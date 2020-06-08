To those who haven't painted him a martyr, Joe Exotic of Tiger King fame is a selfish, entitled, cruel, and violent man.

Exotic—real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage—deserves to face justice not only for the crimes for which he was found guilty (murder for hire as well as killing and trafficking tigers), but for numerous offenses for which he has never been charged.

Along with various acts of animal cruelty, feeding people expired meat, tanking his mother's finances, and plying desperate young men with drugs in exchange for dubiously consensual sexual relationships, many people believe that Joe was responsible for setting the 2015 fire that killed eight alligators and crocodiles and destroyed Rick Kirkham's reality show footage. He is not a good man. But if we can believe even half of the details in the three-page letter Joe wrote to his "supporters, fans, loved ones"—which was recently obtained by TMZ—he doesn't deserve the hell he's currently living through. No one does.