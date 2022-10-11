Spooky season is upon us — and so is the Bones and All trailer. The new Luca Guadinino film, his second feature starring Timothee Chalamet since Call Me By Your Name, is almost here and it’s about cannibals.

When I recall last year’s Armie Hammer mess I still shudder. But … you can see where I’m going with this.

However ironic the coincidence, Bones and All is not a comedy. It’s a tender, thrilling love story — not the ‘erotic thriller’ Don’t Worry Darling claimed to be — and a lesson in cinematography. It’s also a masterclass in dirtbag fashion.

The trailer dropped recently — and, of course, the red carpet fits have been fire — and I haven’t stopped thinking about … the clothes.

Why are we surprised? Any Timothee Chalamet project is bound to spark talk of his exquisite sartorial choices. And his outfits are equally thrilling on-screen as his Venice Film Festival ensemble was off-screen. And in Bones and All, side-by-side with Taylor Russell, the pair pull off fit after blood-stained fit. They’re slaying — literally.

From ripped jeans and perfectly-fitting white tees, to full cowboy attire, I haven’t been this excited for a film’s fashion since Queen and Slim.

Of course, as I’m wont to do, I’ll probably be recreating these outfits for the rest of my life.

Double knee rips? Cut-off tees? Western accessories? Flannel???? I’m here for it. For that authentic dirtbag look — without the blood, or the bones, and all — vintage shopping is the key.

Second-hand shopping is generally better in all ways. It’s a more sustainable, more ethical way to find more unique pieces. But who has time to filter through the racks at Goodwill? Especially when you’ve got something specific.

It’s a no from me. So I prefer to use the gift of the internet to search for specific products and specific aethetics.

My first choice: Grailed. Skip the shitshow that’s going on with TheRealReal right now and other super-pretentious online marketplaces. Grailed is for the people. It’s like a more selective eBay. I’ve been shopping on Grailed since my Hypebeast days and their selection has only gotten better.

With buyer protection — so you don’t get scammed — and a whole host of unique sellers, outfit yourself for fall for half the price of shopping new.

Here are only some of the Bones and All inspired looks I’m searching for on Grailed:

Double Distressed Denim Timothee Chalamet, Bones and All via MGM At first sight, I fell in head-over-heels with these jeans. I’m devoted to double-paneled knees on my pants. But now I’m tempted to go the opposite direction with double rips. This super-distressed look is peak dirtbag. Pair literally anything with these for an immediate grunge-inspired edge.

Printed Shirts Timothee Chalamet, Bones and All via MGM Prints aren’t merely for ostentatious peacocking. A subtle print goes a long way. Pair with your outfit or your hair color for an instantly layered-fall fit. Loosely rolled up sleeves and that necklace add personality to the styling. So does the bare torso. Very Oscars 2022 of Timmy.

The Humble White Tank, The Humble White Tee Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell, Bones and All via MGM Or … eschew prints completely and go with a white base for your look. To find the best cut tees and the sturdiest tanks, don’t leave it to your local department store. Tanks and tees are the best items to buy designer because you’ll get high quality at a lower price than statement pieces. Grailed has got you.

All About the Accessories Timothee Chalamet, Bones and All via MGM A bag. A hat. A belt. All together? Masterful. This is how you layer accessories in an understated but effective way. Somehow, this film turned a simple pair of jeans into a riveting outfit. I’m living for it. And if you see me recreating this look on Halloween, you already know where I sourced the pieces.

A Fall Jacket Timothee Chalamet, Bones and All via MGM C’mon, cowboy. The western attire trend isn’t going anywhere. Embrace your inner rebel with a daring fall jacket — frills not required but very much appreciated. Shop vintage from Grailed to avoid that phony cookie-cutter look.



