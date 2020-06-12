On a relatively quiet New Music Friday, a slew of under appreciated acts seized the moment and released compelling work.

On a magnetic new release from hip-hop veteran Sy Ari Da Kid, the emcee experimented with R&B and charted new territory, and 13-year-old prodigy YNW Bslime returned with a carefree freestyle. Meanwhile, Young Thug protege Lil Keed started the next chapter of his explosive career, and Newark rapper TSU Surf released a fantastic new project with an eclectic range of features. Here are the underground releases that deserve your attention.