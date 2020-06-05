12 Black Indie Musicians to Support on Bandcamp Today
Bandcamp is waiving revenue shares today, and you should support POC artists.
Today is another Bandcamp Friday, meaning until midnight tonight, the platform will be waiving revenue shares and letting artists take 100 percent of profits.
Now more than ever, as Black Lives Matter protests occur around the world, it's extremely important to lift marginalized voices. The music industry has repeatedly erased Black voices throughout history, despite the fact that most mainstream genres were invented by Black people.
Christelle Bofale<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTIxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDg5ODA3Mn0.LN_gH1WEpaOigjtf-5jo36sV3cIx1XyLleJ2fIjNBwY/img.jpg?width=980" id="3dd5b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9bab7082468bcff0aa1a9e8874d3e74b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>Taking inspiration from songwriter extraordinaires like Joni Mitchell and (Sandy) Alex G, Texan musician Christelle Bofale blends notes of jazz, dream-pop, folk, and her family's Congolese roots into a brand of indie rock that's entirely her own.</p>
Proper.<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTMwOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjIxMjg1M30.IN-CA7huV-IsLCmlXJN77OsdnP5MBEEGsIUvepE5uz4/img.jpg?width=980" id="f72f8" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0561e54faa18997bddc322e393e3471c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" /><p>It's no secret that the emo genre hasn't always been welcoming to folks who aren't white and straight. Brooklyn band Proper. are a refreshing change of pace, layering their vibrant guitar riffs with lyrics that are either tongue-in-cheek or stop you in your tracks. Take these exclamations from "New Years Resolutions": "If your feminism isn't intersectional, we don't want it / If only cisgendered black lives matter to you, we don't want it / If you're only an ally on a keyboard, we don't want it!"</p>
Meet Me @ the Altar<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI4Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzM2ODE2MH0.pWO2VzE07woxpx6VxAxktoLGC7pApLq5LcfpA2eZjJ0/img.jpg?width=980" id="02d19" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="79adafb30d663abc0a6d17e7b2617ac0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Meet me @ the alter" /><p>Meet Me @ the Altar is a trio of women of color stretched between Florida, New Jersey, and Georgia. Their rapid kick drums and face-melting riffs are juxtaposed with Edith Johnson's crystal-clear vocals.</p>
Teamonade<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI4NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NDI5MzM1OX0.T29ap27jEBvvzmPCfzStjx_q00mg5tLbds9rMJlYIzw/img.jpg?width=980" id="24a04" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e45c7e196ba7bd93d4b2401a8b4fae46" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Teamonade" /><p>A trio based out of Ohio, Teamonade's upbeat, mathy indie rock is just as refreshing as an ice-cold Arnold Palmer. Their latest single "goin thru it" is a candid account of mental health issues that feels particularly heartwarming in the midst of "self care" trends. "I've never spent cash on a new pair of shoes," vocalist Osi Okoro sings. "Unless my mom told me that I had to look good for the Lord."</p>
Mal Devisa<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDAyNDczNX0.VCFcwFgpn2FaV8xP9pvwDdcGuvGfWxmOSn7zfAB4K2g/img.jpg?width=980" id="c36dc" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="329fb47065aa6c42f9ba913bafbc4cb1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mal Devisa" /><p>Deja Carr's first album as Mal Devisa was originally released in 2016, but the New England musician's haunting indie rock feels just as relevant four years later. With a quiet rage, Carr is defiant and assured, taking inspiration from the Black Lives Matter movement. "Does it kill you to know that we're all dying?" Carr sings on "Fire." "It kills me to know."</p>
Alfred.<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5NjUyNDM4OX0.2o5aerUDkWAeHSsHDfYDQwDGMza2ty1P3I67WbYM7iQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="753d4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d301d5be4280f752e6123e131b0aa405" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Alfred" /><p>Alfred. channels frustration into his unique breed of alternative hip-hop. The Virginia rapper's latest project <em>One Trick Pony </em>feels like self-expression in its truest form, building off of clever sample usage and a hypnotic flow.</p>
Medhane<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjM4OTc2NX0.OClpOlWFkOuQounEjFinIrL0Gh2uiMw4IeIoe4Zj2wI/img.jpg?width=980" id="a004b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="63f44d278caa4807bce7a25e479bb2e2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Medhane" /><p>Over the past few months, Brooklyn rapper Medhane has gone from an underground favorite to one of music <a href="https://www.popdust.com/medhane-interview-full-circle-2645576544.html" target="_self">critics' favorite</a> rising voices in hip-hop. The languid, homespun feel of his new album <em>Cold Water </em>is sure to appeal to fans of alt-rap torchbearers like Earl Sweatshirt, while his profound lyrics and moody delivery would make Biggie proud.</p>
