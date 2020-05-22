Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are on a mission to help you bring the club to your home.

Less than a month after linking up with Justin Bieber for quarantine love song "Stuck With U," Grande makes another appearance on "Rain on Me," the latest single from Lady Gaga's upcoming sixth album, Chromatica. Driven by a four-on-the-floor shuffle that harks back to 2000s bloghouse, "Rain on Me" is a party anthem perfectly optimized for sweaty clubs and drag routines the moment we're all allowed to share the dance floor again. As Gaga and Grande's voices share the spotlight harmoniously, the song feels like shared memories of nights out with friends and a glimmer of hope that those nights might return soon.