTube Record for "Dynamite" Even Count?
BTS ARMY made sure the new single broke records—whether it was the group's best song or not.
In April of last year, sensational K-pop girl band Blackpink broke a major YouTube record with the premiere of their music video for "Kill This Love."
The video garnered nearly 57 million views in its first 24 hours, narrowly edging out the record Ariana Grande had set several months earlier with her cringeworthy ex-smearing anthem "Thank U, Next."
But less than a week later, Blackpink's record was thoroughly smashed by the slightly more sensational K-pop boy band BTS with the video for their single "Boy With Love," featuring Halsey. The record that had taken more than 14 years of YouTube's slow, incremental growth to set, was—in a matter of days—surpassed by a wide margin.
Claudia Conway and How Teenagers are Reforming Politics
The 15-year-old (anti-Trump) daughter of Kellyanne Conway has spoken out about wanting emancipation from her family.
President Trump might have the luxury of employing a number of his children and in-laws, but not everyone on his team has been able to pass down their political beliefs in their families.
The latest child of someone from the Trump camp to make headlines isn't Ivanka—rather, it's 15-year-old Claudia Conway, whose mother, Kellyanne Conway, just announced that she will be stepping down from her role as Trump's counselor. Across her multiple social media accounts, each boasting tens of thousands of followers, Claudia has been broadcasting her disdain for her mother's affiliation with Trump.