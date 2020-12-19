9 Celebrities Who Need to Get Vaccinated (for Our Mental Health)
As COVID vaccines start to roll out, we're hoping these famous people don't hesitate to get immunized.
On Wednesday Lord of the Rings actor Sir Ian McKellen received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and said that he felt "euphoric."
Frankly, we felt the same way. At 81 years old McKellen is in a high-risk category for a severe case of COVID. Knowing that the beloved actor and gay rights activist is on his way to immunity is one small anxiety we can remove from the heaping pile of fear and tragedy that has been growing since March.
As this awful year wraps up — with some faint light at the end of the tunnel — this news gave us an opportunity to breathe a small sigh of relief. And we need so many more of those right now.
So as Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are rolled out, here are nine other celebrities who need to hurry up and get vaccinated so we can all sleep a little easier.
Patrick Stewart
Speaking of Sir Ian McKellen, we can't forget his best buddy and fellow knight, Star Trek: TNG star Sir Patrick Stewart. Just like their iconic X-Men characters Magneto and Professor Charles Xavier — though with substantially less super-powered violence — the two are inextricably linked.
They've been friends for decades, and whether they're kissing on the red carpet, touring Coney Island in bowler caps, the two are always better together. Ian McKellen even officiated Patrick Stewart's 2013 wedding to singer Sunny Ozell.
The 80-year-old Picard star has spent his time in quarantine well — advocating for pit bull adoption and reading Shakespeare's poetry to his 1.6 million followers on Instagram. But he ran out of sonnets back in October, so as long as Gandalf is getting immunized, so should Captain Picard.
Betty White
Betty White is 98 years old and still kicking ass. Since 2010, when the Internet came together to get her a gig hosting SNL, the Golden Girls star has had a career resurgence, and we're not ready for her to retire yet. Especially not with Christmas nearly upon us, and Lifetime's Betty White Christmas movie delayed until next year.
2021 is 99% guaranteed to be a huge improvement on the current state of affairs, but that will be especially true if we can look forward to watching Betty White train santas next December. So while a very tough 104-year-old woman in Spain recently beat COVID — and Betty White could probably do the same — it would be great to know that it wasn't even an issue.
So go get immunized, Betty!
Dionne Warwick
I’m still on a mission to end foolishness by 2021. It looks like @theweeknd and @chancetherapper are joining me. Wh… https://t.co/yoMSHfk4BA— Dionne Warwick (@Dionne Warwick)1607966566.0
Dionne Warwick has been an music icon since the 1950s, and the "Walk on By" singer is still active. The R&B legend recently earned the title of "Queen of Twitter" following a series of hilarious no-nonsense tweets.
Among the highlights were Warwick's confusion over Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd's chosen monikers, tweeting at Chance, "If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this." She then called out The Weeknd for his odd approach to spelling before adding, "If you have 'The' in your name i'm coming for you. I need answers today."
Warwick's social media activity even earned her a shoutout on Saturday Night Live, in a sketch with Ego Nwodim portraying the singer as the host of her own talk show, and causing Warwick to mistakenly refer to Billie Eilish as "William Eyelash."
But as great as her social media presence has been in its own right, what's even better is the fact that it has spawned some real good in the world. Following their Twitter exchanges, Warwick is teaming up with Chance the Rapper and The Weeknd on a charity single called "Nothing's Impossible".
Raising money for the nonprofit Not Impossible Foundation, which seeks to eradicate hunger worldwide, the forthcoming song is part of Warwick's declared "mission to end foolishness by 2021." But if she's going to win out against foolishness, she needs to be at the top of her game — which means she'll have no time for COVID.
In other words, we need Dionne Warwick to get vaccinated so she can remain the undisputed queen of Twitter and hopefully make another visit to Popdust in a post-COVID year.
David Attenborough
Speaking of older celebrities blowing up on social media, British naturalist and documentarian Sir David Attenborough recently broke records on Instagram, collecting a million followers faster than anyone in the platform's history. At 94 years old he joined Instagram as part of his effort to promote his new film A Life on Our Planet.
The movie's stated goals are to document the reality of climate change's catastrophic effects on the Earth, and to chart a path toward a more sustainable future. Those are some big goals, and Attenborough is going to need to stay healthy if he's going to help us navigate away from Armageddon.
