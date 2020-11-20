Slept On: Unappreciated New Releases From RAYE, Lil Eazzyy & More
All the releases you missed and need to check out.
Megan Thee Stallion's debut album has finally arrived.
Since she announced the album a few weeks ago, the music world has held its breath in anticipation. As a result, a lot of great music has gone unnoticed. While SAINt JHN and Meg will undoubtedly tear up the charts this week, here are other great releases from lesser-known artists that deserve just as much attention.
POP: Euphoric Sad Songs by RAYE
The captivating British singer/songwriter has possesses an uncanny ear for melody. She was shortlisted for the BBC Music Sound Of...award for 2017 and earned third place; and over the last year has been featured alongside an eclectic mix of artists. She glided alongside alt artist Odsuni with breezy confidence on 2019's hit "Tipsy" and went on to dabble in deep house, pop and even synth-rock. On her fifth EP, Euphoric Sad Songs, she reigns it all in for a collection of bright and multifaceted pop tracks.
RAP: Underrated by Lil Eazzyy
At just 18, Lil Eazzyy has quickly carved out a space for himself among the crowded Chicago drill scene. A raw story teller, Lil Eazzyy's moniker started to generate buzz with songs like "Onna Come Up," a springy two-minute freestyle that was surprisingly littered with detailed street anecdotes and unique bravado. "Blue tips in the 40, it fuck up his mental, we put him on TV, like he Jimmy Kimmel, My n***** some refs, we'll attack like a whistle." For such a young emcee, the track had a surprising amount of personality and now has been streamed over 22 million times.
The emcee officially announces his arrival with Underrated, a streamlined collection of detailed street narratives that move with buoyancy. The project delves deeper into Eazzyy's untapped talent as a storyteller. On "Feeling Different," Eazzyy speaks candidly on the riff's in his community caused by fame and the paranoia that notoriety brings. On "For33," Eazzyy sings mournfully for the friends he's lost over a soulful guitar, showcasing the young emcee as a versatile and severely "underrated" talent.
R&B: The Night Before The Morning After by 11:11
Toronto crooner 11:11 has been making steady waves in his city since 2016 with his smooth contemporary R&B. His double EP, The Night Before The Morning After, released last week, is a refined collection of lustful bedroom bops. Exploring both a promiscuous late-night escapade in the city and a flirtatious morning after, 11:11's silky R&B will scratch the itch for those looking to soundtrack a late-night drive.
R&B: "Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan
R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan is sick of all the moping and whining of 2020. On "Pick Up Your Feelings," Sullivan brings a massive amount of swagger as she warbles and rolls her eyes at insecure men. A respected R&B icon, her latest single is as wavy as any of today's contemporary R&B while still maintaining an old school flair.
METAL: "Brick Wall" by A Day To Remember
Amalgamative pop-punk metalcore outfit A Day To Remember have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music. Their sixth album, Bad Vibrations, was their heaviest release ever and received critical acclaim across the board. While the band's latest singles off their upcoming seventh record, You're Welcome, have leaned more into commercial pop-rock, they returned today with "Brick Wall," a satisfyingly grungy record that steps away from the clean sound of the last three records.
METAL: "The Purge" by Within Temptation
Gothic metal icons Within Temptation are gearing up to release their eighth studio album, and from the sound of their latest single, "The Purge," it's shaping up to be another impressive balance of EDM and metal as showcased by 2019's Resist. "The Purge" is a harrowing, almost angelic track, as the band's metal and electronic fusion is uplifted even further by a haunting orchestral score. Known as the band that defies genres, Within Temptation still remains at the top of their game.
The Many Problems with "Autism Speaks"
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
Recently, Sia came under much scrutiny for her upcoming film, Music, which stars Kate Hudson as an older sister who assumes guardianship over her younger sister who's non-verbal and on the autism spectrum. Two deeply contentious problems with that: Music is played by Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress; and Sia consulted with Autism Speaks for the film.
When the online autistic community voiced their displeasure at Sia's casting and consulting choices, she responded defensively:
The Legacy of Kanye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy"
The rapper's magnum opus turns 10 years old today.
It's almost eerie how accurately Kanye West predicted his own fate when he uttered the words "I miss the old Kanye" on 2016's The Life of Pablo.
In my head, and likely in the memories of many others, there are two Kanyes: a then and a now. Both are cocky, self-important, certifiable jerks, but then, he at least still felt a marginal need to continue proving himself.
Now, he's so immeasurably detached from reality that it's a little hard to take anything he does or creates seriously—at this point, I find it difficult to even care. I don't want to explicitly cite a certain presidential election and its aftermath as the dividing line between the Kanye of then and now in my conscience, but...yeah, Kanye rubbing elbows with Trump was pretty much the last straw for me.
The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Owl Is Giving Me Hope for 2020
After being trapped in this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, a tiny owl has been rescued and is on its way to recovery.
Each winter, an estimated 125 million people flock to 45 Rockefeller Plaza to witness one of Midtown Manhattan's eye-catching attractions: the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
Of course, the holiday festivities looked a little different this year. New York City has been through the ringer in 2020, with public schools once again closed, bars struggling to stay afloat in colder temperatures, and public transit at risk of severe budget cuts. Still, one may think that upcoming Christmas festivities would help diffuse the gloom of a ruthless second wave.
Turns out we can't even have a good Rockefeller Christmas Tree this year. As the 75-foot, 11-ton evergreen was hoisted up in the plaza, onlookers only had one word to describe the scene: underwhelming.
How "The Queen's Gambit" Makes Jolene the Black Girl Savior
"You're all a bunch of f**king c*cksuckers!"
That's how we're introduced to Jolene, a Black girl living at Methuen Home where Beth—the main character—is taken after surviving the car crash that killed her mother. She doesn't get nearly enough attention in The Queen's Gambit, appearing only in the first two and last two episodes to bookend Beth's life as a famous chess player, but she is critical to the plot.
The treatment of Jolene in The Queen's Gambit is quite similar to treatment of Black women in the social and political arenas: only acknowledged when useful in ways that can no longer be ignored.
Jolene, though older than Beth, proves to be more savvy than anyone would expect of a girl her age. In line to get "vitamins," she advises Beth to save the green pills to take at night when they work best.
On This Day: 10 Years of "Pink Friday" and Nicki Minaj's Rise to Fame
How Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday established her as a commercial success and an enviable lyricist.
In October 2010, Nicki Minaj released her most infamous verse: a feature on Kanye West's "Monster."
The story goes that Kanye West almost cut her verse from the song, worried it was so good that it would distract from the rest of the song and even the rest of his album. He was right.
Award-winning duo Jay-Z and Kanye West, a combination which feels vintage now, teamed up with Rick Ross and relative newcomer, Minaj, on a thematic track released right in time for Halloween. While Nicki had already appeared in high profile tracks and released EPs and mixtapes of her own, "Monster" was an illustrious credit.