All the Times Tom Cruise Was a Total Dick
"There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance"
Considering that he's a man who wears two masks at a time, it should come as no surprise that potential exposure to COVID-19 caused Tom Cruise to explode on his Mission Impossible 7 co-workers during filming.
It's long been known that the legendary film star maintains a chokehold on every set he steps foot on. He does all his own stunts, a decision which has regularly injured him and at one point almost cost him his life. But when held up against the countless other eerie eccentricities that make up Mr. Cruise, doing death-defying stunts like dangling off a plane in mid-flight is actually his most "normal" characteristic.
He divorced all three of his wives when they were 33 years old and allegedly believes, thanks to his Operating Thetan VI level in the Church of Scientology, that he possesses the power to heal sprained ankles and broken joints solely through touch. He also could barely read until he was an adult and has his own holiday in Japan.
Armed with all these peculiarities, Cruise has also regularly exhibited a habit of being both creepily nice and a spiteful egomaniac. He once rescued a family from their burning sailboat but also doesn't believe postpartum depression is real. Cruise's decades-long egomania seems to still be in full swing thanks to COVID-19 and the many rules that came along with it. Here are obvious other times that Tom Cruise's overbearing intensity has led to some agitated moments.
"Put Your Manners Back In"
Tom Cruise's insanely uncomfortable Australian 60 Minutes interview is tense from its opening moments. Cruise maintains a neurotic grip over the interview the whole time, a sentiment that the reporter (to be fair, purposefully) pushes back on.
Reporter Peter Overton maintained niceties at first but was quick to ask Cruise why the movie star's management asked him to attend a 4-hour "crash course" in Scientology before setting up the interview.
"Well you didn't have to; you could have said no," Cruise said with smiling eyes. "I felt I had too," Overton clarified. "Well, that's how you felt," Cruise replied quickly. From there, the interview only grows tenser, as Cruise at one point tells Overton to "put his manners back in." In the star's defense, Overton's questions regarding Nicole Kidman were pretty invasive.
"I've Never Agreed With Psychiatry, Ever"
Nothing like two creepy white men talking about psychology and a woman's mental health! During a press run for War of the Worlds, Cruise stopped by TODAY to discuss his two-decade-long career and what it was like to embody Orson Welles' idea on film.
The interview actually started off gingerly, with a spritely Cruise smiling alongside an equally happy Lauer. "You're so much more open," Lauer says at one point. But the discussion soon turned to psychology – a topic that regularly generated some heat from the Scientologist film star – and Cruise's cheerful demeanor quickly became more pugnacious.
"I've never agreed with psychiatry, ever," Cruise says. "Psychiatry is a pseudoscience." Lauer pushed back against Cruise's attack against Brooke Shields using antidepressants, to which he replied condescendingly, "I wanna see her do well." The interview quickly shifts from that point on. "Do you know what Adderall is? Do you know Ritalin? Do you know that now Ritalin is a street drug?" Lauer evades the question, but Cruise latches on.
"There Is No Such Thing as a Chemical Imbalance"
Brooke Shields Tom Cruise
In the same interview, Cruise completely dismissed postpartum depression and argued that exercise and vitamins could cure depression. Shields soon fought back against those remarks, calling them "a disservice to mothers everywhere." "There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance... You don't know the history of psychiatry, I do," Cruise told Lauer in the heated TODAY exchange.
"All it does is mask the problem; that's what it does. That's all it does. You're not getting to the reason why." When Lauer brought up postpartum depression, Cruise merely said, "Drugs are not the answer. These drugs are very dangerous. They're mild altering, antipsychotic drugs, and there are ways of doing it without that. The thing I'm saying about Brooke is there is misinformation, and she doesn't understand the history of psychiatry...I disagree with it."
"That's Incredibly Rude"
In a viral red carpet segment that made the rounds on Ebaumsworld back in 2006, Cruise scolded a reporter who (for some reason) decided to squirt him in the face with a squirt gun. While initially laughing, the mood turned hostile rather quickly. "Hey, hey no, no don't run away," Cruise said to the reporter. "That's incredibly rude. I'm here giving you an interview and answering your questions, and you do something really nasty. You're a jerk."
"I'm a Hugger, Know What I Mean?"
In the same press run for War of the Worlds, Cruise behaved like a mad man during his appearance on Oprah. He jumped on his chair, fist-bumped the ground numerous times, grabbed Oprah's hands and arms without asking, aggressively hugged her. Not to mention, he sprinted after wife Katie Holmes and twisted her arms behind her back before dragging her unwillingly on stage to appear in front of a hysterical audience.
"I Won't Hesitate to Put Ethics In On Someone Else"
In probably his most legendary interview, Tom Cruise's Scientology video still reeks of blatant misogyny and white male ego. "We are the authorities for getting people off drugs," Cruise says intently to the camera. "We are the authorities on the mind." The interview only gets weirder and more psychotic as it goes on: "I wish the world was a different place. I want to go on vacation...but I can't, because, I know. I know."