Also, since he recently started lending his soothing narration to mindfulness exercises for the Headspace app, our mental health may literally depend on him maintaining a healthy set of lungs.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton is a constant delight. Whether she's reading you bedtime stories, sending free books to children, being a beacon for racial equity in the country music scene, or just being an incredibly talented singer-songwriter, we're always happy to have her around. At 74 years old, the "Jolene" singer shouldn't be taking any risks with her health.
Also, Parton donated $1 million to help fund Moderna's vaccine research back in April, so surely that should be worth a priority spot in the line for vaccination.
James Earl Jones
James Earl Jones' voice is a brilliant actor with one of the most iconic voices of all time. From Darth Vader to Mufasa to King Jaffe Joffer in Coming to America, he has secured his place in film history. And with the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America set for release in March of 2021, he's far from done.
But at 89 years old, Jones suffers from type 2 diabetes, putting him at particular risk when it comes to COVID. The recent decision to put Hayden Christensen back in the Darth Vader helmet notwithstanding, we all know that Star Wars' most iconic villain would be nothing without James Earl Jones' incredible voice.
Basically, think of how you feel when you watch the saddest scene in The Lion King (you know the one). That's how sad the entire country is going to be if we screw up by not getting James Earl Jones vaccinated.
Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders is 79 years old. Yet over the last five years he has been an instrumental part of a transformational movement in American politics — with young progressives at its core.
He has spent decades fighting for the rights and needs of the working class, and he continues to do so as "moderate" and Right-wing senators resist any COVID relief legislation that includes even bare minimum direct payments. He was critical in getting necessary legislation like Medicare for All and a Green New Deal to be taken seriously, and now stands to make a real difference as Joe Biden's likely pick for Labor Secretary.
Whether or not he technically qualifies as a celebrity, it's essential that we get Bernie vaccinated ASAP so he can keep fighting and live to see the fruits of his lifetime of hard work.
Jeff Bridges
At 71 years old, Jeff Bridges is younger than most of the celebrities on this list, but the star of The Big Lebowski and Tron is currently receiving treatment for lymphoma. That treatment seems to be going well, as Bridges recently announced that he was "feeling good," but it still puts him at a higher risk category for COVID-19.
With that said, it's not yet clear what kind of impact the vaccines might have on cancer patients and other people with compromised immune systems. So while we don't necessarily want "the Dude" to be the first in line for vaccination, we're hoping that immunization will be a safe option for COVID protection, and wishing Jeff Bridges a speedy recovery.
Selena Gomez
Another celebrity who needs to be extra careful about COVID is Selena Gomez. The "Ice Cream" singer is only 28 years old, but she suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus and, in 2017, received a kidney transplant from her good friend Francia Raisa.
Organ recipients are generally required to take immunosuppressants to prevent their bodies from rejecting the foreign organs, but that also puts them at higher risk for COVID. So Gomez is another case of a celebrity who should probably not rush to be immunized — but shouldn't put it off too long either.
So as we look forward to 2021, we can hopefully look forward to vaccinations for healthcare workers, ourselves, and our loved ones — and also these celebrities. It's the necessary step to finally moving on from this awful pandemic.
For anyone whose curious, the CDC has information on when you might be eligible for a free vaccine.
This Haunts Me: Taylor Swift in That Suitcase
Taylor Swift being carried around in a suitcase in 2017 was the cultural reset.
Who would have thought that when Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me" video was announced as the winner of the 2009 Video Music Award for Video of the Year, it would end like this: Taylor being carried out of her apartment inside a suitcase?
That fateful moment in 2009 was the first domino to fall in a series of events that now haunt me, but none more than the idea of Swift concocting the idea of crawling into a suitcase to avoid being seen by the paparazzi, then being carried out into the trunk of her car.
Get Your Refund for "CyberPunk 2077" - So Bad That Sony Pulled It from the PlayStation Store
The games removal from the PlayStation store comes as complaints have mounted against the highly-anticipated RPG
In what has been an absolutely disastrous roll-out week, Sony announced early this morning that it would be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store.
Negative reviews and poor performance complaints have trailed CyberPunk 2077 since its release on December 10th, and Sony's pull of the highly-anticipated RPG is just the latest dramatic development for a game that has been steeped in obscene glitches since the day of its launch, (let's not forget that people are still seeing characters dicks.)
