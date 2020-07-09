If there's one thing people over the age of 60 hate more than everything they don't understand, it's when one of those things starts making other people money.

Which is why the latest financial news is perfectly designed to make Baby Boomers' grey matter turn to jelly and slide gently out their noses: A trending TikTok challenge has led to a massive spike in the sale of satirical cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

To explain why this story is like salt being poured directly on Boomers' brain-slugs, let's break down its components—from the perspective of someone who was born in the 80s and is therefore almost equally alienated from the whole mess.. But be warned, if you read the following explanations out loud, anyone in the room who remembers being sad when Elvis died may sneeze goopy brain juice all over you.