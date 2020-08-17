As if becoming a massive, record-breaking hip-hop star in three short years wasn't enough on her resume, Cardi B has become somewhat of a spokesperson for progressive politics.

The Bronx rapper has hardly spent a second out of the public eye since entering the universe's collective consciousness with "Bodak Yellow" back in 2017. But in spite of naysayers speculating that she might be a one-hit wonder, Cardi has gone on to rack up a total of four number one hits ("WAP" among them) and a No. 1 debut album, all while juggling new motherhood, constant scrutinization over her marriage to Offset, and an ongoing beef with Nicki Minaj.

But even in the midst of this insanity, Cardi has found the time to get involved in a cause bigger than herself: politics, featuring her leftist heroes in Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.