People Have One Criticism For Aubrey Plaza and Kristen Stewart in "Happiest Season"
This review contains spoilers.
"Happiest Season" is a nearly perfect Christmas movie.
The film, created by Clea DuVall of But I'm A Cheerleader fame, is a beautiful, entertaining, and very queer love story. It stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis (who you might recognize from Black Mirror's classic queer episode San Junipero) as a couple who live together and love each other very much. At least, we're led to believe they love each other from the first scene, which features Davis persuading an anti-Christmas Stewart to climb up on a roof to see some Christmas lights.
Right away, we think that Davis's character is—Ghost of Christmases Present-style—benevolently helping Abby rekindle her love for Christmas. But it doesn't quite work out that way. After someone in the house sees them and starts screaming about calling the police, Abby and Harper try to climb off the roof—but Abby winds up hanging off the edge, and eventually falls off and winds up crashing into the ground. Miraculously, mostly thanks to the cushioning presence of a blow-up Santa, she's unhurt.
That whole scene could be a metaphor for the characters' relationship throughout Happiest Season, which takes place over five painful days at Harper's parents' house. After inviting Stewart on a whim, Harper waits until they're moments away from arriving to confess that she hasn't come out to her parents, essentially letting Abby free-fall into the Caldwell family's toxicity without so much as a helping hand.
#HappiestSeason director Clea DuVall: "If you had told me when we were making #ButImACheerleader that I would be th… https://t.co/ZJiZNqRVdX— Variety (@Variety)1606583820.0
Stewart's character—a personable and charming lesbian who planned on proposing to Harper on Christmas morning—does her best to accept the fact that her girlfriend hasn't come out yet. She plays the role of Harper's orphaned roommate and is supportive and friendly to all. She doesn't complain when Harper chooses to leave her alone, spending more time helping her father work on his political campaigns than accompanying her girlfriend navigate confusing family traditions.
All this would have been more forgivable if Harper hadn't been quite so unkind to Abby over the course of the film. Harper leaves Abby hanging, eventually spending an entire night ghosting Abby while spending time with her ex-boyfriend, then claiming that she "needs space." Harper completely ignores Abby at various dinners and events, throwing her to the wolves, and by the end of the film, the viewer is nearly ready to cheer when Abby decides to leave Harper.
As if this weren't enough, we're presented with an appealing alternative to Davis's Harper: An intimidatingly gorgeous Aubrey Plaza, who plays Harper's high school ex, Riley. As we discover, Harper and Riley dated in high school, but when someone discovered a love note from Plaza in Harper's locker, Harper told the entire school that Riley was gay and obsessed with her.
Arguably, Riley and Abby have better chemistry in their few short scenes than Harper and Abby ever do. Their unresolved tension led many viewers to proclaim that the two should have ended up together. Plaza herself released a video in support of the characters' relationship. "I hope that people walk away from the movie and they're disappointed that Kristen Stewart didn't end up with my character, and they, like, riot in the streets about it," she says.
thinking about the fact that no one is more disappointed that aubrey plaza didn’t end up with kristen stewart more… https://t.co/GnAsJdVs6j— paulina (@paulina)1606386042.0
Perhaps it's better that Happiest Season doesn't demonize Harper. A moving monologue from Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy reminds us that everyone has a different coming-out story, and not everyone is lucky enough to feel safe coming out to their parents.
Many queer couples have lived their entire lives in the closet, and though in today's more progressive world this is less common, homophobia is still rampant and terrifying. For anyone who wasn't raised with express encouragement that it was okay to be queer—and hell, even for people who were—coming out is a fraught and terrifying process. You wonder if the world will see you the same way, or if your parents will judge you, to your face or privately.
In that sense, Harper's selfishness is understandable. Blindsided by her family, brought back into old patterns, Harper's home visit is a deeply stressful experience on its own.
Still, though, I personally wouldn't have blamed Abby for sticking to her guns and dropping Harper for Plaza's character. What Abby has to experience is traumatic, particularly because she wasn't prepared for it and didn't consent to it. Happiest Season is definitely not the happiest movie in light of this. In fact, it's heartbreaking to watch Stewart's character slowly realize just how confused and self-absorbed her loved one really is.
