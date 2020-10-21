How the Video Game Industry Still Fails to Market to Girls
"Why don't more women play video games?" You're asking the wrong question. Instead, ask: "Why aren't video games marketed towards more females?"
Christmas morning, 1994: I woke up with the sort of excitement most 6-year-old girls do.
But I wasn't excited to find gender-stereotypical presents such as Barbie dolls. I wanted the Sega Genesis video game system. I didn't get it...but my brother did.
I was crushed, but not surprised. My brother and I shared an equal love for playing video games; but the conundrum was that I was a girl—and in the early '90s, people weren't accustomed to video games being a girl's thing.
Skip forward 26 years later, and as a mother of two girls, I've realized that not much has changed.
As my seven-year-old daughter entered the world of gaming recently, I was hopeful that things would be different for her this time around–hopeful that she wouldn't have to encounter the same struggles that I did growing up. But as I browse through online stores looking for Minecraft dresses, I have come to the realization that not much has changed. I did eventually find one Minecraft dress on Amazon. Yet Amazon's boy clothing department consisted of 11 pages worth of Minecraft clothes, whereas the girl's clothing department featured only three pages–which were largely filled with non-Minecraft related items.
To understand this, first, let's look at why the video game industry has long been, ostensibly, "a man's world."
The truth is that women have always been involved in video games, and game developing pioneers such as Carol Shaw have been developing games since the '70s.
As Shaw recalled, game developers in the '70s didn't target a certain audience. In fact, they often made the games they wanted to play—void of a marketing team or higher-ups telling them who to target.
Carol Shaw with some of her video game awards in 1984.
The free-for-all video game market eventually became oversaturated with substandard games that inevitably caused the video game crash of 1983.
When Nintendo revived the industry, the company began to strictly market target audiences, choosing males as their demographic—most likely in order to avoid another industry crash.
What resulted from Nintendo's marketing schemes was an extreme influx of sexist ideologies that would pervade video games released throughout the following decades.
The evolution of Tombraider's famous female lead, Lara Croft, from the nineties to today depicts a character created by men for men. After much scrutiny over the sexist portrayal of her character for many years, Lara looks less like a fembot, and more like a strong female protagonist.
Around the turn of the century, things seemed to change for female representation in video games. But this change didn't come without consequences, and one of the most notable junctures in women's involvement in the industry erupted from the #GamerGate scandal.
In 2014, an anonymous harassment campaign targeting women gamers and women in the gaming industry erupted on Twitter. The incident that led up to the controversy involved up-and-coming video game developer, Zoe Quinn, when an ex-boyfriend blogged a smear campaign against her. The aftermath was a slew of hateful Twitter rants, harassment, and death threats to Quinn, as well as many accusations that proposed she was using sex appeal to generate positive feedback on her games. Eventually, it was proven that the allegations against Quinn were completely false, but issues with sexism and misogyny in the video game industry persist.
These days, most video game companies vow to work harder at including females in all aspects, and sure, the percentage of female video game developers has risen. Once at a mere 3%, female developers now make up for 21% of the pool. But as for the representation of females in video games, the numbers are still embarrassingly sparse.
After the GamerGate incident, Wired conducted a study on female representation in video games showcased at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Not only has female representation not risen, but the results show a drop from 5% in 2015 to 3% in 2019.
As of 2019, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) states that around half of all gamers are female. And as such, the video game industry as a whole is failing to meet the needs of half of its customers. As an avid video gamer of nearly all genres over the last three decades, I believe I've earned the right to complain about the lack of female inclusion.
What Exactly Is "Pronouns Day"?
Not all non-binary people prefer gender-neutral pronouns.
October 21, 2020 marks the third annual International Pronouns Day.
Created by an independent board and first observed in 2018, it's one of those small commemorative holidays that trends on Twitter in hopes of drawing attention to a pressing social issue, like International Women's Day (March 8th) or the ever so serious National Taco Day (October 4).
But Pronouns Day in particular "seeks to make respecting, sharing, and educating about personal pronouns commonplace." The organization's website further describes, "Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is basic to human dignity. Being referred to by the wrong pronouns particularly affects transgender and gender nonconforming people. Together, we can transform society to celebrate people's multiple, intersecting identities."
But in the words of nonbinary activist and Trevor Project's Head of Advocacy and Government Afairs, Sam Brenton, "Pronouns are hard." Never before have pronouns been scrutinized as closely as they are in 2019 for their power to (in)validate or accurately describe something as fluid as gender identity. In fact, it was only this year that the Merriam-Webster Dictionary expanded the definition of "they" "to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary" (thus codifying a long history in English language of using "they" to refer to a singular non-gendered entity).
‘Everyone has the responsibility to be respectful.’ — The @TrevorProject’s Sam Brinton is explaining why pronouns a… https://t.co/pMMO8KRvBR— NowThis (@NowThis)1571253180.0
But throwing an additional wrench in the works is the fact that not all non-binary people prefer gender-neutral pronouns.
Take me, for instance: Despite having female biology, I couldn't pass a lie detector test saying I'm a "woman." But my pragmatic, Puritan family is still endearingly confused by the idea of "liberal arts," let alone the notion of gender fluidity. And I'd rather share a communal language with them than do the emotional and mental labor of re-orienting their worldview for them. Plus, I have the privilege of passing as female without feeling too, too, terribly dysphoric (which non-binary people can definitely suffer from, despite not identifying as trans).
But enough about me, look at Queer Eye's beloved Jonathan Van Ness. While he's been outspoken about being genderqueer, gay, and HIV positive, he prefers he/him pronouns. "The older I get, the more I think that I'm nonbinary," Van Ness said. "I'm gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman." As he told Out magazine, he doesn't identify as a man, but he does prefer "he/him/his" pronouns. In his view, those pronouns don't detract from or contradict his non-binary identity, because gender is not about simple binaries between masculine and feminine identifiers. "Any opportunity I have to break down stereotypes of the binary, I am down for it, I'm here for it," he said. "I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It's this social construct that I don't really feel like I fit into the way I used to."
On the other hand, last month non-binary singer Sam Smith announced that their preferred pronouns are "they/them." Smith posted to Instagram, "I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out." People like Smith and Trevor Project's Sam Brenton simply feel more validated, seen, heard, and true to themselves with gender-neutral pronouns. Smith wrote, "I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*ck it!"
Most importantly, as pretty much every non-binary person and activist is aware, changing cultural norms is hard. While LGBTQ+ activism is inspired and passionate and dedicated to expanding human rights to all gender identities, we all know that changing society's entire understanding of gender and pronoun usage is about slowly opening minds. As Smith wrote, "I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you." Happy Pronouns Day to you/him/her/they/(f)aer/zim.
Premiere: Sweet Crude Reaches Their "Ultimatum"
The bilingual pop group's latest single is an examination of self-worth
The bilingual pop sextet of Sweet Crude gracefully balances their complex pop melodies with a cacophonous whirl of drums and electro synths.
It's nearly impossible to box the band's labyrinthine sound into a single genre; perhaps that's why the band was chosen to soundtrack an episode of American Horror Story back in its third season. Their sound is all-consuming and inextricably authentic to them. Sweet Crude presents themselves as they are, and doesn't try to conform to anything other than what suits them. That actualization is also the theme of the ensembles sophomore effort, Officiel//Artificiel.
"The whole record is about trying to find your authentic self," vocalist Alexis Marceaux said in a statement. "Stripping yourself down and realizing what other people and society tell you to be, and what you actually are. And each song tells that story in its own little way."