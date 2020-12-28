Phoebe Bridgers Became a Star This Year
How did Phoebe Bridgers turn from an indie darling to one of 2020's biggest breakout stars?
The first time I saw a photo of Phoebe Bridgers, she was standing in a graveyard, glaring at the camera.
It was 2017. The photo had been posted by Julien Baker, one third of the trio she and Bridgers would later form and an artist I was obsessed with at the time. Phoebe was opening for Julien then. She had only one EP out—a collection of acoustic recordings that featured the original version of "Killer," which I still think is one of Bridgers' best tracks.
"Sometimes I think I'm a killer," sang Bridgers in that song, going on to sing about Jeffrey Dahmer and death. Discovering her also coincided with the later end of my serial killer obsession, so I was instantly hooked. What I didn't realize was that Bridgers was on the brink of blowing up.
Now, Bridgers is topping best-of-the-year lists. Her song was voted number one song of the year by a poll of Pitchfork readers. She's name-dropped by President Obama and Grammy-nominated. She's worked with some of the biggest artists out there. She is one of the biggest artists out there.
How did it all happen? How did Bridgers soar from an indie darling to a near-icon so quickly?
Years of Work
Part of Bridgers' fame stems from the fact that she's been massively productive and willing to put in the work. She's been playing music and networking in LA for years, and you can find old projects and appearances of hers scattered around the internet. She even appeared in a Taco Bell and an Apple commercial. Hey, you do what you gotta do to get your foot in the door.
In 2018, Bridgers collaborated with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, forming boygenius, a power-trio that made mournful indie folk and cemented Bridgers at the heart of the indie scene. She released her delicate and devastating first album "Stranger In the Alps." Then she formed Better Oblivion Community Center with indie icon Conor Oberst, releasing their debut in 2019. But 2020 was the year Bridgers really went for the stratosphere.
Collaborations
Bridgers' talent for collaboration is also part of what has led to her world domination. On April 3, Bridgers released a collaboration with the 1975 called "Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America." Bridgers has always been amazing, virtuosic even, at collaboration, and this one was no exception; she had introduced herself to the 1975's legions of fans, who were unknowingly poised to love her music.
Amazing Music
Over that terrible spring, Bridgers released two excellent singles—the eerie, gentle "Garden Song" and the powerful "Kyoto," an angsty but not jaded lament about her father. Bridgers' second album Punisher was released on June 18, 2020, and its apocalyptic messaging only hit harder in the midst of all the chaos. Her songwriting and music has been much-lauded, and it's really quite exceptional in every respect. After hearing her song "Funeral," John Mayer tweeted that the song was the "arrival of a giant." And here Phoebe is, towering above us all.
Live Performances
This year, Bridgers should've been celebrating Punisher's release by going on world tours, gracing stadiums across the globe. But she worked musical performances in 2020 to her favor better than almost anyone, releasing countless charming DIY videos that perfectly fit the quarantine aesthetic while also showing off her talents.
In March, she pioneered the at-home concert genre with an at-home stream for Pitchfork.
In April, she performed Kyoto from her bathtub on Kimmel.
She performed "ICU" on the Late Late Show with James Corden from her car.
She played a Tiny Desk concert against a green screen of the Oval Office.
In November, she graced Seth Meyers and an empty concert hall with a performance of "I Know The End."
She performed a beautiful, Christmas-themed version of "Savior Complex" on Fallon.
In between, there were countless features, interviews, performances, and profiles. There was a collaboration with Carmen Maria Machado in "Playboy" and at-home livestreams and so, so much more.
Ongoing Projects
In May, Bridgers launched a contest challenging fans to create their own videos for "Garden Song." It spawned some incredible works of art.
In October, Bridgers announced the debut of her very own record label, Saddest Factory, signing the artist Claud Mintz. Of course, she didn't stop there. She released iconic merch, including a shirt with a cop car on fire. She also released a pair of sweatpants with the message "Phoebe Bridgers" on the a**, leading her countless fans to show them off while proclaim to the internet: "Phoebe Bridgers owns my a**."
On November 3 Bridgers announced she would cover the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" if Biden won; she and Maggie Rogers released a cover on November 13th and raised thousands of dollars for Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization in Georgia.
But she wasn't done yet. Bridgers has traditionally released Christmas music each year and this year was no different; she dropped a cover of Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December" and donated the proceeds to the Los Angeles's Downtown Women's Shelter.
Endless Accolades
Bridgers' music has constantly been praised across the Internet. Her song "Motion Sickness" went viral on TikTok in 2020, becoming popular in certain queer and cottagecore spaces. Then she was nominated for four Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album. Then on December 1st she released a video for her song "Savior Complex" starring Normal People's Paul Mescal and directed by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Then came the flood of best-of-the-year lists; Bridgers graced nearly all of them. Obama referenced "Kyoto" as one of his top songs of the year and Pitchfork's readers ranked "Kyoto" as song of the year and "I Know the End" as #4.
Twitter SpatsBridgers made it through the year with remarkably little controversy, but she did garner some critics on Twitter after she mercilessly came for Eric Clapton, calling his music "extremely mediocre." She also called The Strokes an "industry plant."
Her digital presence—unfiltered, NSFW, aggressively bisexual and always absurdly funny—is certainly part of her appeal, though one has to wonder what will happen in the future as Bridgers inevitably grows more famous.
Sad the Whole Time
Throughout it all, Bridgers has remained as sad as ever. That's part of what's made her music so widely beloved. She has a way of writing about the sadness and futility of existence that shone brighter than ever in the desolation of 2020.
What's next for Bridgers? Grammys and more accolades, certainly. High-profile collaborations, probably (a collaboration with Taylor Swift could be in the works; Bridgers continues to refer to an album called f**klore on Twitter). A major stadium tour filled with sad girls screaming along to "I Know The End," definitely. A string of murders as she predicted in "Killer"? Unlikely, but fame definitely does tend to mess with people's heads.
In "Garden Song," she sings, "No I'm not afraid of hard work / I get everything I want," and judging by this year, that is all certainly true. But the question is: What does she actually want?
"I hopped the fence when I was 17 / I knew what I wanted then," she sings. Now she's gotten everything and the sky is the limit, but where is the queen of sadness to go next in a broken world now that she's hacked its algorithm and convinced everyone to fall in love with her?
It seems like right now, she's been spending a lot of time cleaning, which makes a weird sort of sense and feels straight out of a Bridgers song.
What’s been your small lesson from this year? “This is my only advice: If you live alone, clean your house the way… https://t.co/xKmyrhUOOa— BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC Radio 6 Music)1608192669.0
Best of Black Culture in 2020
I'll be calling everything an "entanglement" for the rest of my days
There's no need to say it: 2020 was a rough year for everyone. But amidst the bounty of badness, there were small gems.
Black culture especially took some major losses — Rappers endorsing Trump, the death of major icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, and constant political and social unrest reminding us of the persistence of structural racism.
And yet, it managed to be a really good year for Black culture. From music to film and some of the little good quarantine content that emerged from the pandemic, the best, small joys were the products of Black joy.
The 20 Best Overlooked Albums of 2020
Most things about 2020 sucked, but not the music.
With the live music world at a complete standstill, musicians had a lot of free time on their hands in 2020.
A terrible year brought forth great albums by many of pop's biggest names; Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and Lady Gaga each put out a record (or two!) this year, just to name a few. But in the shadows of all those major-label releases, there was a quiet storm of independent bands, singer-songwriters, and rappers, all coping with 2020's terrors by doing what they do best: making some music.
KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjMzOTA2MX0.Nweg34ITPg2hEcZLsaezbOBxBI1XVZhnYi6XHjokq7Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="02cb5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7a5bd8d4e29bba4768f28f67aded95a8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl" /><p>On her debut album <em>Forever, Ya Girl, </em>Brooklyn-via-Chicago upstart KeiyaA offers her own inventive take on R&B. Mixing elements of experimental hip-hop with flourishes of psychedelic funk, KeyiaA meditates on loneliness, inviting you to make sense of your own self-reflections in the process.</p>
Short Fictions, Fates Worse Than Death<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTMyNjgyN30.o_lzhWL3jDtEvfB9brXSgE3Us9YQ7nyNSh6jLJ3TP6Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="b8aa6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="edecc0fe3f9c3201f45b077f98ced5c6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Short Fictions, Fates Worse Than Death" /><p>Released at the very end of 2019, <em>Fates Worse Than Death </em>seemed to forebode one of the darkest times in modern history. But Pittsburgh indie band Short Fictions used their debut record to highlight topics like climate change and gentrification—issues that, like pandemics, impact marginalized communities most severely. Over twinkly guitar riffs, <em>Fates Worse Than Death </em>is a soundtrack for a harsh reality.</p>
Hook, Crashed My Car<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDc1MjI2MH0.0wbjsiEtBPkI-q6OFhosIK7Sg_Q7rheEcZPbHUuCNLM/img.jpg?width=980" id="596a2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="12183932d80492a7ab7560d55ef29f08" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hook, Crashed My Car" /><p>Hook's <em>Crashed My Car </em>is tailor-made for all messy house parties that couldn't happen. In collaboration with rising DIY producer Nedarb—perhaps best known for his collaborations with the late Lil Peep—the young California rapper has made a name for herself with raspy delivery, and an infectious spunk. Though the woozy, distorted instrumentals of <em>Crashed My Car </em>might feel like a stone's throw from "SoundCloud rap," Hook's whip-smart lyrics and solid choruses set her miles ahead of the pack.</p>
Ratboys, Printer’s Devil<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTgxNzU5OX0.xDtTMHAzHHIz8zLacEWFb1SLoaHGPGyAsjfZW_jbDMs/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb90d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e270046d74113040c47ca97f79411e5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ratboys, Printer\u2019s Devil" /><p>Chicago band Ratboys tightened and solidified their sound on <em>Printer's Devil</em>, a power pop record boasting bold riffs and a catchiness reminiscent of '90s groups like the Breeders. Its lyrics evoke the confusion of young adulthood, realizing in hindsight that the tribulations of adolescence never truly go away—they only adapt with you. Wistful and heartwarming, <em>Printer's Devil </em>is a contemporary take on tried-and-true alt formulas.</p>
Empty Country, Empty Country<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzg1NTIwMH0.wq6OjX734SovgyM_RvgvTXvtIoXa5WgwhuTgCbDFqew/img.jpg?width=980" id="91ca9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="735a6504c9eb44a504c40325799fe4c2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Empty Country, Empty Country" /><p>Empty Country is the new solo project of Joseph D'Agostino, frontman of the now-defunct New Jersey band Cymbals Eat Guitars. His debut under the new name is a refreshing dose of Americana-lite that aches with grief and anxiety towards an uncertain future. <em>Empty Country</em> is brimming with heartbreaking lore, such as a miner who envisions his daughter's future after his inevitable death, or a man waiting for his wife's biopsy results. And though most, if not all, of these tales are fictitious, D'Agnostino's nuanced writing strikes a delicate nerve.</p>
Sorry, 925<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDY4MDMwM30.7ynf5XrryVVuOMoVn7_WRtj88oCTSPEwmRukF1L1ay8/img.jpg?width=980" id="d8163" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa57660f7c24a76e21194a28dc036d96" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sorry, 925" /><p>The sound of London band Sorry is a bit tricky to pin down. A cocktail of post-punk, indie rock, jazz, and pop, their debut album <em>925 </em>is a chaotic whirlwind in the best way possible. Helmed by the witty lyrics and often jarring voice of Asha Lorenz, the album's songs are full of irreverent, unapologetic attitude. Albeit unusual on paper, Sorry still manage to pull you in to all their music's idiosyncrasies.</p>
Deeper, Auto-Pain<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzQ4NTQ0MH0.j8O1ENpPZwQ0wpnfiL7GUoAAZclHhhU4qkRai7nR1Rw/img.jpg?width=980" id="42501" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df87f58c0b119f3c3a2061b718653d58" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Deeper, Auto-Pain" /><p>Chicago band Deeper are one of the most promising acts to emerge from the post-punk craze's latest iteration. With sparkling synths, forward-moving drums, and nimble riffs, the band's new album <em>Auto-Pain</em> evokes the complex, erratic energy of post-punk greats like Devo and Wire. The record ruminates on self-care in the context of all-consuming depression, and as Deeper hope to make peace with themselves, the album envelops you in its intricacies.</p>
Floral Tattoo, You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODk3NjQ5Nn0.2ZTEORbHmFCbkojO5o_Q06vOBoG84zYUr1_slqjXljs/img.jpg?width=980" id="3ef40" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="09fd288213de647c1837fe8d828d28f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Floral Tattoo, You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start" /><p>Though released before quarantine began, <em>You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start </em>is an album fit for feeling stagnant as time passes by. The latest record by Seattle band Floral Tattoo might deal with frustrations of mundane service jobs and crappy apartments, but as a whole, its tight musicality advances it beyond tired adolescent angst.</p>
Trace Mountains, Lost In the Country<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDMxOTY0N30.fa7jFLScCItEEDptj-IThC8ECACO-RLzzmhwLnTMLU8/img.jpg?width=980" id="ddc07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa57b7915b40ed249c734742d546d163" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trace Mountains, Lost In the Country" /><p>Though he rose to local prominence as founding member of the beloved New York band LVL UP, Dave Benton seemed like he was losing himself. On <em>Lost In the Country, </em>the latest album under his solo moniker Trace Mountains, Benton attempts to make sense of his place in the world—or his own personal world, at least—over brisk guitar rock, inspired by his recent move from Brooklyn to the quaint Hudson Valley. Rather than moping about the "could've beens," <em>Lost In the Country </em>acts as a how-to guide for shaping your own reality.</p>
Stay Inside, Viewing<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzgzMjk0Mn0.lIuT2frWvvARioCJnTj2pvMrkMnZ2C1ygKTubqOde6s/img.jpg?width=980" id="dfc7a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="61b79f907b9bdf21d78b4d7275684da8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Stay Inside, Viewing" /><p>Floating somewhere between post-hardcore, emo, and shoegaze is Brooklyn's Stay Inside, whose music grips with trauma and potential dangers of the outside world—public heath crises aside. Alternating between bombastic, sweltering chords and calmer moments, <em>Viewing </em>is just as dynamic and ambitious as it is refreshingly cathartic.</p>
Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MTMxNjI1OX0.XJgCKuNZWtoqAiZV8Ls7HJrJs5f_Yu5brK36jBFo0F8/img.jpg?width=980" id="72191" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab60cbf361645767a5826de1d6ac5e53" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia" /><p>In a music industry so fraught with sexism and racism, Lido Pimienta's <em>Miss Colombia </em>acts as a fierce reclamation of her crown. The Colombia-born, Canada-raised musician's latest album is a fusion of pop-adjacent genres, held together by a core of Afro-Colombian influences. Though the album's mostly Spanish lyrics convey anger, its layered, heavily-detailed instrumentation gives the music a hopeful edge.</p>
NNAMDÏ, BRAT<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjczMzI2N30.kSH_r3MzxV99XRw-uZW4h3TYBsGJ7g98Y-kHhWadAi0/img.jpg?width=980" id="39c4e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="29d534de6bc242bcb8d8acea273478b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="NNAMD\u00cf, BRAT" /><p>Musician and general artistic polyglot NNAMDÏ is a man with endless personas. His latest album <em>BRAT </em>leaps between rock, synth-pop, and everywhere in-between, all with the elegance of someone hopelessly devoted to their craft. But behind every restless artist are moments of self-doubt; for each moment NNAMDÏ soars, there's another in which he second-guesses his entire trajectory. This gives <em>BRAT</em> a sense of semi-autobiographical charm, in all its thrilling moments.</p>
Yaya Bey, Madison Tapes<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDA2Mjc3MX0.v7VvEIhsGPUpoCVfNSxs77Bk3iS65oyd37RsI0D7q7w/img.jpg?width=980" id="6cbd9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee9fc139d0530d9b1d35c8912d3cd30a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yaya Bey, Madison Tapes" /><p>It's clear just from peering at the track titles of Yaya Bey's third album, <em>Madison Tapes, </em>that its delineate life in small, yet heartbreaking moments, like when you decide to unfollow a former fling on social media, or when you long to share the excitement of a job promotion with a partner. A collection of intimate, DIY neo-soul, <em>Madison Tapes </em>is Yaya Bey's own interpretation of breakup songs.</p>