- 10 RPG's Better Than Cyberpunk 2077 ›
- cyberpunk 2077 ›
- Cyberpunk 2077 - Popdust ›
- 10 RPG's Better Than Cyberpunk 2077 - Popdust ›
The 10 Best Mega Man Games of All Time
The platform series was born on this day in 1987
On this day in 1987, a playful little blue robot named Mega Man debuted around the world.
Armed with a gun for an arm, the Mega Man series would become insanely popular among platformer and action-RPG junkies and would spawn 50 additional games, a handful of TV, anime, comic, and film adaptations.
Mega Man X8<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTQ4MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTAxODAxMX0.dDXs2ukz4Ck3_nQw8kHJ9c1liuUKJPpitDPqSkmg8Cg/img.jpg?width=980" id="b8c10" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73b0b71ccf2516651b3fd641d5afc3c8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man X8" />
Mega Man X8<p>The Mega Man X series was one of the most overlooked sub-series, but while critics <a href="https://www.gamespot.com/reviews/mega-man-x8-review/1900-6114749/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">scorned X8 </a>for its tepid level design and difficult gameplay, memorizing a map and dodging those one-kill spike-things bred a deep level of satisfaction.</p><p>The gameplay was fast and unforgiving, the combat colorful, and the difficulty was only suited for Mega Man fans who really wanted a challenge. You could also control two characters <em>at once, </em>and those R2 combos felt so good to time and initiate correctly. It was definitely one of the sub-series' weaker debuts, but to disregard it entirely would feel somewhat like a disservice.<br></p>
Mega Man ZX Advent<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTU0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NzkxNDg4OX0.wi49N8mAOy4WhtrGe5JdcevZYG422e6XvfBYrUY9ADU/img.jpg?width=980" id="cc2d2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b19d93d273f7e381cc42f0bafb762c2c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man ZX Advent" />
Mega Man ZX Advent<p>One of the saga's lesser-known subseries, <em>Mega Man ZX Advent</em> wasn't as popular as its other handheld constituents but remained a fun Capcom rehash whose enjoyment <a href="https://www.ign.com/articles/2007/10/23/mega-man-zx-advent-review" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">surprised almost everyone</a> when it was released to Nintendo DS back in 2007. Leaning more into the action/RPG hybrid of previous Mega Man games like <em>Battle Network </em>and <em>Megaman ZX</em>, <em>Advent</em> was far more stylized and colorful. </p><p><em>Advent's</em> open-world map also worked much better on DS touch screen than its predecessor, and the ZX sequel designed the controls to work more intuitively as well. These minute changes made for snappy gameplay that felt more fluid than past Mega Man games. Characters could dash, jump off walls, and overall bounce around any map with minimal effort. </p><p>The game's greatest achievement came in the form of "Biometals," collectible orbs that allowed your player to absorb the powers and overall identity of a defeated boss. It was a refreshing new invention that made for some unique gaming moments. <em>Advent</em> also offered snippets of voice acting throughout the game's cutscenes, but collectively they were pretty terrible.</p>
Mega Man Xtreme 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUzOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NTk1NDQ4MH0.IMpyLSC3uC61e46NY90J_SXmTOWwwEcTjuMYU561eB0/img.jpg?width=980" id="6451a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c83214acded0fd57134123d8d6bce9d9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Xtreme 2" />
Mega Man Xtreme 2<p>One of the only entries to trek onto the GameBoy Color, <em>Mega Man Xtreme 2</em> was for the young millennials whose parents wouldn't cave and just buy them a Gameboy Advance – where most of the series' better handheld entries existed. But <em>Mega Man Xtreme 2 </em>scratched that itch just fine, as it was a robust and surprisingly complicated game that offered a lot of great boss battles, explorative gameplay, and just an overall fun experience. Plus, you could play as Zero, who we all know is way cooler than Mega Man.</p>
Mega Man X2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTQ5OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDI1MjY0MH0.4wtLW5le83UVhCrJORr91TwVBwzgP4HkYuahcTWmZgA/img.jpg?width=980" id="dee52" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca26c2409f5585f539d2c8eb3925a590" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man X2" /><p>Colorful level designs, satisfying boss battles, and intuitive gameplay mechanics made Mega Man X2 the best addition to the <em>X</em> sub-series and one of the best side-scrolling platformers to come from the Capcom saga in general. X2 focused heavily on platforming, which made for fast-paced and captivating combat scenarios that were as frustrating as they were compelling. </p><p>X2 placed far more emphasis on the fluid movement of the Mega Man series. Dashing, wall jumping, all of it imperative to master. The storyline was also a twinge darker than past entries, and little additions like reserve energy tanks and improved armor upgrades made X2 a joy to play. As is the case with most <em>X</em> entries, Capcom didn't reinvent the wheel by any stretch in terms of gameplay, but the addition of hidden rooms and special boss battles made for some refreshing moments.</p>
Mega Man & Bass<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUwMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDA2NDg5Nn0.OrwbHw3CWxTHAOClb4tA69VXuOaDTMjFrJleUEkZCs8/img.jpg?width=980" id="67c69" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b7a0df8714b83b825fd064b877f1a185" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man & Bass" /><p>One of the most underrated Mega Man entries, <em>Mega Man & Bass</em> was actually a great platformer. You could play as either Mega Man or his foe Bass, and both characters had distinctive pros and cons in terms of combat and powers that made each character feel like their own individual. </p><p>It had all the tried-and-true gameplay mechanics of a classic <em>Mega Man</em> entry, but a surprisingly vast shop system made for a fun range of power-ups to purchase and use. <em>Mega Man & Bass</em> didn't refresh the series, but regardless remained a captivating 2-D platformer that would satisfy <em>Mega Man</em> veterans or newcomers alike.</p>
Mega Man Legends 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUzMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzkwNDg0OX0.P8jtHbdLksT1CBmc3Qvpf98Xx7j5eXNDcsyIJ_p_rMg/img.jpg?width=980" id="42499" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8e730c15cef124bf557e9f043b2ef60c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Legends 2" />
Mega Man Legends 2<p>Mega Man Legends was an iconic game to begin with. The first Mega Man sub-series from Capcom and only the second 3D Mega Man title created, Legends offered smooth graphics (at the time), adorable characters, fun, (albeit relatively janky) combat, and a fairly lighthearted story to tie it all together.</p><p>But the game's sequel drastically improved on the game's controls and significantly polished its animated graphics. Offering four different control layouts and multiple customizable options within that, Capcom no doubt listened to the complaints of wacky controls that plagued the last entry. You could also lock on to enemies and quickly sweep through your angles with more precision thanks to a redesigned camera, which collectively made for smoother gameplay and just a less stressful experience. </p><p>The game's open-world layout was also more expansive than the one-town island of its predecessor. With airships, multiple towns, a few dangerous remote areas, <em>Mega Man Legends 2 </em>placed a significant emphasis on exploration, making for a longer and fuller experience. But to be honest, trying to and escape those water ruins still breeds deep-rooted contempt in this writer to this day. </p>
Mega Man Battle Network 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUzMi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNjYwMTU0M30.jemsrJ-MYBSo1KjZ77eWFLJxeyrvKxPV2B9YGvH9bB0/img.png?width=980" id="f74c4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="66290c07746cd34ad21d385e4560186d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Battle Network 3" />
Mega Man Battle Network 3<p>The <em>Mega Man Battle Network</em> series was one of the most beloved sub-series of all time, so much so that it even spawned a four-season cartoon spin-off that lived on <em>WB Kids </em>– the go-to cartoon destination for any American kid on Saturday mornings. While the games themselves birthed six awesome entries before concluding in 2009, the saga's third outing was a particular highlight for the series.</p><p>It sprinkled in some new features, like a more streamlined and integrated inventory system and some experimental new battle styles for Mega Man, but mostly it was just a cleaner reiteration of the tried-and-true <em>Battle Network</em> mechanics that made the series so much fun to begin with. Action-RPG elements remained complex and enjoyable, and the game's lighthearted characters were still extremely likable.</p><p>Not to mention the third entry came in two distinct versions, Blue and White, each of which offered distinctive battle-chips catered for that version. <em>Battle Network 3</em> also offered the Navi Customizer, an excellent new strategic plugin that helped Mega Man unlock new abilities.<br></p>
Mega Man 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUyMC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNzE5NDU4OX0.aRbG2hLOIoMVEqABoa23FeY93TA4WRdEr0HnBEyjc2E/img.png?width=980" id="af419" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2c0619211a171d4cdc0e6c4fd090c10a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man 3" /><p>Obviously, the 8-bit classic saga will place high on this list. For as fun as each sub-series was, the traditional platformer still provided some of the best gameplay the series had to offer. <em>Mega Man 3</em> was great because it improved on everything fans adored about <em>Mega Man 2</em> and added some flashy new features, like new characters and intricate level designs to help it feel like its own game.</p> <p>The seemingly minuscule addition of the "slide" dodge maneuver made combat feel much more fluid, and being able to call on Rush the Robot Dog to get you out of sticky situations was really helpful. The game also comes with a great twist: When you defeat the game's eight initial bosses, <em>Mega Man 3</em> offers players a whole new set of maps to play through. It's small twists like that that solidified <em>Mega Man 3's</em> place as one of the best entries in the series.</p>
Mega Man Zero 3<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUyNi9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MDkxOTEwMX0.0gQYYid4uORa68rDn0ovdbYLq2raCI9V_qip5QPjPd4/img.png?width=980" id="471dd" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="10be21a0429c0c9817d5b07d8d037a9c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man Zero 3" />
Mega Man Zero 3<p>The <em>Mega Man Zero</em> series, similar to the <em>Battle Network</em> series, was highly beloved among Mega Man fanatics. While its predecessors were a great amount of fun, <em>Mega Man Zero 3</em> is probably the best Game Boy Advance entry out of the whole lot. </p><p>The bosses were huge and scary, Zero's suit and armor upgrades were abundant, and the combat was at times difficult but never agonizing. Zero was always cooler than Mega Man, and giving the Reploid robot his own standalone series was the best idea Capcom could have had. </p><p>Each level is intricate and detailed, with multiple opportunities throughout to discover secret passageways via wall-jumping and using the flame buster to remove concealing shrubberies. The 3rd entry also thrives because of its varietal boss battles, with each one having a unique range of attacks that keep players on their toes. Zero's arsenal is also twice as large as that in <em>Zero 2</em>. The addition of new elemental suits and the "cyber elf" customizable options are just a handful of other reasons why <em>Mega Man Zero 3</em> is the best handheld Mega Man game ever.</p>
Mega Man 2<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTUyOC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Mzk4Nzc0N30.huZcxEJQiHWQj2ic-UxOs9h2221083Q0woBE0uGDk-M/img.png?width=980" id="d4451" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4ee7ae430d214a8c44e02a6d7ffe4e3" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Mega Man 2" /><p><em>Mega Man 2 </em>is regularly cited as the greatest <em>Mega Man</em> game of all time, and to describe its cultural importance in three paragraphs is nearly impossible. While the series debut went relatively unnoticed, its sequel birthed an international fandom that propelled the series from that point on. </p><p>It just gets everything right. The bosses are unique and satisfying to defeat, the gameplay is fast but not too maniacal, and it has the best weapon to ever exist in the series: Metal Man's Metal Blades. The powerful buzzsaws could be hurled in any direction to decapitate foes, dealt insane damage to any enemy, and were a blast to use. </p><p>Other fun gadgets like "Time-Stopper" and "Atomic Fire" were game-changers and would continue to appear in other <em>Mega Man</em> entries to come. But the thing that sets this game apart from the pack is its explosive endgame boss battles, all of which get even more difficult when you return for a second playthrough. <em>Mega Man 2 </em>laid the groundwork for every great entry that came after it, and to this day it's still an absolute blast to play.</p>
Is Donald Trump Actually "Stanky"?
The hashtag #StankyTrump was trending on Twitter on Thursday, but do we have evidence of the president's stank?
We should all know by now that soon-to-be-former-president Donald Trump is awful.
He's a narcissistic, xenophobic, race-baiting, violence-peddling, (alleged) serial sex offender who is motivated by nothing beyond greed and ego. More than six weeks after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, he continues to invent versions of reality in which the forces of evil (i.e. anyone who doesn't love him) aligned to disrupt his landslide reelection.