None of this is a knock on the movie; it's an excellent watch. Its supporting cast is exceptional, its design and narrative arc (culminating in a New Years' Eve party fiasco) is appealing if not also predictable. Levy and Plaza are drily magnetic in their supporting roles, navigating the film's sometimes roller-coaster of humor and sadness with ease. Alison Brie is excellently unhinged as the perfectionistic, competitive Sloane, and Mary Holland's breakout performance as the quirky family black sheep Jane is star-making in its own right.
Still, one can't help but feel a certain emptiness at the film's end, a lack of faith in Harper and Abby's relationship that can't be ameliorated by the fact that they eventually gain acceptance from Harper's very traditional WASPy family. Abby and Harper embark on a very traditional path towards matrimony, and the whole thing fits well into the time-honored tradition of the Christmas film, but one can't help but wish the film's ending had been a little more queer—particularly if it gave us the redemptive Abby/Riley romance we all deserved.
Clea Duvall making #HappiestSeason https://t.co/gpnlP64xBL— mikala (@mikala)1606501917.0
The film Hillbilly Elegy has been almost universally panned by critics, torn to shreds in a way possibly not seen since Cats.
Problems abound. First off, the movie is, somehow, fairly boring. It's almost entirely lacking in aesthetic style, and it's also completely devoid of politics. Why is that a problem?
Like the average moderate Democrat, it attempts to "humanize" and "understand" entire demographics but somehow falls short of anything approaching inspiration or genuine connection.
Like the average moderate Republican, it preaches an ethos of comeuppance and valorizes capitalist success.
Combine both of these things with a desire to avoid any sort of political statement and you get...whatever Hillbilly Elegy is.
The 9 Best Thanksgiving TV Episodes to Watch on Turkey Day
Celebrate thanksgiving by hiding from your family and watching these fictional families enjoy turkey day!
Celebrating Thanksgiving usually entails a day of eating, answering uncomfortable questions from your family about your career and romantic life, hearing about your grandma's bunion surgery, and, if you're lucky, a well-earned doze in front of the TV. This year, given the social distancing guidelines, you may bypass the family time and go straight to the couch.
Regardless of your plans for Turkey Day, when that second helping of turkey starts to settle in your belly and your eyelids start to feel heavy, it's time to shove your cousin (or cat) over on the couch, settle in, and turn on one of these classic Thanksgiving-themed episodes.
“The One With the Rumor,” Friends<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTcyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYwOTg1MDUwM30.HQbIHMBhvTWbQXJfVjNNEdyF2dDzBgalqgLZBCxKPDs/img.jpg?width=980" id="5630d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="43c434173d17f82544480a47c4a8fb30" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Friends Thanksgiving episode" />Friends<p><strong>Season 8 Epsiode 9</strong></p><p>This iconic episode guest stars Brad Pitt (then married to Jennifer Aniston) as Rachel's former classmate who was still bitter about being an ignored and overweight teenager who co-founded the "I Hate Rachel Green Club" with Ross back in high school.</p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Netflix</p>
"Parents," New Girl<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTc2Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODI3MjI1NH0.oNG7ZNehomcjG8q5GShlB4QGnaMwQIIZOjLuU-uOVGk/img.jpg?width=980" id="9e04b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6c4d706bbef84d1987a5fc8d320368a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="New Girl Thanksgiving" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 8</strong></p><p>This is an adorable and realistic depiction of the family drama that inevitably comes with Thanksgiving. Here, Jess tries to reunite her divorced parents and, obviously, chaos ensues. </p><p><strong>Where to watch: </strong>Netflix</p>
"Homo for the Holidays," Will and Grace<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTgzNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTMyNjA2OH0.K_t3o1VI9Uu5vD24GR6RYbfFKkgpU2Xqt53G5_0NRF0/img.jpg?width=980" id="6b500" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73c6dc0fde532b5293d958e38fd88e09" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Will And Grace Thanksgiving episode" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 7</strong></p><p>This episode centers on Jack trying to come out to his mother over Thanksgiving dinner. It's as messy and hilarious as it is touching. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
