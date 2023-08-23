Whether you are planning a weekend night out or you're working a babysitting gig, there's enough to choose from at the box office.

In Popdust's column, Box Office Breakdown, we aim to inform you of the top flicks to check out every weekend depending on what you're in the mood to enjoy. Looking to laugh? What about having your pants scared off? Maybe you just need a little love? Whatever the case may be, we have you covered. Take a peek at our top picks for this week…

A primatologist and a silverback gorilla have a lot more in common than is normal, or even uncanny. The gorilla and the scientist have been together the monkey's entire life, but when an experiment with CRISPR (a gene-altering science) does not go as planned, the gorilla strays away from his gentle nature. And he is not the only primate of his kind who is going to be trying to destroy anything that comes in his path. The scientist must work with a team of genetic engineers to find the anecdote to the problem, entering in a battlefield and hoping to bring back his friend.

PG-13 | Running Time 1hr 55m | New Line Cinema | Director: Brad Peyton

Starring:Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, and more!

Family drama has never been quite like this. A mentally unstable man goes to therapy seeking out help with his hallucinations. He also casually mentions that his brother is coming to town. Little does the therapist know that the brother of this man is someone she's interested in starting a relationship with. Crossing the lines of what is appropriate and what isn't make for a messy situation as she tries to find a diagnosis for her patient, keep up her her romance, and find the truth in the matter of what is real and what is not. Hopefully you will not find it relatable.

PG-13 | Running Time 1hr 29m | Before the Door Pictures | Director: Brian Shoaf

Starring:Zachary Quinto, Jenny Slate, Sheila Vand, and more!

An English war criminal and former general has been hiding from authorities all over the world after the trouble he has gotten himself into over the years. Hardly anyone even remembers that he exists. In his latest hideout, he finds a new housekeeper to keep him company. Eventually the two develop a sort of companionship. This grows far more complicated when he learns she is actually an agent who had been hired by the government to protect him. He is about to make a choice that will change the course of both of their lives forever. If that doesn't sound like something to put you on the edge of your seat, then I don't know what would.

R | Running Time 1hr 30m | Enderby Entertainment | Director: Brad Silberling

Starring:Ben Kingsley, Hera Hilmar, Peter Serafinowicz, and more!

Yes, this is a movie about a dog who helps save people during World War I, but just stay with me for a second. It's not as cheesy as it sounds. For one, it's based on a true story, and explores the history of the most decorated dog in the American military ever. I bet you're wondering how many dogs are in the military. That is not the point. Follow this pup as he goes through basic training and shows off being much braver than any of the soldiers. Bring your kids (or your friend's kids) and you all might actually learn something.

PG | Running Time 1hr 25m | Fun Academy Media Group | Director: Richard Lanni

Starring:Helena Bonham Carter, Logan Lerman, Gérard Depardieu, and more!

And our ⭐️ TOP PICK ⭐️ ...

We saved the scariest for last with this thriller starring a familiar face or two for many of you out there. A bunch of friends are hanging out and playing Truth or Dare. Totally normal right? Things start to go wrong when one of them decides to lie and refuses to perform a dare. Sounds a little extreme and a whole lot of scary. The group must figure out how these terrifying things are happening or run the risk of supernatural forces taking over their game night forever. How long will them demon let them go on before he gets tired of playing the game?

PG-13 | Running Time 1hr 40m | Blumhouse Productions | Director: Jeff Wadlow

Starring:Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, and more!

