Bob Dylan and Phoebe Bridgers each released albums this week.

Dylan is a legendary 79-year-old folk singer, while Bridgers is a rising 25-year-old indie rock musician. But both have an eerie knack for describing how it feels to live in America during these peculiar times.

Bridgers is a fan of Dylan. After his album dropped, she tweeted, "honestly...bob dylan is sick." She's also compared herself to Dylan, telling The Guardian that "at 12 or 13 I was just like, I'm the next Bob Dylan." That statement would sound insane if it wasn't arguably true.