"Slapsgiving," How I Met Your Mother<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNTk1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTk2NzAwOH0.M1_L9ywWjrMCAUxURvr9FvXu1jaiL5PGEnvztptXHHY/img.jpg?width=980" id="b2791" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="23b9b895b1bd6b28b27a8e8d14ebd992" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="How I Met Your Mother Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 3 Episode 9</strong></p><p>HIMYM is all about running jokes, and this episode is full of them. The gang is going through a time of transition, since Ted and Robin just broke up and Lilly and Marshall were recently married, and things get rocky (and hilarious) as a result. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p>
"Turkey In a Can," Bob's Burgers<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjA2MC9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM1MjU5N30.5zhyqTD_xtyocyGKNe3J14VYwYM_YV6_EdZB4b42VGc/img.gif?width=980" id="bc662" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="99ddebe8711e7cde94576da02d51e1f4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bob's Burgers Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 7 Episode 6</strong></p><p>The plot of this episode revolves around a turkey ending up in a toilet. That's it. Its fantastic. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p>
"A Lilith Thanksgiving," Frasier<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjE5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTIxMDc0N30.MYlpMkpq7GwzX_yYEceAipyPv8cQC8MNR0jyzwP3jPM/img.jpg?width=980" id="34cd3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3c950fa81fe24a4abfb08f8320d3f2e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Thanksgiving Frasier" /><p><strong>Season 4 Episode 7</strong></p><p>One of the few <em>Frasier </em>episodes that takes place in Boston, this episode sees Frasier and his ex-wife vying to get their son into a prestigious school, while Frasier's dad tries to teach his grandson to play baseball. There are also some fantastic Niles cooking mishaps that make the episode worth watching. </p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p>
"Lockdown," Brooklyn Nine-Nine<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjIxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM4MDU0Nn0.ZHzj8bYLjSEvNWhQIpLC82kZOxPD0MJxMFqG6X5Apq0/img.jpg?width=980" id="154e1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a2da54f625cc5508fc4b6abceadae0b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Brooklyn nine nine thanksgiving episode" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 7 </strong></p><p>There are several great Thanksgiving episodes of <em>Brooklyn Nine-Nine,</em> but this one, in which the squad gets locked inside the station due to an anthrax scare, takes the cake.</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Hulu</p>
"Thanksgiving," Master of None<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjIyNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0ODMzODY4NH0.P6Ttnfk2Zu0ViTUFLc-La5pUDyLUMA8Aba6G6IRlqAU/img.jpg?width=980" id="8a36b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c247d8edbc6c937a360e1a087ab2df5f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Master of None Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 2 Episode 8 </strong></p><p>This episode hits all the heart strings in all the right ways. It shows family Thanksgivings over the course of 30 years and tells the moving story of Dez's bestfriend coming out to her mom. </p><p><strong>Where the watch:</strong> Netflix</p>
"WUPHF.com," The Office<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMjEwNjIzOS9vcmlnaW4uZ2lmIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNTk1NDc0Nn0.YIyfcAsAgJJUQvFeQFw-d9HAZYdStj7Lodm-UxUz_FY/img.gif?width=980" id="0a047" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59e7c43a63ff3b54811a903eb6a3cb8f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Office Thanksgiving Episode" /><p><strong>Season 7 Episode 9</strong></p><p>In this episode, Dwight decides that a hay festival is just what everyone needs to get them in the holiday spirit. Meanwhile, Ryan tries to scam his coworkers out of a lot of money. Good stuff!</p><p><strong>Where to watch:</strong> Netflix</p>
This Haunts Me: Did Scientists at CERN End the World in 2012?
Can the strangeness of recent history be blamed on scientists meddling with forces beyond their understanding?
Do you remember 2012?
People were convinced that the world was going to end — that the Maya calendar had predicted it more than 2,000 years earlier. And protesters and time travelers continued to decry the cataclysmic dangers of CERN's Large Hadron Collider, where scientists were taking apart the building blocks of the universe to understand how they worked...
