Jack Black Just Elevated TikTok to an Artform

For many elder Millennials—not to mention Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers—TikTok is a mystery.
With the frenetic format, the dance challenges and duets and the non-sequitur audio clips that are repurposed a thousand times over, it obviously was not designed for us. It belongs to Gen Z, a generation that was suckled by the surreal alienation of social media and Internet culture—a generation that wants a distilled version of that poison pumped straight into their veins. But even we, the decrepit 30-plus crowd, withering away in irrelevance, can appreciate when a true artist discovers the untapped potential of a medium like TikTok.
Enter the genius of Jack Black, of Kung Fu Panda and Tenacious D. His musical and comedic talent are matched only by his verve for life. An almost-literal ball of energy that cannot be contained, when he found his way onto the TikTok platform on Monday evening, he didn't opt for a silly character or a scripted routine. For 30 seconds he embodied himself in the purest glimpse of self-expression that the world has ever seen.
So what is Jack Black, as he has made himself known to us, via TikTok? He is a burly cowboy from the calf down and the neck up, with hat and boots and a thick mane of beard—his eyes a mystery behind dark lenses. As for the rest of his body, it is unrestrained by fabric—a minimal pair of bike shorts the only thing concealing his glory.
The roundness of his gut overhangs the shorts slightly and accentuates the dynamism of his motion as he thrusts and poses, spins and kicks to the rhythm of a driving bassline. He is unashamed of the figure he cuts, because it does nothing to hamper his grace or athleticism. He flaps his arms as though he can take flight—and you almost believe that he will. When the power of his dancing knocks the hat from his head, he briefly attempts to retrieve it from the air before allowing it to fall and throwing himself into inimitable explosions of movement reminiscent of Slavic squat dancing, yet entirely his own.
When he finishes his performance with an undulating rush toward the camera—his mouth open and his tongue waggling—it's as if he is challenging us all to take the energy he's putting out. He is calling on each person watching to live their life as vibrantly, unapologetically, and honestly as he lives his.
Jack Black's dancing is poetry come to life, and he has just transformed TikTok into a fully realized artform.