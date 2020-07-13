Another exuberant new mumble rapper, SahBabii's "Anime World," was one of 2018's most fascinating drops. Elegant, but silly, SahBabii was earnest even when discussing the obscene. The cover art for Barnacles , the rapper's latest project, finds the rapper standing upright in front of a massive sea-shell as Sirens grope him and confirms this Chicago emcee walks to a different kind of beat. "F*ck your crew with a sick d*ck, I hope you n***** catch syphilis," he says with a wide-eyed grin.

While at times crude, SahBabii is never menacing, with Barnacle's misty beats as oscillating as the waves in the open ocean. Interesting flexes abound, and SahBabii somehow makes it all sound so elegant and sexy. He says his jewelry is so bright and "caucasian" that they border on "Donald Trump" level "racist," and he attests that his "meat" smells as good as a "pack of bacon" (on "Racist"). He then somehow turns the anecdote, "We f*ck Giraffe's and Elephants" into a slick hip-hop hook ("Giraffes and Elephants"). Barnacles is one of the oddest releases of 2020, but somehow one of the smoothest.