I Found Literally Every Turkey Movie for Thanksgiving
Gobble Gobble, Motherf***ers.
There are shockingly few Turkey Movies™.
Seriously. In all of human history, we've made the bare minimum amount of Turkey Movies. No, I'm not talking about Thanksgiving Movies™––if you want a boring list of mashed potato shlock, you can hop on over to any other website. Here on Popdust, I'm talking about movies that literally feature turkey characters in a prominent role. And I'm telling you, after over a decade of grueling research, there are basically only four movies that fit my criteria––which is pretty much just that there is a character who is also a turkey.
- Strange—but Great—Disney Channel Original Movies You Forgot ... ›
- 11 Classic Movies That Have Aged Poorly - Popdust ›
- 34 Pop Culture Things We're Most Thankful For This Thanksgiving ... ›
- Rebecca Pearson and Alzheimer's: A "This Is Us" Thanksgiving ... ›
- 6 Most Awkward Thanksgiving TV Specials - Popdust ›
- The Best Thanksgiving Movies That Aren't About Thanksgiving ›
- Best Thanksgiving Movies of All Time to Watch This Year - Thrillist ›
- 30 Best Thanksgiving Movies - What to Watch on Thanksgiving 2019 ›
- 14 Best Thanksgiving Movies 2019 - Family Films to Watch on ... ›
- The 20 Best Thanksgiving Movies of All Time << Rotten Tomatoes ... ›
- 36 Best Thanksgiving Movies for Kids - Top Family Movies To Watch ... ›
- 35 Best Thanksgiving Movies - What Movies to Watch After ... ›
- 30 Best Thanksgiving Movies of All Time ›
- 29 Best Thanksgiving Movies for 2019 - Thanksgiving Films to ... ›
- 29 Best Thanksgiving Movies - Here Are All the Thanksgiving ... ›
Meghan Markle And 10 Other Celebrities Open About Their Miscarriages
Miscarriages are deeply painful and personal. Some brave women have chosen to open up about their miscarriages in order to help others remember they're not alone.
Miscarriages are incredibly painful, personal events.
They're also shockingly common. Somewhere from 10 to 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriages, according to the Mayo Clinic, though the number may be much higher because many women don't realize they're pregnant.
Celebrities are not immune from reality. Some have eve chosen to share their stories in an effort to make other families feel less alone in their grief.
Meghan Markle<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzU1Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjIyNTc1Mn0.4IDkrVLexvjGBVEOJx8GsILw8WMcvcvDwKWKDIRkMcE/img.jpg?width=980" id="61931" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="321ccac3dbdb4a424e88f89577d7194f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Meghan Markle\u200b" />
Meghan Markle
Chrissy Teigen<div id="7309b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fa9c955b4eeed5eb911c5efbecd852e6"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CFyWQLWpJ3u/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top"></a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>This September, Chrissy Teigen shared a heartbreaking post and a series of devastating photos taken just after she miscarried.</p><p>Teigen was 20 weeks along when she was diagnosed with "partial placenta abruption," which blocks the supply of nutrients and oxygen from the baby to the mother. </p><p>"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in the post. </p><p>Later, she responded to critics by telling them that the post was intended specifically for people who had experienced similar grief.</p>
Beyonce<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzU2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzg2NTQ3OH0.UpRP57tgoXhXdfwe-IiaatRXdjfNKgfMTyd35w5GKMc/img.jpg?width=980" id="a4189" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2e7dde908fe5e9e8f72209ce3084128" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bBeyonce and Jay_z" />
Beyonce and Jay_z
Michelle Obama<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzU3Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODk4MzgyN30.gyje6gN7zACV7azSGzNcUz8snwMJIVCXi9D45iEebQg/img.jpg?width=980" id="cb9a9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee5953a5cd9b954c01081a219b5df18a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Michelle Obama" />
Michelle Obama
Courtney Cox<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzYwNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Njk1MzM1OX0.tEBJUDAuliTly9XMULYrcV3xLgN1tsWxjG5PrWwIJ38/img.jpg?width=980" id="43724" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1130e5c4d7fbf5a9273ba49e2fb9e244" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Courtney Cox" /><p>The <em>Friends </em>actress suffered a miscarriage while starring on the show, and said it was "terrible having to be funny" while grieving. A scene where Rachel gives birth was particularly painful for Cox, who was later diagnosed with a MTHFR gene mutation, which often leads to blood clots that cause miscarriages. "I get pregnant pretty easily, but I have a hard time keeping them," <a href="https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/9968912/courteney-cox-suffered-miscarriage-filiming-friends/" target="_blank">she said</a>.</p><p>Finally, with the help of IVF, she was able to welcome her daughter Coco at the age of 40.</p>
