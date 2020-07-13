Slept On: New Releases from UnoTheActivist, SahBabii, and More
SahBabii, UnoTheActivist and more make up this weeks under appreciated releases
Juice WRLD's posthumous release, Legends Never Die, has already sold over 400,000 copies, putting it in the running for the biggest release of 2020.
Meanwhile, Summer Walker confidently returns with a sleek new E.P., Kid Cudi and Marshall Mathers unite for the first time, James Blake quietly dropped a shadowy new track, and H.E.R. added a splash of reggae flavor to her new track "Do To Me." While it was a big week for the mainstream, it was equally as massive for the underground. Upcoming mumble emcee SahBabii's released an infectious collection of wavy, levitative hip-hop, and the iconic Fresh Veggies duo of Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh return for their second outing. Check out the latest underground releases below.
8 by UnoTheActivist<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="557822cd1df6d071c1634367ebf91b56"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fhCUG9WvkYg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>ATL rapper UnoTheActivist announces his arrival with his debut album, <em>8</em>. During the project's light-hearted 47-minutes, Uno hones his slick singsong raps and puts forth his most enunciated and commercial collection yet. The cousin to Playboi Carti bounces along with Young Thug-inspired playfulness as he tells us about his day-to-day living. "I think I'm gonna take a walk to the bank today," Uno murmurs to himself on "Ew."</p><p>His shrewd observations are endearing, albeit perfunctory. "I like how you lookin' over there; you know what I'm saying?" Uno says with the utmost confidence. "Real scrump-diddly-umptious." For those who don't mind Uno's blithe approach,<em> 8</em> is, at times, incredibly blissful. </p>
Barnacles by SahBabii<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="57a51ae9363bf3b836b887c88f7acc94"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hLB81_B0xwA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another exuberant new mumble rapper, SahBabii's "Anime World," was one of 2018's most fascinating drops. Elegant, but silly, SahBabii was earnest even when discussing the obscene. The cover art for <em>Barnacles</em>, the rapper's latest project, finds the rapper standing upright in front of a massive sea-shell as Sirens grope him and confirms this Chicago emcee walks to a different kind of beat. "F*ck your crew with a sick d*ck, I hope you n***** catch syphilis," he says with a wide-eyed grin. </p><p>While at times crude, SahBabii is never menacing, with <em>Barnacle's</em> misty beats as oscillating as the waves in the open ocean. Interesting flexes abound, and SahBabii somehow makes it all sound so elegant and sexy. He says his jewelry is so bright and "caucasian" that they border on "Donald Trump" level "racist," and he attests that his "meat" smells as good as a "pack of bacon" (on "Racist"). He then somehow turns the anecdote, "We f*ck Giraffe's and Elephants" into a slick hip-hop hook ("Giraffes and Elephants"). <em>Barnacles</em> is one of the oddest releases of 2020, but somehow one of the smoothest.</p>
Fresh Veggies 2 by Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6610a763ee5782365e48615e8fca54d9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MLeYOfB9qCw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The iconic duo of Casey Veggies and Rockie Fresh return for a fresh sophomore outing on <em>Fresh Veggies 2</em>. Bouncing along with ease, the duo's chemistry is tight and refined compared to their previous release, with each emcee trading braggadocious bars about fame, wealth, and trying to stay sane through it all. "I'm just out here tryna make the right decisions," Fresh says adamantly on "Sin."</p><p> <em>Fresh Veggies'</em> original charisma is instead traded for mature, reflective lyrics, but its sequel is not without its moments of feral energy, with outings like "Murda" and "Hotel Suite" solely dedicated to beating down their rivals.</p>
Gga 3 by G$ Lil Ronnie<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="229e8c709c61dec31f76518ffc3fa675"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u8ADcV6SpFk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The latest offering from southern emcee G$ Lil Ronnie takes no prisoners. From the jarring animated artwork to harrowing tales of gun violence and fighting for survival, Gang Gang Activity's third outing is ferocious and unsettling.</p> <p>The project's tempo is uncompromising, each track driven by thick bass and eerie piano keys. But on rare moments of exhales like "Inner Tube," G$ Lil Ronnie sits back and tells his street fables with grizzly detail, setting himself apart from his southern contemporaries as a premiere hip-hop stylist with a lot to say.</p>
"Bad Liar" by Elijah Blake<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="43c535177654cb9e784e403b719e1149"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_HJ_pR_B_f8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The hit ghostwriter and fluttery vocalist has remained a brewing R&B hitmaker for years now. Each of his albums hits with contagious swagger, and it's unclear why he hasn't broken through into more mainstream circles.</p><p>Regardless, the crooner returns with another brooding R&B offering that focuses on his inability to relate and connect with the people around him. It demonstrates the singer's faultless voice and relatable penmanship, as well as an uncanny knack for crafting catchy contemporary R&B.</p>
From BTS to New Kids on the Block: 7 Boy Band Owned Restaurants Around the Globe
Eat like a pop idol.
Donnie Wahlberg
Chef Paul Wahlberg always knows when his brother, Donnie Wahlberg, is in town. How? A mass of fans will turn up to their Wahlburgers restaurant chain, signaling that the New Kids on the Block singer is on his way!
"I know Donnie's coming because the Blockheads come beforehand," Paul tells us. "The message gets out there, everyone comes and that unity is amazing."
Donnie and Paul teamed up with actor brother Mark Wahlberg to launch their first Wahlburgers in Massachusetts in 2011, and the business, now global, was also the focus of reality TV series, Wahlburgers.
Why Yu Yu Hakusho Still Holds Up Better Than Any Other Old School Anime
Even to this day, "Dark Tournament" remains the defining shonen "Tournament Arc."
Oftentimes, it's impossible to separate the quality of the anime we grew up watching from the sense of nostalgia those series evoke.
Case in point: Dragon Ball Z. Historically, DBZ is likely the most influential anime series of all time, both redefining the shonen genre for every series that came after it and introducing an entire generation of Western kids to Japanese animation through the legendary Funimation dub on Cartoon Network's Toonami block. Chances are high that if you meet someone who loves anime and grew up in the late '90s or early 2000s, they'll have a deeply personal bond with DBZ.
At the same time, it's hard to argue that DBZ holds up in the modern day, especially for new viewers coming in with fresh eyes. The pacing of the original series is super slow, the fights drag out forever, and while DBZ created so many of shonen's most prevalent tropes ("This isn't even my final form!"), almost everything DBZ ever did has since been done better by other series.