His Diet<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTM1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTQ1MzYzN30.CaBTnJpGJMCbNAtGOVLJtzmLYyfsSuJSv_LU7HgqOgY/img.jpg?width=980" id="ff15e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="993216b345db3f58baafa715503e3fe1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trump posing with fast food" />
Trump posing with fast food<p>Donald Trump's strange dietary habits are iconic — some would say disgusting. In addition to his preference for well-done steaks served with ketchup, Donald Trump has been vocal about his taste for fast food, which he sees as conforming to higher standards of food safety.</p><p><a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/what-trumps-diet-is-like-review-2018-1" target="_blank">His typical McDonald's dinner order</a> was, reportedly, "two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake." And while that's way too much greasy, fatty food for a single meal, it could be worse. When it comes to pizza, for instance, <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/donald-trump-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-2015179/" target="_blank">Trump once reported to <em>US Weekly</em> </a><a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/donald-trump-25-things-you-dont-know-about-me-2015179/"> </a>that he "never eat[s] the dough," preferring to scrape off the toppings and just eat that wad of cheese meat and sauce.</p><p>If that doesn't sound like the diet of a man who is constantly bloated with gas and sweating profusely — thus developing a potent tang of stank — we don't know what does. However, Donald Trump has reportedly shifted to more healthy eating habits in recent years, so it may be that he's no longer permanently slick with a sheen of pungent meat sweats.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
His Alleged Drug Habit and Diaper Use<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b42bd8b98f0cdb7f423b5d5b0496a46c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/N60ceYRlY2I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><a href="https://gawker.com/rumor-doctor-prescribes-donald-trump-cheap-speed-1782901680" target="_blank">Donald Trump is widely rumored to have developed a taste for stimulants</a> back in the '80s when he was reportedly a patient of Dr. Joseph Greenberg. Greenberg was made famous when <em>60 Minutes</em> exposed his liberal prescription of amphetamines — particularly to celebrities like Trump.</p><p>At least one former staffer on <em>The </em><em>Apprentice</em> has corroborated those rumors, turning stories of Trump's on-set drug abuse into a stand-up "comedy" routine. Among Noel Casler's claims are the accusation that <a href="http://mediaite.com/donald-trump/former-apprentice-staffer-claims-trump-was-speed-freak-invited-teen-beauty-queens-to-his-suite/" target="_blank">Trump would crush and snort Adderall</a> to psych himself up for the task of reading cue cards and that <a href="https://www.thewrap.com/how-diaperdon-became-a-top-twitter-trend-among-the-anti-trump-crowd/" target="_blank">Trump wore adult diapers</a> and "would often soil himself" on set.</p><p>An amphetamine addiction could explain how Trump is frequently up and blasting off Twitter rants late into the night and again in the wee hours of the morning, and it could also be associated with bowel control issues. If it's true that Donald Trump is regularly sitting in his own waste, then it would be hard to argue that he hasn't cultivated a particularly noxious stank — and that's only one of the ways that Trump may have acquired a scent of stale urine.</p><p>Of course Noel Casler is hardly an authoritative source, and may just be making all this up for some attention. But that hasn't stopped people from looking for evidence in various images of Trump's seemingly inflated pants. Just last month the rumors cause another trending hashtag: #DiaperDon.</p>
His Body Language<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTc3OC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNjAwNzM1M30.tCsw9HI_wR2d0KIjxEPHmcUmwiJmyz2HgX7rxrre7Gs/img.gif?width=980" id="1ffb1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="705e81ebff3121a12c6c4f4999c07756" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trump handshake yank" /><p>Another possible clue to Donald Trump's potential redolence is in his demeanor. Generally <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/5/23/1946214/-Trump-s-unusual-posture-goes-without-comment-from-the-mainstream-media" target="_blank">his strange forward-tilted posture</a> has been attributed to lifts in his shoes intended to make him appear taller, but maybe he's just leaning away from the stench produced by his back half.</p><p>Likewise, President Trump's aggressive approach to handshakes — the violent way he yanks people toward him — may have been misinterpreted as an attempt to domineer. Rather, it may be that people so instinctually retreat from his heady aura of stank, that Donald Trump has developed a habit of pulling them close before they get a chance.</p><p>Maybe this is also why <a href="https://www.vox.com/2020/10/2/21498414/trump-coronavirus-mask-white-house-kayleigh-mcenany" target="_blank">he's taken such a dislike to people wearing face masks</a> in his presence — he takes it as a statement on his stank.</p>
