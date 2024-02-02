I'm literally giddy to announce that it's almost time to slam your laptops shut and celebrate the weekend. It feels like there has been zero sunshine and the summer couldn't be further away...but Punxsutawney Phil declared we will have an early spring, so maybe that's why I'm feeling a new sense of revival. The one guarantee? I have a Weekend Playlist filled with new music released today.

Yes, it's been a few weeks and I can tell we are all desperate for a good playlist...one that scratches all the itches. And with UMG taking their music off TikTok, I'm already missing listening to clips of Taylor Swift songs and Harry Styles' greatest hits. And with the 2024 GRAMMY's happening on Sunday, I'm playing all the music I can in anticipation of music's biggest night.

So, if you're tired of work and are ready to blare some tunes to get you ready for the weekend, get your Spotify up...and let's get listening!

ROSIE - "Lose Me Too"



In honor of her 24th birthday, ROSIE releases her new single, "Lose Me Too," a breakup anthem about the struggle of trying not to lose yourself when you lose someone you love. It sums up the challenges you go through with your own identity during a breakup, where ROSIE's melancholic pop track shines. The light beat perfectly juxtaposes the sad truth of the lyrics, which is just another reason ROSIE deserves to shine this year. She says, “‘Lose Me Too’ is about someone leaving me, but not letting them take all of my favorite things with them when they do! There are certain songs, places and memories that will always remind me of the person I lost and part of me finds that terrifying. This record is about reminding myself that all of my favorite things still belong to me, and in that way, I am reclaiming my power. ‘Lose Me Too’ is the start of a new era, where I face, confront, and ultimately overcome my biggest fears.”

"Dreaming" - Tones And I



Tones And I has this unique, scratchy sound that wiggles into your brain and stays there for days. It's the reason her song "Dance Monkey" went so insanely viral, she knows how to sing a bluesy pop hit that feels both retro and new all at the same time. With "Dreaming" you get that same playful energy, with a country/folk/stomp-and-holler sound that works just right. "Dreaming" is about a partner who may not be all you thought they were. It has you begging the question: is this real or am I just dreaming?

"The Feminine Urge" - The Last Dinner Party



The Last Dinner Party encapsulates this Kate Bush, synth-y 80's sound that is both haunting and catchy all in one. With "The Feminine Urge", their surf-rock-esque indie sound exhibits their vocal range, and encapsulates female rage all in one. In a feminist tune, The Last Dinner Party asks the pressing questions: "Do you feel like a man when you can't talk back/Do you want me or do you want control?" Playing with the idea of what it means to "breathe like a girl" and referencing ballerinas crushing under the weight of it all, The Last Dinner Party's jeering lyrics sum up the feminine urge women feel to fix everyone and everything. It's apart of their debut album, Prelude to Ecstasy, a must-listen this year.

"Turn The Lights Back On" - Billy Joel



Billy Joel still has it, which we already knew considering he's still touring all these years later. "Turn the Lights Back On" is a beautiful, loving ballad that hones in on his strengths: his voice, the piano, and his songwriting. You don't need much more than that when you're Billy Joel. "Turn The Lights Back On" reminds us to be thankful for the great artists like Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks, and The Rolling Stones, who are still making music. Just sticking to what they know, no need to impress anyone anymore.

"Hunned Racks" - THE WHALES

The animated music group composed of TK and Leven Kali have released "Hunned Racks", a funky rap-infused jam with catchy beats and sweet, smooth vocals. It's a conglomeration of refined sound: G-funk, raps by MadeinTYO, and a hook from the always amazing Tkay Maidza. What I love about THE WHALES is that you can hear how much fun they have going into every song. "Hunned Racks" is an easy choice for this playlist because it reminds you just to let go, and that's what the weekend is all about.