Alanis Morrissette<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzU3OC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1OTc3MzE3Mn0.TtXC6G3wMWmR_twnwD3QYRINQ_zR3mnCE4SbgPNVeqo/img.png?width=980" id="b2eb3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b12516a0a1c9acc153c7a082d9c62464" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bAlanis Morrissette" />
Alanis Morrissette
Alanis Morrissette - People<p>When she appeared on <em>Armchair Expert</em>, Alanis Morrissette said that she "had a bunch of miscarriages" between having her three kids. Trust and hope kept her going even as she feared she'd never be able to have the three kids she dreamed of.</p><p>"We were chasing and just showing up and then surprises and then devastations and all of it," she said. "But, I mean, I do trust. I have this trust pilot light thing that keeps cooking along — even when there's a torrential downpour it's still flickering — of hope and faith and vision for something to work out, whatever it is."</p><p>The process was a learning experience as well as a deeply painful event. "I ... learned so much about my body and biochemistry and immunity and gynecology through the process," she said. "It was a torturous learning and loss-filled and persevering process."</p>
Christina Perri<div id="ad843" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ee5e71ffec48a914f0719cf180ae768"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="4" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:8px;"> <div style=" background:#F8F8F8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;"> <div style=" background:url(); display:block; height:44px; margin:0 auto -44px; position:relative; top:-22px; width:44px;"> </div></div><p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"> <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B7JsUM4lUra/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_top"></a></p> </div></blockquote></div><p>The <em>Jar of Hearts </em>singer experienced a miscarriage in January 2020.</p><p>"Today I had a miscarriage," she wrote. "Baby was 11 weeks old, we are shocked & completely heartbroken...I am so sad but not ashamed. ... To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you." </p>
Meghan McCain<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzU4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTgyNTk5MH0.BBJCiiH9W_YG-RffTKihWLHNn2BbHBbfepvQ66QKzs8/img.jpg?width=980" id="5d216" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c114ffd68b885e19a7dc13f43e39460" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bMeghan McCain" />
Meghan McCain
Carrie Underwood<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzU4MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMDg2ODc3N30.B5W_Vii7-A686XBjI7K3cX_brOalq-9O7bnJCvyuCGI/img.jpg?width=980" id="c253f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73a0b3b8321c22b676422a1e945cb729" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bCarrie Underwood" />
Carrie Underwood
Shay Mitchell<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzYyNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMDQ4NDU0MX0.4iBe_P7AF6TW2xkRibx0DWbHRbnt4r2KQGTEYeblgeM/img.png?width=980" id="376df" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1a4a564428da716184911f21ba8a4a7e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Shay Mitchell" />
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell - Daily Mail<p>In 2019, <em>Pretty Little Liars' </em>Shay Mitchell revealed she suffered a miscarriage the year prior. "I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams," she wrote in a heart-wrenching Instagram story. "Sometimes it's easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity," she added, and shared a photo of an ultrasound alongside a broken heart.</p><p>"The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams," she wrote.</p><p>Mitchell continued, "In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through."</p>
Pink<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDgyNzYxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyOTA2MDE5N30.wmhZUud6QbmsRLcnUhQ5KYNRhpt0FDOD91Dbq4bTe-0/img.jpg?width=980" id="650d4" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b319e7a03b49e03d38b9f5e4e65e4fab" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="\u200bPink" />
Pink