His Friends<div id="52161" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="80252d2d59f4ea9dc7226a6bec4c4632"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-twitter-tweet-id="1334357552117800960" data-partner="rebelmouse"><div style="margin:1em 0">Rudy Giuliani lets a hot fart rip while spewing lies in insane Michigan testimony. https://t.co/jo0pM2w0p8</div> — Justin Hendrix (@Justin Hendrix)<a href="https://twitter.com/justinhendrix/statuses/1334357552117800960">1606970606.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Perhaps the most obvious clue to Donald Trump's signature fragrance can be found in the people with whom he surrounds himself.</p><p>Sweaty, flatulent Rudy Giuliani — who <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/11/rudy-giuliani-hair-dye-press-conference" target="_blank">has been known to ooze a brown substance</a> that is either hair dye or liquified putrescence — is the first person who comes to mind. But there is also the figure of Mike Pence, who is seemingly so used to being surrounded by rot and the creatures it attracts that <a href="https://theconversation.com/mike-pences-fly-from-renaissance-portraits-to-salvador-dali-artists-used-flies-to-make-a-point-about-appearances-147815" target="_blank">a housefly was able to land on his head</a> and crawl around there for a full two minutes during the vice presidential debate without eliciting a response.</p><p>Is that a result of Mike Pence's own odor, or has he picked up some residual stank from proximity to Trump? Did that fly get separated from the swarm that's constantly swirling around Donald Trump's head?</p><p>In either case, the fact that Donald Trump doesn't seem to have an issue with either of these men suggest that maybe his nose is desensitized from constant stank exposure.</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
His Soul<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3NTc0Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTQxNjYyOH0.FNRDu9It9FOeLBBo5hkrThOYvInumIrG1AV_92vAdVY/img.jpg?width=980" id="ec421" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="bc405e84ed6d91c8558d3f18c8d15fba" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trump in Hell" /><p>Of course all this speculation about Trump's bodily odor can easily be addressed by asking someone who has smelled him.</p><p>As it turns out, <em>Good Morning Britain</em> host and all around ponce Piers Morgan is one such person. According to Morgan, in an interview with <em>The Guardian</em>, Donald Trump smells of "expensive aftershave and not overly done, just a light, gentle aroma," with "a whiff of hairspray."</p><p>While <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/donald-trump-piers-morgan-interview-brexit-trade-deal-davos-a8182651.html" target="_blank">Morgan has sometimes been excessively fawning and friendly with President Trump</a>, in recent months he has been much more willing to voice <a href="https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-us-coronavirus-response-failures-piers-morgan-good-morning-britain-a9474181.html" target="_blank">harsh criticism</a>. So it may be that we can trust his assessment in this case — also, he seems like someone who compulsively sniffs other people.</p><p>It may be that Morgan caught him on a good day in his spray tan cycle — before it could develop its <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/self-tanner-dha-safety_n_5ae9c064e4b022f71a03e6db" target="_blank">distinctive "yeasty smell."</a> But this is all really beside the point.</p><p>Does it matter one way or another if Donald Trump smells like week-old swamp ass and leftover French fries? Would that be indicative of some deeper moral rot?</p><p>Of course not. What's indicative of deep moral rot is behavior like tearing apart asylum-seeking families and endorsing a sense of moral outrage around <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/28/politics/donald-trump-coronavirus-fallout/index.html" target="_blank">asking people to wear face masks</a> while a pandemic respiratory virus is <a href="https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/12/14/946045921/how-do-we-grieve-300-000-lives-lost" target="_blank">killing hundreds of thousands of Americans</a>.</p><p>Regardless of how pleasant or grotesque Trump's personal odor might be, we all know that at a more important level — at the level of his soul — the man is rank with the stench of brimstone and death. Trump is stank AF.</p>
Well, At Least Lana Del Rey's New Fiancé Isn't a Cop
The singer capped off a year full of social media blunders with a new engagement ring.
Amid mask mandates, Black Lives Matter protests, and one mess of a presidential election, 2020 has shown many people's true colors: the recently-engaged Lana Del Rey among them.
It really wasn't that long ago when Miss Del Rey, our contralto patron saint of Americana fetishism, came under fire for dating Sean Larkin—an L.A. police officer who apparently has some clout in the cop world. Sighs of relief were uttered by reformed Tumblr girls everywhere when Larkin revealed that the pair had evidently broken up earlier in March.