Disheveled Cuss, Disheveled Cuss<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzE3Nzc5NX0.odMvg_R7S5xKL9cnXDw0PUG6VKFrfwwUYHTasgFXCA4/img.jpg?width=980" id="3d70d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e9285ca37e1e83e3daa2d6876ab27af" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Disheveled Cuss, Disheveled Cuss" /><p>Nick Reinhart's solo project, Disheveled Cuss, is a self-described attempt at making "normal songs"—whatever that means when you're also the guitarist of math rockers Tera Melos. While <em>Disheveled Cuss </em>bears tinges of the austere experimentation that built Tera Melos' legacy, this album entwines those frenzies rhythms and guitar lines with more accessible power pop. While Reinhart's skill as a guitarist has always been evident, <em>Disheveled Cuss </em>outlines irrefutable evidence of his songwriting chops, too. </p>
MIKE, weight of the world<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTk5ODM4MH0.2807wsmH4ucA346nKfQrpP5MTYpjowmj1hA8wnCF7Nw/img.jpg?width=980" id="8cccf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="14d0b4b2961deac75f5aaa5dc199d891" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="MIKE, weight of the world" /><p>After losing his mother last year, 21-year-old MC MIKE channels his grief into his latest project, <em>weight of the world. </em>With off-kilter beats and a flow undoubtedly inspired by MF DOOM, the album reflects on his childhood and rise to underground prominence. </p>
Bully, SUGAREGG<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDU0MzI3MH0.RIoivaaczC5WnOaRPWM8ik67QlRNbHJexYqlWOc2a-I/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb7ce" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="132bafe89553718ffe0048e59cd1b274" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bully, SUGAREGG" /><p>With her project Bully, grunge rock revivalist Alicia Bognanno is an expert in gritty howls, sticky hooks, and the best of noisy '90s guitar pop. There's no shortage of any of that on her latest album, <em>SUGAREGG, </em>which feels like a freewheeling trip to self-discovery. Across the album's songs, Bognanno sings of past lovers, societal norms, and advice she wishes she'd heard sooner. Altogether, it's a delight to join her on the ride.</p>
Yankee Bluff, Everybody Hits<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTYxMjk4NX0.H8xtAmVAUQFCaT5YFR_SkYW4ZTeDj96rbNKRwl6LJA8/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3d75" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5142836b3a0d1b1ce1636a2d0aec6deb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yankee Bluff, Everybody Hits" /><p>Depending who you ask, Yankee Bluff could be considered a supergroup. The duo's members are both best known for their work in emo revival bands that broke up too soon: Algernon Cadwallader's Peter Helmis and Snowing's Nate Dionne. On the debut album from their new band Yankee Bluff, you won't find the twinky riffs or strained yells of their former bands. <em>Everybody Hits </em>instead sees the pair explore lo-fi indie rock with a punk flair.</p>
Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzg0MDcyOX0.VtD2sag__gn9mWoGLI-avMylp2m6yc9MSqvYNGeajqE/img.jpg?width=980" id="59c1c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b90a914d6a9d1b92139062acb94c1ee1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland" /><p><em>Transmissions </em>might not be <em>new, </em>per se, but it's a well-rounded introduction to an incredibly influential composer. Blending jazz, new age, folk, the compilation album attempts to summarize the decades-spanning career of Beverly Glenn-Copeland, who—in addition to being considered one of the best in his field—also became a fixture in the Black trans community. Due to the often autobiographical nature of his music, <em>Transmissions </em>details heartbreak, dissatisfaction, and then, euphoria.</p>
Ohmme, Fantasize Your Ghost<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjc2ODU2Nn0.Pr4ZMPGV9X9MOvHKYygysyFkZFg9D_kl6CLv2MAp4qA/img.jpg?width=980" id="c6279" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="950c9f19ca21bc14862938d4e745c038" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ohmme, Fantasize Your Ghost" /><p>Ohmme are revolutionizing pop on their own terms. After cutting their teeth in the Chicago scene and recording with the likes of Jeff Tweedy and Chance the Rapper, the duo's second album <em>Fantasize Your Ghost </em>is an expansive collection of modern baroque pop, elevated by Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham's harmonies.</p>
Special Interest, The Passion Of<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTMzOTE3N30.V9EFwyc5TvDfusnPkFxXiVBPcVQXUo1_6zn6j01GGr8/img.jpg?width=980" id="5ef5d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="53e75a6f1896585d2bea112418e88e92" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Special Interest, The Passion Of" /><p>The music of Special Interest was never meant to go down easy. Their latest album <em>The Passion Of </em>is a mix of glam noise-punk with crunchy industrial elements, a combination ideal for screaming and thrashing about the endless ways life infuriates you, whether it be war or the latest gawdy condo driving up rent prices. Between singing about love on a personal level or social issues, <em>The Passion Of </em>also tributes the band's Black gay forebearers with grace.</p>
