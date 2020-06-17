Lots of people are getting their feelings hurt lately.

White people. Cops. The President of the United States. Just about everybody's panties are in a wad, as worldwide tensions rise amid multiple crises that are really proving some people's stupidity. Rapper J. Cole isn't totally oblivious to current events, but there's someone out there who's really grinding his gears. So, like any sane person would do, he put it into song—because his feelings are certainly the most important thing to cater to right now!