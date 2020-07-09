TikTok Challenge Leads to Massive Spike in DogeCoin Value (an Event Designed to Melt Boomers' Brains)
The spyware social media platform has boosted the Internet joke-money to double its value in a matter of days.
If there's one thing people over the age of 60 hate more than everything they don't understand, it's when one of those things starts making other people money.
Which is why the latest financial news is perfectly designed to make Baby Boomers' grey matter turn to jelly and slide gently out their noses: A trending TikTok challenge has led to a massive spike in the sale of satirical cryptocurrency Dogecoin.
To explain why this story is like salt being poured directly on Boomers' brain-slugs, let's break down its components—from the perspective of someone who was born in the 80s and is therefore almost equally alienated from the whole mess.. But be warned, if you read the following explanations out loud, anyone in the room who remembers being sad when Elvis died may sneeze goopy brain juice all over you.
Disney's Live-Action "Peter Pan" Will Be Great Because Animation Is for Babies
Animation is lame and live-action is awesome.
Everybody loves Disney live-action remakes.
In a world plagued by racism, disease, and a seemingly endless bounty of spiraling misfortune, at least we can all agree that Disney knocks it out of the park every time they dredge up an old, animated movie for a live-action makeover because cartoons are for babies.
Sure, some of us thought the original Beauty and the Beast was fine, but could lame, 2D Belle ever hold a candle to 3D Emma Watson? And yeah, the original Lion King was okay, I guess, but there's nobody in the world who preferred cartoon Scar's rendition of "Be Prepared" to the incredible feat of getting a real lion to sing it in the live-action remake.
Being a Disney fan can be hard sometimes, as you have fond memories of beloved childhood movies but also don't want people to make fun of you for liking cartoons. That's why, out of all the corporations in the world, Disney is undoubtedly the most selfless, willing to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to bring their old, outdated movies into the modern age—all for the fans.
6 Cisgender Actors Who Should've Been Like Halle Berry and Turned Down Trans Roles
After Halle Berry walked back her consideration of playing a transgender character, we look back at how Hollywood has repeatedly fumbled trans representation.
Halle Berry has made headlines this week after turning down a role in which, had she gone through with production, would have represented a transgender man.
Berry, an Academy Award-winning actress known for roles in films like Monster's Ball, Catwoman, and Gothika, took to Twitter Monday night to apologize for considering the role. "Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I"d like to apologize for those remarks," Berry wrote. "As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories."
The post continued: "I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera."