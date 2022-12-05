I thought love was dead in Hollywood when Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde announced their break up. It seems Miss Flo won in the Don’t Worry Darling saga, probably playing Taylor Swift’s “Karma” all the way to the bank. But just when I was gearing up for my own villain era (or “Bitch era” as EmRata has coined) in the wake of this monumental split, love came back in a big way. It’s a Christmas miracle!

And with a royal baby, at that!

Keke Palmer, the funniest woman alive and Timothee Chalamet’s muse on the Met Gala 2021 steps, made Saturday Night Live worth watching on Saturday, December 3rd.

After weeks of fighting the baby bump allegations alongside boyfriend Darius Jackson, the 29-year-old multi-hyphenate finally got to share the news with the world. And it couldn’t have been more iconic.

Yes, I’d watch anything with Keke in it. But if I needed another reason to tune in, I had it: during her opening monologue, she announced her pregnancy in a baby bump-baring crop top.

Keke Palmer Monologue - SNL www.youtube.com

"I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y'all, but it's even worse when they're correct. I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, because I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?" she said. "But honestly, this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

In SNL monologue fashion, Palmer followed her announcement with her trademark humor: "Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby because I was a child actor, I just wanna say: look, I'm 29. I'm grown. I have sex. I own a home. I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do." Cue the applause and the riotous laughter, naturally.

Baby, it’s Keke Palmer! And it’s Keke Palmer’s baby! I haven’t been this excited since Beyonce announced her pregnancy with Blue Ivy live during the VMAs.

Keke has simultaneously been nursing a different kind of baby: her brand-new television network. The soon-to-be-mother just launched her own digital network called Key TV, a project to spotlight “a new generation of creators.”

“All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other,” said Palmer, the network’s launch video. “I'm so excited to introduce you guys to Key TV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.”

Introducing KeyTV www.youtube.com

Palmer recently spoke about this new venture at AfroTech, a giant conference for Black people in tech. She told the audience that this new venture was self-funded. “We are always saying, ‘Why don’t so-and-so do this?’ Usually, it’s [the] funds, honey,” she explained. “I want more of us — and when I say ‘us,’ I mean people of color, young people, to be on the forefront of being able to invest in that way.”

Keke’s passion for shaping future generations is further proof that she’s on her way to being an incredible mom. All that while being fresh from a starring role in the blockbuster, Nope? She can do it all!

The royal baby is coming! Roll out the red carpet, Miss Keke is having a mini-Keke, and the world needs it.