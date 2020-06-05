It's no secret that the emo genre hasn't always been welcoming to folks who aren't white and straight. Brooklyn band Proper. are a refreshing change of pace, layering their vibrant guitar riffs with lyrics that are either tongue-in-cheek or stop you in your tracks. Take these exclamations from "New Years Resolutions": "If your feminism isn't intersectional, we don't want it / If only cisgendered black lives matter to you, we don't want it / If you're only an ally on a keyboard, we don't want it!"