- Katie Holmes Talks Tom Cruise Divorce, 'I Don't Have Any Fear Now ... ›
- Tom Cruise and David Miscavige's Super Creepy Scientology ... ›
- Tom Cruise Worms to "Moves Like Jagger" At a Wedding - Popdust ›
Burna Boy Reflects On His Success In "Way Too Big"
The Afro-fusion icon reflects on his international stardom in his latest single.
"It's been a landslide for a long time," Burna Boy coo's to the overly excited press in his latest video for "Way Too Big."
The Afro-fusion crooner has been on an unstoppable hot streak for the last few years, exploding to international fame that has since garnered 2 Grammy nominations, a coveted slot at Coachella, and universal acclaim. All of this has made him a star and the face of the budding afro-fusion movement around the world.
11 Famous People Inspired by Selena Quintanilla
The pioneering Tejano star died 25 years ago, but her lasting legacy has shaped many artists you know.
25 years ago, Mexican-American Tejano sensation Selena Quintanilla was murdered.
In her short 23 years, Selena took the Latin music scene by storm throughout the late '80s and early '90s, playing an unprecedented role in driving the genre towards the mainstream in the United States. Some of her greatest influences included Donna Summer, Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, and the Jackson family, though her father encouraged her to pay homage to her roots by singing in Spanish and implementing Mexican cumbia and mariachi into her music.
With hits like "Dreaming of You," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "Como la Flor" — as well as an unmistakable, but often replicated, sense of style — Selena was a phenomenon with a lasting legacy.
Selena Gomez
- Who Is Selena Quintanilla's Husband, Chris Perez? - More About ... ›
- Selena Quintanilla - Murder, Movie & Songs - Biography ›
- Celebrities & Stars Inspired By Selena Quintanilla ›
- Selena Quintanilla-Inspired Latino Family Drama Coming to ABC ... ›
- 17 Artists Inspired By The Divine Glory Of Queen Selena Quintanilla ... ›
Nas’s 6 Best Albums
Nasir Jones, AKA Nas, is one of the greatest rappers in Hip-Hop.
The Queens native was at the forefront of rap as it made the transition from the disco-like party grooves of the '80s to the gritty street energy of the 90s. Nas's clever wordplay and delivery were a breath of fresh air. Rap music at the time had become more graphic and intense, but Nas's accounts of growing up in Queensbridge Houses came across as refined and poetic. His influence in Hip-Hop is as prominent now as it was during his ascension.
Illmatic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjQ1MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjg0NTgyNX0.hFyNqPlKzK1rxNN82-P_cRsFlByA8l0yEMivEti-7VE/img.jpg?width=980" id="820c1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5cab144a04801d31aded96264dfbefd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Illmatic Nas" />
"Illmatic" album cover<p>Ask any hardcore Hip-Hop fan for a list of their favorite albums, and it's almost guaranteed that <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3kEtdS2pH6hKcMU9Wioob1" target="_blank"><em>Illmatic</em> </a>will be one of the top choices. Not only was it Nas's debut album, but it set the bar for every rapper's debut album. Released in 1994, <em>Illmatic </em>was both a coming-of-age story as well as a coronation.</p><p>Since his emergence, many in the New York rap scene thought Nas was the heir apparent to the Hip-Hop throne; this 10-track instant classic confirmed their predictions. </p>
It Was Written<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjQ2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDgwMTYxNX0.f6KG_AtGrteMPxT5h4MM7y8ds0xmDZwqz_s4r9owtJ4/img.jpg?width=980" id="f7620" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="18af55fc0ef8ca5abe5af0179f0c78c0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="It Was Written album cover Nas" />
"It Was Written "album cover<p><em>Illmatic's </em>success would be hard to top, but Nas welcomed the challenge with open arms on his sophomore effort, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/78Fgb88MY0ECc4GVMejqTg" target="_blank"><em>It Was Written</em></a><em>.</em> While his first album had an underground Hip-Hop sound, <em>It Was Written </em>was crafted with the hopes of capturing a mainstream audience.</p> <p>Nas enlisted the production talents of <a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/121765-Trackmasters" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Trackmasters</a>. They oversaw the bulk of the album's production and provided Nas with his first Top 20 hit, "If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)" featuring<a href="https://mslaurynhill.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Lauryn Hill</a>. The album became Nas's most commercially successful album to date and proved that <em>Illmatic </em>wasn't a fluke. </p>
Stillmatic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjQ3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzgwNjAzN30.7jhG1QUOEVchateca0VBqsPgowkfO-R6izwn21GfhmY/img.jpg?width=980" id="59b5a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fe16da2a24cd3ab8eeb5359e77b3d67b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Stillmatic album cover Nas" />
