Phoebe Bridgers promised that a main tenet of her sophomore album, Punisher, would be "crying," as if emotional anguish hadn't been the driving force of her career thus far.

While the Los Angelean singer/songwriter asserts that she loves her life and hasn't experienced much more trauma than your average 25-year-old woman, she also recognizes that despair is a widely-shared experience. Punisher expands on Bridgers' knack for gut-wrenching lyrics served with a wit that could cut diamonds; this is, after all, the same musician whose breakthrough came with an upbeat diss track about her abuser.