Vagabon<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyODE4MTk5NH0.M460CO_QaRFEfjEkmjE4Dl-uxq-QwkZZMI_0pkfL9dM/img.jpg?width=980" id="6ad8a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bac5ce4d57baa2c743bc0b9d58d1f67c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Vagabon" /><p>Having gotten her start in Brooklyn's DIY scene, Lætitia Tamko—a.k.a. Vagabon—has become an inimitable, enigmatic force in indie music. While her 2017 debut <em>Infinite Worlds</em> was a delicately stunning collection of stripped-down rock, her self-titled album from last year expands into experimental synth-pop.</p>
Ahomari.<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0Njk5Mzk0Nn0.TTM0rW3uZmXu0c60_TE3JIjcfiSD6Av6NOfvV27tu9s/img.jpg?width=980" id="5f85f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="616d35313a1df94e869d50eb0df3a0df" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ahomari." /><p>South Carolinian artist Ahomari wavers between synth-pop, experimental electronica, and lo-fi beats in a sound that's entrancing and complex. They've said that they use music to cope with the stresses of being a queer Black person based in the South, and that sublime, escapist feeling in their music translates to listeners.</p>
Debby Friday<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDkzOTY1Mn0.QsmhnkuxWlu4xlXDmtLHgtDOsP4boF-8ORa4o73QznU/img.jpg?width=980" id="d1aa3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f8b778d2805855b2a8abef33ecb41994" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Debby Friday" /><p>Vancouver-via-Nigeria producer/singer Debby Friday also uses music as a way of coping with everyday oppression. Taking cues from left-field industrial acts like Death Grips, Friday's music is dark, aggressive, and bone-chilling, culminating into a wash of catharsis.</p>
Angelboy + the Halos<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTI5OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDI0NzQwM30.Y_eY_GRiXknDapXxtmcB1dR_Z7vJbT5VEqlQFkdOgFM/img.jpg?width=980" id="33760" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7f7181fc99fc2707839e544647024254" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Angelboy+ the Halos" /><p>Angelboy + the Halos embody everything that is good in sunny, guitar-forward indie rock. Their bright sound feels youthful and fresh, reminiscent of your favorite albums of the 2000s.</p>
Yves Tumor<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM3NTMwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTU5Nzk5MDI0NH0.P7FYYHxWsZgR5Jk63BDFPO-FjKNKqOhZMv_AmKCVn60/img.jpg?width=980" id="db662" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab6c4e574086ee23f6dc7bf31a9d31b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yves Tumor" /><p>Experimentalist Yves Tumor knows no bounds. Throughout their career, the Italian-based musician has shapeshifted between ambient noise and maximalist, orchestral pop; both sides of the spectrum are stunning. Yves Tumor's latest record, this year's <em>Heaven to a Tortured Mind, </em>saw them move towards a lustful, rock-leaning sound.</p>
Racist Video Game YouTuber Implodes After Being Called "Cringe" on Reddit
Even the most seasoned cringe connoisseurs could never have foreseen the sheer depth of cringe that Krist was capable of sinking to.
"Krist the 30 Year Old Boomer" is actually 37.
He tells us as much in his latest YouTube video, "I Am Done," in which he asserts that after "supporting the gaming companies for as long as I can remember," he is never going to buy another console game in his entire life.
- Keemstar the Grifter: Etika's Suicide and YouTube Drama - Popdust ›
- Joey Salads Peed into His Own Mouth, Now He Wants Your Vote ... ›
- Toxic YouTube Culture Leads to Another Suicide Attempt - Popdust ›
- Corporate Voices Get Behind 'Black Lives Matter' Cause - The New ... ›
- Watch: New YouTube video donates to Black Lives Matter funds for ... ›
- Fans to celebs, influencers: support Black Lives Matter or don't post ... ›
- When your child's favorite YouTube celebrity is a secret racist - The ... ›
- These Brands Aren't Staying Silent on Black Lives – Adweek ›
- Ex-cop urges 'lone wolf patriots' to attack Black Lives Matter activists ... ›
- Netflix, Hulu, HBO Support of Black Lives Matter, George Floyd ... ›
Jake Paul Charged in Connection with Looting—But He Did Nothing Wrong (This Time...)
As reprehensible as Jake Paul is as a person, he is innocent in this case
Over the weekend YouTube star Jake Paul was filmed in a Scottsdale, Arizona Mall that was in the process of being looted by rioters.
Though Paul insists that he did not participate in any of the looting or vandalism—which included smashing the windows of a display car and breaking into a Sephora—the Scottsdale Police Department reports receiving hundreds of tips alerting them to his involvement. Internet sleuths who saw footage of Paul posted on Instagram have insisted that Paul was complicit—if not directly implicated—in the worst of the rioting and wanted to see Paul locked up. As a result, the 23-year-old icon of Internet buffoonery has now been charged with two misdemeanors: Criminal Trespassing and Unlawful Assembly.