A royal wedding took place this weekend.

Sure, there was the wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer, Princess Diana's cousin, to billionaire fashion oligarch Michael Lewis. And sure, photos of her Rome wedding and Dolce & Gabbanna dress are going viral — and though she is an ambassador for D&G, going with the brand was an … interesting choice given the frequent claims of racism against its founders — but that is not the elaborate affair which matters to us.

No, our eyes are, as always, on Issa Rae.

Issa, a Hollywood jack of all trades, got married over the weekend in a gorgeous ceremony in the South of France. She wore a stunning, custom Vera Wang gown and posed in front of a pastel pink chateau like something right out of a fairytale.



But the best part? She kept it all a secret.

Unlike some celebrities, who dish out daily relationship content and whose couplings are the subject of tabloid gossip and social media fodder, Issa kept her whole relationship quiet until the wedding.

Congrats to the Queen of minding her business!

Don't get us wrong, we love the constant celebrity relationship updates — J-Lo's saga of exes which has culminated in an official, steamy, Instagram boyfriend reveal of her and Ben Affleck on a boat; Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles also serving peak boat romance; and Tommy Dorfman and Lucas Hedges gallivanting around Brooklyn … oh to be them all.



But the sheer mystery, the drama, and the epic reveal of Issa Rae's wedding triumphs over them all. Though fans knew Issa Rae had gotten engaged to her businessman husband, Louis Diame, the wedding announcement came as a shock over social media.

Even in the Instagram reveal, Issa didn't actually say she got married.

Instead, she referred to her wedding as a "photoshoot" and her husband as "somebody's husband" … iconic.

Due to the cryptic captions, some people on the internet weren't even sure if it was a real wedding, or maybe just promotion for a movie or a publicity stunt for Season 5 of Insecure (after Lil Nas X held a fake court trial to reveal "Industry Baby"… you never know).

Honestly, we wouldn't be surprised if the whole thing turned out to really be an elaborate promotional photoshoot. But the consensus is this: Her level of mystery is just another way we aspire to be her.