"Stillmatic" album cover<p>After <em>It Was Written</em>, Nas's career experienced a bit of a decline. He was still one of the genre's most respected artists, but his albums weren't receiving the same commercial (or critical) success as his first two.</p><p>In December of 2001, Nas released <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5sPXpdvWfskJIrle5SfMoA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Stillmatic</em></a><em>. </em>This album was pivotal in Nas's career because it re-established his position as one of rap's top lyricists at a time when he became embroiled in a personal feud with <a href="https://www.popdust.com/jay-z-2649044924.html?utm_campaign=RebelMouse&share_id=6016096&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_content=POPDUST" target="_self">Jay-Z</a>. <em>Stillmatic </em>helped Nas reclaim the throne that fans and critics thought he had vacated.</p>
God's Son<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjQ4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjI5NTkxOH0.31RIpXe9Sx5l5X-SnL1XVkptOL7-WQdalOrkxpAcj6k/img.jpg?width=980" id="ad31e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73fb98cfb724fc0e53b70cce7f4e52e4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="God's Son album cover" />
"God's Son" album cover<p>Looking to prove that he was back to his old self, Nas released<a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5L2IK2IcdwvGPmFjKKfT6t" target="_blank"> <em>God's Son </em></a>almost a year later<em>.</em> The success of <em>Stillmatic </em>saw a rejuvenated Nas go on to prove that he was still one of the best while being able to adapt to Hip-Hop's landscape at the time. <em>God's Son </em>would go platinum almost a month after its release. </p>
Life Is Good<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjYzMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTgyOTIzMH0.hgQIUWhW9Hbg_ozL0y7VhIuV1_Z1ulnimUpAi-eJXzw/img.jpg?width=980" id="7a784" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f46a694d3db7b35f3ddb313a5312909d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt=""Life Is Good" album cover with Nas" />
"Life Is Good" album cover<p>Nas would experience another lukewarm period after <em>God's Son. </em>He released three albums, one of them a double album, that were all met with mixed responses. With his legacy in question yet again, Nas released <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/6WHX1SpLq3D5fDtsK78w8r" target="_blank"><em>Life Is Good</em></a> in July of 2012.</p><p><em>Life Is Good </em>showed that despite his creative ups and downs, issues with other rappers, and a failed marriage to singer/songwriter <a href="https://iamkelis.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kelis</a>, Nas was very much happy with how his life and career had panned out thus far. </p>
King's Disease<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjY0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODQ5Mzc2Nn0.3LeY5VWVEUJaAHTAy6waDQexosPETLJK_fz7C4UpsW0/img.jpg?width=980" id="b374f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0a0eb703b329609d2b1c0bc78d23e333" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt=""King's Disease" album cover" />
"King's Disease" album cover<p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5ZQjqg9obFzyGuxGj0mjSi" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>King's Disease</em></a> is Nas's thirteenth album. Released in August of this year, <em>King's Disease </em>bridged the gap between his debut era and the new era in Hip-Hop.</p><p>While many of his contemporaries are against the new crop of rappers, Nas embraced them. The album was executive produced by <a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/1137945-HIT-BOY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hit-Boy</a> and features appearances from <a href="https://uknowbigsean.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Big Sean</a>,<a href="https://www.asapferg.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> A$AP Ferg</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/fivioforeign_8fs/feed/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Fivio Foreign</a>. </p>
- "Life Is Good" for Nas at the Top of the Billboard Charts - Popdust ›
- "The Lost Tapes 2" Is a Trip Down Memory Lane for Nas Fans ... ›
Fans are Disappointed by Lizzo’s Smoothie Cleanse
It's complicated...
This is not the first time social media users have taken it upon themselves to discuss Lizzo's body. But this time, it's not just fat shamers commenting on Lizzo's appearance; it's some of her fans too.
Pop megastar Lizzo has always known that her body would be the subject of conversation in her career. She hasn't necessarily loved it, but she's accepted it. Over the past few years, as her success has skyrocketed, Lizzo has been an icon for fat positivity activists and an advocate for more inclusive views of what a healthy body looks like.
Just this summer, Lizzo posted a video of herself working out in which she sent out a powerful statement about how body size is not necessarily an indicator of health, and neither thing is anybody else's business, saying: "I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type."
"Health," she went on, "is not just determined by what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a f--king cleanse for your insides."
Months later, the "Juice" singer is the one doing a cleanse and many fans are not happy
The 6 Most Metal Christmas Songs Ever
There is no reason for Christmas not to be metal this year.
There is no reason for Christmas not to be metal this year.
As our collective 2020 anger and stress boil over, Christmastime can in no way shape or form be heartwarming or innocent this year. For those who will no doubt roll their eyes at the yearly Christmas anthems, why not give your Christmas a little sadistic flair to honor a sadistic year?